DigiHype Media's New Tree Planting Initiative is Making a Positive Impact in Canada

·2 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - DigiHype Media Inc. is a multi-award winning digital marketing and advertising agency based in Mississauga, Ontario, helping local, national, and international businesses get noticed online. They offer cutting-edge digital marketing services and specialize in Website Design, Social Media Marketing, Online Advertising, Graphic Design, Search Engine Optimization(SEO), and Brand Marketing.

DigiHype Media, as a business, has always taken responsibility for worthwhile initiatives and wants to do its part as a good corporate citizen. Climate change is one of their focuses along with the need to help protect the environment in Canada. They truly feel that businesses play an important role here and need to start actively fighting climate change, global warming and start supporting & investing in the environment.

In order to do their small part to help the environment and reduce their carbon footprint, DigiHype Media has launched a new tree planting initiative. DigiHype Media plants one tree every time a new customer chooses DigiHype Media's services. So that means for every customer big or small, a tree will be planted in support of this initiative.

"We have already planted over a third of an acre of trees based on our new initiative which was only just launched last year!". "We've also committed to slowly going back and planting trees for all of our past clients. We feel very strongly about this cause, and we even reach out to our partner businesses to support us in this worthy endeavor", Clint Thompson (CEO of DigiHype Media) stated.

DigiHype Media says that this is just the start of their environmental initiatives and their goal of giving back to the community and helping the environment.

About DigiHype Media:
DigiHype Media is an Award-Winning & Top-Rated social media, website design, and digital marketing agency based in Mississauga, Ontario, operating throughout the Greater Toronto Area and Canada. DigiHype Media delivers cutting-edge and proven digital marketing strategies and excellent customer service with the help of their expert in-house digital marketing team that will help your business get noticed online! They are grateful to be a truly, 100% Canadian Boutique Marketing company, with all of their staff residing in and around the Toronto area.

