Digikala is the Largest Online Marketplace in Iran and the Middle East

·1 min read

TEHRAN, Iran, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digikala commenced its ventures with the vision of becoming the most customer-centric Iranian business and continues to deem customer-centricity as the business's most substantial core value. This corporation aims to become the primary destination for online shopping, not only in Iran but also in the Middle East, by using breakthrough technologies to reach several goals tending to the needs of customers. These goals include creating a first-rate shopping experience for customers, presenting a deep assortment and a wide variety of products, offering favorable prices, producing abounding and valuable content, having the quickest delivery time, and completing operations efficiently. With over 5 million product varieties, more than 150 thousand marketplace sellers, and 40 million active monthly users, Digikala is regarded as the prevailing e-commerce business in the Middle East.

Founded in 2006 with inadequate funds, Digikala is the largest e-commerce business in Iran as of today as it had a substantial share of the country's e-commerce industry in 2020. Despite being known as the leader of online retail in Iran, Digikala has had a constructive impact by contributing far more than just an online store in fortifying the country's business ecosystem within the e-commerce industry.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digikala-is-the-largest-online-marketplace-in-iran-and-the-middle-east-301331520.html

SOURCE Digikala

