Digimarc Appoints Mignon Senuta as Vice President

·2 min read

Veteran communications professional will lead Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Engagement & Corporate Communications

BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC), creator of the Digimarc Platform for digital identification and detection, today announced it has appointed Mignon Senuta as VP, ESG Engagement and Corporate Communications. This is a new leadership position and the first executive appointment under Riley McCormack who was named President and CEO earlier this year. Senuta will spearhead the company's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy and unify all stakeholder engagement and corporate communications, including media relations, investor relations, government and public affairs, and executive and internal communications.

Mignon Senuta
"Mignon is exactly the communicator and strategist we need to unlock value for our stakeholders and position Digimarc for growth," said McCormack. "Mignon will ensure that our commitment to ESG informs our decision-making and permeates the company's DNA, and her values and track record for challenging the status quo will drive transparency, accountability and inclusivity across the company. Equally important to the 'what' we do, is the 'how' we do it, and Mignon's leadership will enable us to better support and develop our people, so together we can accelerate our efforts to make the world safer and more sustainable."

"I'm really proud to join a company where ESG underpins the entire value creation strategy," added Mignon Senuta. "What is good for the planet truly is good for Digimarc's business. Whether for plastics and recyclability, food waste or brand protection, it's exciting to see how Digimarc innovations are being leveraged by customers to tackle big, complex challenges."

Senuta joins Digimarc from McDonald's Corporation where she held roles in ESG strategy, corporate communications, and international public affairs. Prior to McDonald's, Mignon spent a decade building public-private partnerships to advance key social impact and sustainability initiatives.

About Digimarc
Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer and leader in digital watermarking solutions and the automatic identification of media, including packaging, commercial print, digital images, audio and video. Digimarc helps customers drive efficiency, accuracy and security across physical and digital supply chains. Visit www.digimarc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter to learn more.

Digimarc The Barcode of Everything(TM) (PRNewsfoto/Digimarc Corporation)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digimarc-appoints-mignon-senuta-as-vice-president-301347743.html

SOURCE Digimarc Corporation

