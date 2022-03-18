U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,463.12
    +51.45 (+1.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,754.93
    +274.17 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,893.84
    +279.06 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,086.14
    +21.12 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.10
    +2.12 (+2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.50
    -21.70 (-1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    -0.48 (-1.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1061
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    -0.0440 (-2.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3175
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.1700
    +0.5720 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,710.57
    +786.09 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.99
    +36.12 (+3.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.73
    +19.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

DigiLocker, India's app for issuance and verification of documents, tops 100 million users

Manish Singh
·1 min read

DigiLocker, an app that enables individuals in India to digitize and store a copy of more than 560 different documents, including government-issued ID cards, says it has topped 100 million users.

The app, conceived by India’s Ministry of Electronics and IT over six years ago, is New Delhi’s attempt to create a paperless governance ecosystem.

Individuals need to physically possess scores of documents in their day to day lives: An ID card at the airport or railway station, for instance, a driver license when commuting, school and college certificates when applying for a job and policy documents when making insurance claims.

DigiLocker uses APIs to retrieve, digitize and store most of these documents and is recognized by nearly all government bodies, several fintech services and nearly all insurers, to authenticate an individual's identity and other things. Each user gets a storage space of 1GB.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The app, which had 38 million users in 2020, today stores nearly 5 billion documents, according to official stats. Staggering figures indeed for this unique platform.

Recommended Stories

  • Aftermath scenes in Japanese supermarket after quake

    Scenes of a supermarket Thursday after an overnight earthquake which rattled large parts of east Japan. "I think we will need about a month before restarting the business. We will have to move all the products to other branch stores and fix the building," said a supermarket worker. Duration - 01:17

  • Apple’s Latest iPhone Sidelines Carriers From Buying Process

    (Bloomberg) -- The debut of Apple Inc.’s latest iPhone brings a change to the way its U.S. customers can purchase the device, a move toward cutting wireless carriers out of the process and giving the tech giant more control.Most Read from BloombergBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkrainePutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Warned Xi of ‘Consequences’ for Backing Russia in WarShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaUkraine Update

  • Read Apple's Latest Push To Activate Cellular Plans From Device

    Now the new Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone SE buyers choosing AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) or T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) can enter the data and connect to their carrier when they power on the device, Bloomberg reports. The “on-device authentication” process will begin in stores on March 29 and will likely take the edge off the customer service by preventing activation server overload. Users can also purchase an iPhone SE in stores with Apple Card monthly installment plans without connecting it to a c

  • Ukraine invasion: Russian consumers rush to snap up Chinese smartphone stocks as the rouble's value sinks

    Major Chinese Android smartphone brands are seeing robust demand this month in Russia, boosted by increased local consumer spending on essential electronics devices, as international sanctions against the invasion of Ukraine sent the rouble in free fall. "Russian retailers are setting the price higher every few days to make up for the exchange loss," said Ivan Lam, Hong Kong-based analyst at Counterpoint Research. "People are buying everything from smartphones to home appliances before the curre

  • Genies CEO on the metaverse: 'We view ourselves as the decentralized Apple of Web3'

    Genies Founder and CEO Akash Nigam joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss partnering with former Disney CEO Bob Iger, the future of the metaverse, and the profitability of Web3.

  • Bitcoin and ETH Print Bullish Pattern, Why AVAX Aims $100

    Bitcoin price gained pace above $40,800, Ethereum’s ether rallied above $2,800, AVAX surge could extend towards the $100 barrier.

  • What to know about the tiny, remote-controlled drones the U.S. is giving Ukraine

    Switchblade drones are among the military support items President Biden announced yesterday in an $800 million package for Ukraine. Why it matters: Unlike the large drones the U.S. military uses for reconnaissance and deploying weapons against targets, these tiny Switchblades are themselves the weapon.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy are Switchblade drones called "kamikaze drones"?The Switchblade drones are sometimes called "

  • Microsoft faces EU antitrust complaint about its cloud computing business

    U.S. tech giant Microsoft is facing an antitrust complaint filed by three European rivals in the booming cloud computing business, one the plaintiffs said on Thursday. The complaint, filed with the European Union's competition watchdog months ago, alleges that Microsoft's contractual and business practices make it costly and difficult for users of its cloud computing services to opt for those of a competitor, a source close to the matter said. French cloud computing services provider OVHcloud confirmed in a statement that it had joined the complaint against Microsoft.

