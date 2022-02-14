U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

Digilock Expands into Chicago's Iconic Design Center at theMART

·3 min read

Global electronic locks and locker solutions provider announces its first-ever brick-and-mortar showroom.

PETALUMA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digilock, the global leader in providing electronic locks and locker security solutions for more than 40 years, today announced a new way to experience its products at its first-ever brick-and-mortar showroom in the world's largest commercial building and design center in Chicago, Illinois.

Chicago’s Iconic Design Center at theMART

As a premier international business location, Chicago's Design Center at theMART is home to hundreds of year-round showrooms displaying the finest products for designers, including Digilock smart locks, now in Suite 1098 on the 10th floor. Digilock builds flawless, innovative electronic locks and locker security solutions trusted by designers, furniture dealers, manufacturers, and, ultimately, the clients, employees, and guests they serve.

"I love seeing people have that 'ah-ha' moment when they interact with the locks," said Carolee McKanna, Digilock's Regional Sales Manager. "The full product capabilities click, and they instantly understand how simple it is—and how this long-term solution far exceeds their current system."

The Digilock showroom in theMART offers an interactive experience where visitors can view its locks and lockers in action, ask questions and receive personalized guidance from an onsite expert.

Below is a sample of the Digilock products that are on display in its Chicago showroom:

  • ASPIRE — Digilock's simple, elegant keypad and RFID Aspire locks work the way customers need them to, whether they're securing office lockers or healthcare facility cabinets.

  • VERSA — Built to be versatile, these locks retrofit horizontally and vertically to meet design aesthetics, and they can secure belongings with either a keypad PIN or RFID technology.

  • ORBIT — Orbit is Digilock's hidden gem — literally. Its "barely there" RFID interface offers a clean, touch-free solution to any piece of furniture.

  • PACKAGEHOLD — Digilock's improving the buy online, pick up in-store experience. Customers receive a unique QR code when their package is ready. Then they unlock the locker and get what they need without the help of a desk attendant or floor staff.

  • JUICEBAR — This compact locker with either keypad or RFID interface keeps patrons' personal belongings safe while charging their devices. Perfect for gyms, restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues.

Digilock will also participate in a few upcoming events at theMART, including Design Center @ NeoCon in June.

Visit the Digilock showroom in Chicago's Design Center at theMART, Floor 10, Suite 1098. For an appointment or information, contact Carolee McKanna, Regional Sales Manager: (224) 383-5095 or sales@digilock.com.

About Digilock

Founded in 1981, headquartered in California, with sales offices in The Netherlands and Hong Kong, Digilock continues to innovate since delivering the first electronic lock for personal storage in 1992. Nearly 40 years later, the Digilock brand now encompasses multiple lock and locker products for every environment, application, and budget. Built to last and designed for impact, Digilock keeps belongings right where they belong: locked up safe and sound in personal storage. For more information, please visit https://www.digilock.com/.

For more information, please contact Maddie Hirsch, senior PR strategist at Influence & Co., at mhirsch@influenceandco.com.

Digilock's new showroom at Chicago’s Iconic Design Center at theMART
Digilock Expands into Chicago’s Iconic Design Center at theMART
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digilock-expands-into-chicagos-iconic-design-center-at-themart-301481005.html

SOURCE Digilock

