U.S. markets open in 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,972.75
    +10.75 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,902.00
    +45.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,579.50
    +54.75 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,844.10
    +6.30 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.64
    +2.44 (+3.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.50
    +13.80 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    +0.56 (+2.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0372
    +0.0038 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7270
    -0.0210 (-0.56%)
     

  • Vix

    21.99
    -0.22 (-0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1997
    +0.0047 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.1500
    +0.5160 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,823.85
    +370.44 (+2.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.60
    +10.87 (+2.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,574.80
    +62.80 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

Digimax Announces Results Of Annual And Special Shareholder Meeting

DigiMax Global Inc.
·3 min read

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2022 / DIGIMAX GLOBAL INC. (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI)(OTC:DBKSF) is pleased to announce several changes to the Company that are a result of matters approved at its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders ("Meeting") held on November 28, 2022, and a subsequent meeting of the Board of Directors.

DigiMax Global Inc., Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Press release picture
DigiMax Global Inc., Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Press release picture

The Meeting was held 10:00 a.m. on November 28, 2021 and the following matters were addressed by the shareholders:

  1. the audited consolidated financial statements for the financial years ended January 31, 2021 and 2022, were received;

  2. A new Board of Directors was elected that includes:

    1. Yossi Nevo - Chairman

    2. Michael Kron - Audit Committee Chair
      Ofir Friedman
      Bhavuk Kaul
      Chris Carl;

  3. Clearhouse LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Corporation, for the coming financial year;

  4. the Corporation's proposed omnibus equity incentive plan was received and approved by the shareholders;

  5. a special resolution was passed authorizing the Corporation to amend its articles of incorporation to change the name of the Corporation to a name determined by the Board in its sole discretion.

In a subsequent meeting, the Board of Directors approved the following resolutions:

  1. Changing the name of the Company to a name to be determined by the Board;

  2. Accepting the resignations of Chris Carl as Chief Executive Officer and Thierry Hubert as Chief Technology Officer;

  3. Appointing Yossi Nevo as Chief Executive Officer and Yoav Sivan as Chief Technology Officer;

  4. Direction to transition out of operations of all crypto-related business activities;

  5. Authorized the creation of a new business plan that will allow the Company to focus its efforts on continuing to grow revenue and margins exclusively in the Spetz business of home and family services on a global basis.

"We are excited to be able to focus the Company on a single set of priorities going forward as we launch our Spetz operations in the United States on December 5th," said new CEO, Yossi Nevo. "We would like to thank Chris Carl and Thierry Hubert for their support in making this transition as seamless as possible. We look forward to delivering value to our shareholders."

"DigiMax made a very specific effort to pivot the business away from its reliance on crypto-related activities given the changing business climate and attitude toward the trading of crypto currencies around the world," said former Chief Executive Officer, Chris Carl. "As a shareholder and Director, I am encouraged about this new high growth opportunity, especially in the U.S., and remain committed to working with the Spetz team to drive substantial shareholder value."

The Company has filed the audited financial statements for the Spetz business for the year ended December 31, 2021 and intends to file its interim financial statements for the period ended October 31, 2022 on or before December 24, 2022. The Company also intends to file an annual information form comprehensively describing the Spetz business on or before January 31, 2023.

About DigiMax Global Inc.

DigiMax Global Inc. is a multinational technology company that operates Spetz, a global online, AI-powered marketplace platform that dynamically connects consumers to nearby top-rated service providers in around 30 seconds. Spetz is already operating in the United Kingdom, Australia and Israel with a target launch in the USA, in December 2022.

The Spetz vision is to reinvent how people around the world connect to services in their moment of need. Connecting them immediately with the top-matched service provider, for any need, anytime, anywhere.

Spetz website: www.spetz.app

Company Contact:

Daniel Mogil
Investor Relations Manager
Investors@spetz.app
437-826-4012

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

NEITHER THE CSE, NOR THEIR REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "plans" "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or negatives of these terms and similar expressions. In this press release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the launch of the Spetz application in the US in December 2022; the ability of Spetz to operate in all markets within the US; the ability of Spetz to support operations following its launch in the US; and the anticipated adoption by the US market.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies and they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements also necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including without limitation: risks associated with general economic conditions; increased competition in the mobile application and home-services market; the potential risks associated with potential governmental and/or regulatory action with respect to the Company's/Spetz's business; and the ability of the Company to continue generating a profit; the inability of the Spetz to successfully launch it's US operations in December 2022; the inability of Spetz to support its US operations; the inability of Spetz to penetrate key US markets; and a lack of adoption of Spetz's application by the US market.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The purpose of forward-looking information is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations, and such forward-looking information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as to the date hereof and are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

SOURCE: DigiMax Global Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/729436/Digimax-Announces-Results-Of-Annual-And-Special-Shareholder-Meeting

Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike stock sinks after missing revenue expectations

    Shares of CrowdStrike plummeted after the company's third-quarter earnings results showed its Q4 revenue guidance missed expectations.

  • Why Nio Shares Were More Than 6% Higher This Morning

    Investors may be reacting to positive short-term news, but a longer-term development also provided them with a boost of confidence.