  • iPhone owners say iOS 15.4 is causing serious battery drain

    This week, Apple rolled out iOS 15.4. If you have a supported device, you can download the new software update right now. The update is packed with great new features, including the ability to unlock an iPhone with Face ID while wearing a mask. But as with any new software, some users are running into … The post iPhone owners say iOS 15.4 is causing serious battery drain appeared first on BGR.

  • Ethereum scaling startup Optimism raises $150 million

    Optimism, a New York-based Ethereum scaling startup, raised $150m in Series B funding at a $1.65b valuation co-led by Paradigm and Andreessen Horowitz.Why it matters: Web3 evangelists see a decentralized future that sprints cheaply along the Ethereum network, but the current architecture can't handle more than a jogger's pace at a luxury gym. Optimism, and a handful of peers, wants to build a second layer that adds speed and reduces costs.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. S

  • Coinbase Embraces Support for Solana, More Integrations Expected

    Coinbase pledged to add more Solana integrations, including support for Solana-based NFTs and the ability for users to connect to Solana dapps.

  • PancakeSwap's CAKE Rallies 27% on Binance Announcement

    The decentralized exchange has launched a “mini-program” on the Binance app.

  • Samsung's Neo QLED 8K TVs are available for pre-order, starting at $3,500

    The company also announced info on several of its other 2022 models.

  • Apple and Google Are Brawling With Peers Over Future of the App Store

    (Bloomberg) -- A push in Congress to regulate digital app stores has pitted Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc. against Microsoft Corp. and others in a showdown of some of the nation’s biggest technology companies.Most Read from BloombergBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting to Putin on UkrainePutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Warned Xi of ‘Consequences’ for Backing Russia in WarShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaUkraine Update: Russia Again Sh

  • 'It's Scary'

    CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports a resident sent an image of the camera. The city surveillance camera and a text which read: New cameras on our corner. Days later, that excitement went away - and so did the camera.

  • APE Token Tied to Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs Sinks 80% in Opening Hours

    The ApeCoin token airdropped to Bored Ape NFT owners is off to a rough start, falling from $39.40 to as low as $6.48.

  • Tile launches its anti-stalking safety feature in its mobile app

    Lost-item tracker and AirTag competitor Tile is today introducing its first anti-stalking safety feature, called "Scan and Secure." Using Tile's mobile app, users will now be able to scan for unknown Tiles or Tile-enabled devices that may be traveling with them. The company notes that users don't have to be Tile owners or a part of Tile's finding network in order to leverage the new technology -- it's accessible to anyone across both iOS and Android.

  • Britain, U.S. warn of satellite communications risks after Ukraine hack

    Britain and the United States have warned organisations of the risks associated with using satellite communications following a cyberattack on satellite internet modems as Russia invaded Ukraine. Western intelligence agencies have been investigating the attack which disrupted broadband satellite internet access provided by U.S. telecommunications firm Viasat, Reuters reported last week. "We've been talking extensively to UK organisations to give them a sense of how we can advise them on that point."

  • Apple's latest iPad mini is $40 off at Amazon

    Amazon knocks $40 off Apple's latest iPad mini, bringing the base model down to $459.

  • Ukraine war: Financial sector 'on high alert' for cyberattacks, CrowdStrike CEO says

    The financial sector is preparing for a potential increase in cybersecurity threats as Russia continues to wage war on Ukraine. CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz discussed ways in which cybersecurity companies were addressing new threats with the Yahoo Finance Live team on Wednesday.