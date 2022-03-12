U.S. markets closed

Digit Joint Implants Market Size to Grow by USD 55.23 Mn| 40% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Digit Joint Implants Market research report by Technavio infers that the increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis is driving this market's growth.

Resulting in the market growth of USD 55.23 million from 2021 to 2026, read additional information about the market, get a FREE sample report.

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

3S Ortho, Acumed LLC, Arthrosurface, BioPro Inc., Charms, EVOLUTIS SAS, Groupe Lepine, Integra LifeSciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson, KeriMedical SA, Loci Orthopaedics Ltd., MatOrtho Ltd., Ortotech AS, Skeletal Dynamics LLC, Stryker Corp., Teijin Ltd., Vilex LLC, Willis-Knighton Health System, Wright Medical Group NV, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the furniture industry.

View more about the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings.

Key Market Segmentation

  • Segmentation by Product:

Request a FREE Sample of this report for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

North America will contribute to 40% of the market growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the digit joint implants market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, Canada, Germany, France, and Japan will contribute to the highest market growth.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Trends, Driving the Digit Joint Implants Market

  • Market Driver:

One of the primary reasons supporting the digit joint implants market expansion is the rising prevalence of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis due to the growing geriatric population. In 2020, around 654.1 million people over the age of 40 had knee OA worldwide. In people aged 20 and up, the global incidence of knee OA was 203 per 10,000 person-years. As a result, the rising prevalence of OA and RA necessitates the adoption of medical devices such as digit joint implants to replace damaged or diseased joints. During the forecast period, such requirements are expected to fuel market expansion.

  • Market Challenges:

One of the issues impeding the growth of the finger joint implants market is the complications connected with its use. Infection, implant fracture, stiffness, and other problems are all linked to the usage of digit joint implants. Additionally, allergic reactions, osteolysis, metal debris deposition, bone erosion, silicone synovitis, embolism, and fibrous ankyloses are also hazards connected with digit joint implants. Revision procedures are required as a result of these problems. As a result, during the projection period, the problems associated with the usage of digit joint implants would stifle overall market growth.

Find additional information about various other market drivers & trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Need More? Are You Looking for Information Not Covered in This Report?

  • Want to understand more about the various research methodology?

  • Evaluate a specific segment or region in detail

  • Identify key suppliers, customers, or other market players

  • Analyze market regulations

Tailor this report according to your needs. Get it done with our $ 1000 worth of free customization. Speak to Our Analyst Now!

Digit Joint Implants Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.71%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 55.23 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.42

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, France, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

3S Ortho, Acumed LLC, Arthrosurface, BioPro Inc., Charms, EVOLUTIS SAS, Groupe Lepine, Integra LifeSciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson, KeriMedical SA, Loci Orthopaedics Ltd., MatOrtho Ltd., Ortotech AS, Skeletal Dynamics LLC, Stryker Corp., Teijin Ltd., Vilex LLC, Willis-Knighton Health System, Wright Medical Group NV, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 MCP and PIP joint implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Trapeziometacarpal joint implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Toe implants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Foot - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Hand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 3S Ortho

  • 11.4 Acumed LLC

  • 11.5 Arthrosurface

  • 11.6 BioPro Inc.

  • 11.7 EVOLUTIS SAS

  • 11.8 Groupe Lepine

  • 11.9 Integra LifeSciences Corp.

  • 11.10 Johnson and Johnson

  • 11.11 KeriMedical SA

  • 11.12 Loci Orthopaedics Ltd.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digit-joint-implants-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-55-23-mn-40-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-technavio-301500788.html

SOURCE Technavio