  • Seeking at Least 12% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Standing here at the tail end of 2022, we can see the next year through the mist of uncertainty – and for now, that view is dominated by high inflation, rising interest rates and potential recession. Looking at the market situation, Goldman Sachs strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann writes: "We remain defensive for the 3-month horizon with further headwinds from rising real yields and lingering growth uncertainty... The growth/inflation mix remains unfavorable – inflation is likely to normaliz

  • Will SoFi Hit $10 in 2023?

    It has been a difficult year for SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) shareholders, with shares of the one-stop-shop financial services company down a whopping 70% so far this year. Like most tech and fintech stocks, the company has struggled in the face of rising interest rates, volatile market conditions, and a bleak economic outlook including the potential for a recession sometime in 2023 or 2024. The company has also taken several big steps, including completing its purchase of Golden Pacific Bancorp and its accompanying bank charter at the very start of this year.

  • Amazon stock: Here's how bad one analyst thinks it could get

    Amazon's stock could see some further selling. Here's how much, estimates one tech analyst.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Awaits Fed Chief Powell, Key Economic Data

    The stock market rally awaits Fed chief Jerome Powell and key economic data. Three Dow stocks are near buy points.

  • 3 Reasons Nvidia Could Crush the Market in 2023

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) look set to end 2022 on a high -- the stock is up 20% in the past month, and the company's latest results seem to give Wall Street hope that its fortunes could turn around in 2023. The segment's revenue increased 31% year over year to $3.8 billion, accounting for 64% of the company's top line.

  • Banks are short more than $1 trillion in capital, this analyst says, who fears the shortfall will only get worse

    If bank assets are marked to market, the U.S. sector is insolvent, according to an independent analyst.

  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW investor one-year losses grow to 60% as the stock sheds US$2.2b this past week

    Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And unfortunately for Snowflake Inc. ( NYSE:SNOW...

  • ‘A paid hack’: Nouriel Roubini just tore into Kevin O'Leary for his ties to bankrupt FTX, hopes CNBC will 'get rid of him' — but Mr. Wonderful still loves these low-risk stocks for income

    Cash flow remains king.

  • ROYAL BANK OF CANADA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND 2022 RESULTS

    Royal Bank of Canada7 (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today reported net income of $15.8 billion for the year ended October 31, 2022, down $243 million or 2% from the prior year. Diluted EPS8of $11.06 remained unchanged from the prior year. Our consolidated results include total PCL of $484 million compared to $(753) million last year, primarily reflecting lower releases of provisions on performing loans in Personal & Commercial Banking and Capital Markets due to unfavourable changes in our macroeconomic o

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • Credit Suisse shares sink to new record lows, bonds tumble

    Credit Suisse shares and bonds took another hit on Wednesday in a sign the embattled Swiss bank is struggling to regain investor confidence ahead of a planned $2.4 billion fundraising to help pay for a major overhaul. Credit Suisse rights for its 2.24 billion Swiss francs ($2.4 billion) share issue were down 3%, having reversed initial gains. The bank's bonds were also under pressure, with additional tier 1 dollar bonds down as much as 2.7 cents and many sinking below the levels seen during a sell off in the bank's shares and bonds in early October, Tradeweb data showed.

  • Analysts love these energy stocks — and give one upside of more than 60%

    Energy is everywhere, in everything we do; we can’t avoid it. The sheer ubiquity of the sector is one major factor drawing investors to it. After all, energy companies will always be able to find customers for their products, and will never lack for sales. Energy companies have also been seen as a hedge against inflation. The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 energy index up 61% year-to-date. So the question for investors is, do energy stocks have more room to run? A

  • Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett Seem to Agree on These 2 Stocks Heading Into 2023

    Cathie Wood and Warren Buffett have extremely different approaches when it comes to investing. While Wood tends to invest in high-flying growth stocks, Buffett is usually seen as a value investor who also loves companies that return capital to shareholders. Buffett has said in the past that he wouldn't buy all of the Bitcoin in the world for $25.

  • Retired? 5 Stocks Yielding 5% to Buy in 2023

    Stocks are in an ongoing bear market, and bonds, typically considered less volatile than stocks, have had one of the worst years for the asset class in generations. Dividend stocks aren't a silver bullet, but they have some perks, including passive income and the upside of share price gains when the market eventually enters a new uptrend. Retirees can sprinkle some high-yield dividend stocks into a diversified portfolio, including these five stocks yielding 5% or more.

  • Royal Bank of Canada declares dividends

    Royal Bank of Canada (the "Bank") (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly common share dividend of four cents or three per cent, to $1.32 per share, payable on and after February 24, 2023, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on January 26, 2023.

  • Stock market could plunge another 24% next year, Bank of America warns

    Bank of America analysts said this week the S&P 500 could plunge as much as 24% next year as a result of the Federal Reserve's quantitative tightening.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise ahead of Powell's speech

    U.S. stock futures looked Wednesday to rebound from a sluggish start to the week as investors await comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s scheduled speech.

  • Suze Orman says, ‘We’re heading downhill very fast,’ unless employers start providing this lucrative benefit to their workers

    Americans trying to save some cash for unforeseen expenses are up against a lot — months of red-hot inflation, wages that don’t keep up, the sheer difficulty of delayed gratification in a time when people spend billions of dollars online in one day. “It won’t happen, it has never happened and unless employers start to help employees do that, we’re heading, really, down hill very fast,” she said. The savings rate has not been helped by the end of pandemic-era government benefits.