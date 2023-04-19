Digistar Corporation Berhad (KLSE:DIGISTA) Doing What It Can To Lift Shares

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.7x Digistar Corporation Berhad (KLSE:DIGISTA) is a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the IT companies in Malaysia have P/S ratios greater than 1.6x and even P/S higher than 5x aren't out of the ordinary. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

Check out our latest analysis for Digistar Corporation Berhad

How Digistar Corporation Berhad Has Been Performing

Revenue has risen firmly for Digistar Corporation Berhad recently, which is pleasing to see. It might be that many expect the respectable revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/S. Those who are bullish on Digistar Corporation Berhad will be hoping that this isn't the case, so that they can pick up the stock at a lower valuation.

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on Digistar Corporation Berhad will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For Digistar Corporation Berhad?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as low as Digistar Corporation Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 12%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 56% overall rise in revenue, aided somewhat by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

This is in contrast to the rest of the industry, which is expected to grow by 13% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's peculiar that Digistar Corporation Berhad's P/S sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Digistar Corporation Berhad's P/S?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Digistar Corporation Berhad revealed its three-year revenue trends aren't boosting its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current industry expectations. When we see robust revenue growth that outpaces the industry, we presume that there are notable underlying risks to the company's future performance, which is exerting downward pressure on the P/S ratio. While recent revenue trends over the past medium-term suggest that the risk of a price decline is low, investors appear to perceive a likelihood of revenue fluctuations in the future.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Digistar Corporation Berhad (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here