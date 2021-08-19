U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,405.80
    +5.53 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,894.12
    -66.57 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,541.79
    +15.87 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,132.42
    -26.36 (-1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.86
    +0.17 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.50
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1681
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    -0.0310 (-2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3635
    -0.0112 (-0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7700
    +0.0100 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,573.65
    +1,942.90 (+4.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,169.50
    +64.45 (+5.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.86
    -110.46 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

DigiSure, the mobility insurance platform with high-tech screening, comes out of stealth with $13.1M raise

Rebecca Bellan
·5 min read

DigiSure, a digital insurance company that caters to modern mobility form factors like peer-to-peer marketplaces, is officially coming out of stealth to announce a $13.1 million pre-Series A funding round. The startup will use the funds to hire more than 50 engineers, data scientists, business development, insurance and compliance specialists, as well as scale into new industry verticals and across into Europe.

Since its founding in 2018, DigiSure has built a business around using AI and machine learning to manage big data in real time in order to provide a nuanced risk assessment and more fairly priced liability insurance for individuals renting vehicles. DigiSure has a total of 12 clients, including motorcycle rental company EagleRider, EV rental company Envoy and truck rental company Fetch. DigiSure says it goes beyond credit and driving history to give users a more personalized quote, and in the process helps operators lower their own insurance costs.

"With our DigiSure Protection Suite, we screen all the people who are looking to rent and operate vehicles, we prevent bad actors from getting on these vehicles that might harm other people and then we provide insurance to the operator, as well as to the individual renters," Mike Shim, DigiSure's co-founder and CEO, told TechCrunch.

Property and casualty insurance, which is usually one of an operator's top operational costs, is nearly a $700 billion industry in the U.S., and Shim thinks that's in large part because of outdated screening methods that result in bad actors slipping through the cracks and causing damage. Traditional auto insurance carriers typically provide a quote by comparing statistical averages to information like a user's age, gender, education level, location, driving record, credit history, vehicle details and location, but in the vehicle rental space, Shim says underwriting is limited or non-existent.

"There is therefore a huge opportunity to improve the quality of the risk management by using more sophisticated pricing models that lead to better conversions and lower losses overall," he said.

DigiSure's Protection Suite uses traditional underwriting factors, as well, but also utilizes the renter's transaction history alongside external data sources that a normal insurance company wouldn't have access to. According to a statement from the company, the Protection Suite includes "AI-powered identity verification utilizing biometrics technology, advanced fraud detection, credit checks, driving history and telematics data integration."

It then plugs the data into its proprietary machine learning algorithms to get better at providing real-time insurance quotes over time, says Shim. For example, DigiSure's data science team might find that the ratio of rider height to seat height of a motorcycle is an important risk factor in predicting low-speed tip overs and then recommend improvements to the model.

"We're basically constructing a composite risk profile on that user and building a profile on that user over time," said Shim. "Our technology is creating a next generation underwriting model for next generation mobility."

DigiSure is able to perform screenings and come up with a quote in seven seconds or less, according to Shim. On the user side of things, by the time they've begun the checkout process and are ready to finalize a booking of, say, an RV rental, DigiSure is able to offer up a dynamically priced bundled insurance product at the point of sale, making it feel like a real-time process.

DigiSure is still new, so there's room to grow, says Shim. The traditional world of vehicle insurance is not built for newer mobility models, like peer-to-peer, which is currently DigiSure's bread and butter, or shared micromobility, which the company sees a lot of potential in.

"The main problem was that insurance companies were just not serving our mobility customers and not able to keep pace with not only all the new business cases but also the fact that consumers are just looking to move and get around in different ways," said Shim. "We're basically creating a mobility insurance platform and a risk platform that is trying to get ahead and support these innovators."

In the case of shared micromobility, where there's no bundled insurance product offered at checkout, DigiSure would primarily offer its fast screening services to filter out potential loose cannons from hopping on shared scooters or bikes. The operator could then point to this service in order to lower its overall insurance costs, which typically make up a fairly large portion of the operating costs pie in an industry that's barely been able to make a profit yet.

Presently, DigiSure doesn't provide any insurance that covers the rider in the event of personal injury, but Shim says that's standard for the industry. The platform provides property insurance for the operator or the owner of a vehicle on a peer-to-peer marketplace that protects the vehicle itself. It also provides casualty insurance for both the marketplace or operator and the rider or driver, which includes liability coverage to protect those parties if the driver is responsible for an accident that causes injury to another person or damage to another person's property.

While insurance is certainly on offer here, it's the screening tech that makes DigiSure's product unique.

"Our view is it's better to focus on the screening tech to weed out bad actors and keep the platform safe," said Shim. "Those 1% to 2% of the customer base are likely the ones who are going to cause 30% to 40% of the worst-case claims costs. If you can control for those outcomes, you can really impact your bottom-line insurance costs."

