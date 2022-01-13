U.S. markets open in 6 hours 22 minutes

DigiPlex Joins European Code of Conduct for Energy Efficiency in Data Centres

·2 min read

Voluntary Code Will Provide Benchmark for Ongoing Progress towards ISO 50001 Energy Management Certification

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex, the Nordic leader for scalable, sustainable and secure data centers, has joined the European Code of Conduct for Energy Efficiency in Data Centres. This voluntary code brings together participants from across the digital infrastructure industry to collaborate and agree on standards, practices and technologies aimed at reducing the environmental impact of energy consumed in data centers. DigiPlex is strategically focused to continue reducing its climate impact and the European Code of Conduct provides an excellent framework for these ongoing sustainability initiatives.

The increasing energy demands of data centers, driven by the rapid digitalization of economies and societies globally, mean that sustainability and efficiency must always be high on the list of priorities. Even in the Nordics, where sustainable electricity from hydro-generation is plentiful, this demand must be balanced with overall capacity and the needs of other users. The European Code of Conduct will enhance DigiPlex's benchmarking of its performance and contribute to best practice that can benefit carbon reduction initiatives across the whole of Europe.

The European Code of Conduct outlines a range of commitments including an initial energy audit and the preparation and implementation of an energy efficiency action plan at each data center site. DigiPlex already operates well below the 1.8 PUE level met by the majority of Code participants, and is continually seeking to further reduce their PUE, and other efficiency measures. As such the plans and best practices set out in compliance with the European Code of Conduct, provide ideal foundations for achieving certification to ISO 50001.

The ISO Energy Management Standard (ISO 50001) outlines requirements for organizations to continually improve overall energy management. As well as demanding creation and implementation of policies and targets for energy management, it also calls for the use of data to measure results and make better decisions. Compliance with the EU Code will help DigiPlex formalize and audit the data it already has in place to prepare for ISO 50001 certification. The company plans to achieve this standard in 2023.

Haakon Holm-Knapstad, Chief HR & Compliance Officer at DigiPlex, commented "Although voluntary, the EU Code of Conduct provides a stringent framework to help DigiPlex improve its already industry leading energy efficiency. With over 200 data points reported per site, it helps us prepare the granular data to support precise and effective improvement plans. This same data will be crucial as we approach ISO 50001 certification."

DigiPlex CEO, Wiljar Nesse, added "We all need to play our part in decarbonizing Europe's economy. As a leader, it is incumbent on DigiPlex not to rest on its laurels, but to constantly challenge itself to be better, and to inspire others to be better. The EU Code of Conduct is a significant element in our mission to always put sustainability at the core."

The latest certifications for all DigiPlex sites can be viewed here.

CONTACT:

Elisabeth Lennhede
Head of Communications
+46703322705
elisabeth.lennhede@digiplex.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/digiplex/r/digiplex-joins-european-code-of-conduct-for-energy-efficiency-in-data-centres,c3482127

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7526/3482127/1517488.pdf

221013_DigiPlex Joins European Code of Conduct for Energy Efficiency in Data Centers

https://news.cision.com/digiplex/i/haakon-holm-kapstad--chief-hr---compliance-officer,c2997761

Haakon Holm Kapstad, Chief HR & Compliance Officer

https://news.cision.com/digiplex/i/wiljar-nesse--ceo--digiplex,c2997762

Wiljar Nesse, CEO, DigiPlex

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digiplex-joins-european-code-of-conduct-for-energy-efficiency-in-data-centres-301460224.html

SOURCE DigiPlex

