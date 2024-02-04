Digistar Corporation Berhad Full Year 2023 Earnings: RM0.006 loss per share (vs RM0.019 loss in FY 2022)

Digistar Corporation Berhad (KLSE:DIGISTA) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM47.6m (down 4.6% from FY 2022).

Net loss: RM2.43m (loss narrowed by 54% from FY 2022).

RM0.006 loss per share (improved from RM0.019 loss in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Construction / Concession segment contributing a total revenue of RM25.3m (53% of total revenue). The most substantial expense, totaling RM16.7m were related to Non-Operating costs. This indicates that a significant portion of the company's costs is related to non-core activities. Explore how DIGISTA's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Digistar Corporation Berhad's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 6 warning signs for Digistar Corporation Berhad you should be aware of, and 4 of them make us uncomfortable.