This funding round was led by Morado Ventures, with participation from Xplorer Capital, Valor Equity Partners, Clocktower Technology Ventures, True North Cos and ex-Upwork CEO Fabio Rosati.

Zego, the tech-enabled commercial motor insurer, raises $150M at $1.1B valuation

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Thursday, under pressure amid a sell-off of luxury goods makers on concerns that China may take new actions to limit personal income and redistribute wealth. As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 4.2% from Wednesday's closing price. Hermès International, LVMH Moët Hennessy, Gucci owner Kering, and Ferrari were among the big luxury names trading sharply lower on Thursday, after China's government signaled that a crackdown on income inequality is coming.

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Sank Today

    As of the market close, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock was down 8.8%. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 5.8% and 4.2%, respectively. CNBC reported that some scientists are criticizing the U.S. government's decision to move forward with third booster doses of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines as premature.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are falling today, down by 4.3% as of 3 p.m. EDT. The funny thing is, Plug Power issued a business update this morning that was probably intended to be taken as good news. Anticipating that it will achieve "record gross billings" in 2022, the company is reorganizing its management team by appointing four general managers "to meet the growing demand of its clean energy solutions," one manager for each of the company's business units.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • Applied Materials seesaws after Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the latest earnings report from Applied Materials.&nbsp;

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.

  • Why Is Romeo Power Stock Down Today?

    Shares of Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) were down sharply again on Thursday afternoon. As of 1:45 p.m. EDT, Romeo Power's stock was down about 8.4% from Wednesday's closing price, and down about 33.2% since the end of last week. There were two things in Romeo Power's Monday earnings report that might have together triggered the sell-off.

  • Tesla AI Day: What to expect

    Colin Rusch, Oppenheimer Sr. Analyst joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss what to expect in with Tesla’s AI Day.

  • Why Alcoa Stock Plunged Today

    Investors are getting jittery about falling metal prices.

  • Boeing's (NYSE:BA) Debt is One Step Ahead of Short-term Improvements

    The Boeing Company ( NYSE:BA )seems unable to catch a break. Between 737MAX issues, a global pandemic, and the latest Starliner issues, there is almost always a negative catalyst ongoing. Naturally, this all comes at a cost, and today we will be examining Boeing's debt.

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) stock are down 2.1% as of 10:20 a.m. EDT on a day of mixed news for the cruise line company. The good news for Carnival today is that investment bank HSBC has just raised its price target on the stock to $18.30 -- a 24% hike from its old target, according to TheFly.com. Part 1 is, of course, that Carnival Corporation stock already costs $22 a share.

  • U.S. cannabis insurers get ready to roll as federal legalization nears

    Insurers are quietly gearing up for a potential ten-fold increase in sales to the booming $17.6 billion-a-year cannabis industry as Congress inches closer to legalizing pot at the federal level. While 36 U.S. states and the District of Columbia have legalized cannabis for medical or recreational use, insurance for growers, testing labs and retailers is being held in check largely by strict federal laws that criminalize pot alongside heroin, methamphetamine and LSD. But the industry only wrote about $250 million in policies last year, insurance agents estimated for Reuters, with a handful of carriers offering limited property and liability coverage.

  • Macy’s reinstates dividend, Kohl’s raises 2021 outlook, Amazon reportedly plans to open department stores

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;dive into some of Thursday’s early market movers, which include: Macy’s reinstating dividends and buybacks after blowing away earnings estimates, Kohl’s boosting its 2021 outlook as the company continues to rebound with a 30% bump in its Q2 sales, and Amazon moving forward with plans to open department stores to push its own-branded goods.

  • Cathie Wood draws criticism on ARK ETF performance

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman discuss the criticism surrounding Cathie Wood as notable names such as Michael Burry have bet against ARK Innovation ETF and Wood’s response to critics on the actions she has chosen to take.

  • He Built an $8.9 Billion Fortune. Then the Controversies Began.

    (Bloomberg) -- Bom Kim amassed a fortune at Coupang Inc., the Amazon of South Korea, that reached as much as $8.9 billion, and became the poster child of a new kind of wealth generation in the country: self-made riches from the technology world instead of the dynastic hoards of decades-old conglomerates.Much was made about how the new breed of titans was different, more willing to give back to society and more considerate of employees. Coupang, for example, promised staff and frontline workers a

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 11 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 11 biotech stocks popular on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit. Biotechnology is one of the fields in which Reddit investors take active interest amid an explosive growth potential of the biotech industry. According […]

  • Why Shares of Krispy Kreme Donuts Soared on Thursday

    Two days after the stock faltered a bit following a mixed earnings report after Tuesday's close, Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ: DNUT) jumped more than 15% in early afternoon trading on Thursday. The stock closed at $13.07 on Wednesday, opened at $13 on Thursday, then rose as high as $15.03 in intraday trading. The stock just had its initial public offering (IPO) on July 1, but Thursday's price is still down from its high of $21.69.