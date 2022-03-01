U.S. markets open in 43 minutes

Digipath Enters Into Validation Agreement with CASPR Technologies to Determine Efficacy for New Anti-Microbial Product for the Cannabis Industry

Digipath, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • DIGP
Digipath, Inc.
Digipath, Inc.

LAS VEGAS, NV, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireDigipath, Inc. (OTCQB: DIGP) (“Digipath” or the “Company”), a service-oriented independent analytical testing laboratory, data analytics firm focused on the cannabis and hemp markets is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Validation Agreement (VA) with CASPR Technologies, a leader in smart environmental indoor technology for healthcare and other spaces.

CASPR (Continuous Air & Surface Pathogen Reduction), is intent on entering the cannabis industry with its market leading technology, proven in other verticals including healthcare, transportation, restaurants, education, churches and more. Under the terms of the agreement, Digipath will test and validate the efficacy of CASPR’s technology in botanical applications, specifically cannabis and hemp. CASPR Technologies will be providing Digipath with a proprietary CASPR powered Smart ToteTM, a device which could provide cannabis growers with the ability to mitigate any yeast and mold microbial contamination while drying and curing.

Digipath will provide ongoing testing to verify and validate the results as new developments and products are created. New data will be compared to the tens of thousands of data points compiled by Digipath and kept in the Digipath Data Vault over the past six years. All validation tests will include both PCR and plating to test for microbial contamination as well as analytical tests for any possible effects on cannabinoids and terpenes. Digipath will also complete heavy metals and pesticides analysis to again, insure efficacy of the CASPR device.

“Digipath is honored to participate in the critical validation phase for what could become a game-changing product in the cannabis industry,” stated Digipath Founder and President Todd Denkin. “CASPR is firmly established in other industries as an essential environmental technology company and its potential entry into the cannabis space is long overdue.

“We see cultivators with significant crop losses on a weekly basis due to yeast and mold contamination in our labs that CASPR’s technology could very well mitigate. A system the Smart ToteTM that prevents those losses can most definitely lead to increased profits for cannabis and hemp growers at tremendous scale,” added Denkin.

“Digipath is widely respected as a veteran laboratory with excellent leadership and a truly invaluable body of data in the Digipath Data Vault,” said Dr. Christophe Suchy, CASPR CTO. “They will certainly be a great partner and our gateway to market acceptance and eventual success in the cannabis industry."

Testing is scheduled to begin this month.

About CASPR:

CASPR (Continuous Air & Surface Pathogen Reduction) Technologies is a leader in smart environmental indoor technology for healthcare and other spaces. Our solutions work to ensure the air we breathe is the healthiest it can be, living out our well-being and enhancing our performance in the process.

Our award-winning, patent pending NCCTM technology proactively and continuously disinfects indoor air and surfaces at the molecular level. Our innovative and proprietary products are low-maintenance, completely automated, and do not depend on pathogens “cycling” through filters to be effective. With CASPR: live, breathe, and work with healthier air and surfaces around the clock. For more information, visit CASPRTech.com.

About Digipath, Inc. (OTCQB: DIGP)

Digipath, Inc., supports the cannabis industry’s best practices for reliable testing, data acquisition, formulations, and new canna-tech to the cannabis industry. The “Digipath Data Vault” is a rich data set of over 70,000 cannabis chemo profiles which can be used for research and product development in a wide variety of applications.

Digipath Labs provides pharmaceutical-grade analysis and testing to the cannabis industry to ensure producers, consumers and patients know exactly what is in the cannabis they ingest and to help maximize the quality of its clients’ products through analysis, research, development, and standardization.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's inability to consummate the closing of the Steep Hill acquisition, need for additional funding, the demand for the Company's products, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other risks that may be detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Digipath, please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Corporate Contact:
Digipath, Inc.
702-527-2060

Investor Relations & Financial Media

Integrity Media
team@integritymedia.com
Toll Free: (888) 216-3595
www.IntegrityMedia.com


