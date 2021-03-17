U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,951.06
    -11.65 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,948.15
    +122.20 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,327.90
    -143.66 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,301.16
    -18.36 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.33
    -0.47 (-0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.40
    -3.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    26.02
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1915
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6640
    +0.0430 (+2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3905
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1530
    +0.1650 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,120.98
    +103.08 (+0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,104.67
    -7.47 (-0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,770.06
    -33.55 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,914.33
    -6.76 (-0.02%)
     

Digitail, an app vets and their customers, raises $2.5M Seed round led by byFounders

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

Digitail, a cloud service for veterinary surgeries and customers, has raised $2.5M in a Seed round led by byFounders and Gradient Ventures (Google’s AI fund), joined by Partech and a series of angels including as Dr. Ivan Zakharenkov (Smartflow). The startup was already backed (pre-seed round in 2019) by Fast Track Malmo. Digitail is currently used by 2,000 veterinarians in 16 countries.

Digitail says its “all-in-one” practice management system for animal hospitals and veterinary practices “helps vets simplify their workflow, drive automation, and engage with pet parents, even when they are not at the practice.”

For pet owners Digital had a Health Card for pets, a customer app that is directly connected to the PIMS and acts as a digital ID for the pets. This holds the pet's medical history, and allows the owner to communicate with the vet through the in-app chat, book their next appointment, and store any other important information about their pet.

The founders are Sebastian Gabor (CEO and co-founder), Ruxandra Pui (CPO and co-founder). They are joined by Alexandru Gheorghita, DVM, in-house veterinarian specialist.

Gabor said in a statement: “Pet care is still being run like in the 90s. Because of the lack of a holistic vision and approach, there is no data unification and no collaboration between the key players of the industry. As a result, vets still need to rely on outdated tools while collaboration and innovation is stopped.”

Competitors include Rhapsody.vet which has raised an $8M Series A, Ezyvet, and Hippo Manager, among others. But Digitail says its all-in-one approach has an edge on the others.

According to some estimates, some 39% of pet owners in the United States are millennials. Digitail is thus finding business among veterinarians surfing a new generation of customers who expect to be able to make bookings and arrangements with their vet via an app. Just as with apps aimed at doctor’s surgeries, Digitail’s platform handles that incoming customer data and also allows the surgery to run. The pet care industry is predicted to reach a value of $200 billion by 2025.

Recommended Stories

  • Indianapolis mass shooting started over row about Biden stimulus cheque, say police

    The man shot everyone at the home and took the money, said the police

  • Climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe has book out in September

    The new chief scientist at the Nature Conservancy, Katharine Hayhoe, has written a book about climate change. One Signal Publishers announced Wednesday that Hayhoe's “Saving Us” will be released Sept. 21. Hayhoe will combine research and personal stories as she attempts to unite readers, including those who deny the overwhelming evidence of climate change, and motivate them toward action.

  • The $20 Product Cardi B Used for Her Grammys Glow

    Her skin took center stage thanks to these retinol pads.

  • ‘In what universe is this ok?’: Republican lawmakers criticised for bringing up Cardi B’s ‘backside’ in debate

    Republican senators in Georgia received an online backlash for ‘sexist’ comments after mocking rapper Cardi B’s ‘backside’ during a debate on anaesthesia legislation

  • Foxconn mulls making electric vehicles at Wisconsin plant

    Foxconn Technology Group, the world's largest electronics manufacturer, is considering making electric vehicles at its highly anticipated Wisconsin plant that has been scaled back since its announcement in 2017, the company's chairman said Tuesday. The decision will be between whether to go to Mexico or the U.S. for manufacturing electric vehicles, Foxconn Chairman Young Liu said at a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan's capital. The Wisconsin project was scaled back after Foxconn initially signed a contract with the state of Wisconsin under then-Gov. Scott Walker in 2017 to earn nearly $4 billion in state and local tax incentives for a $10 billion display screen manufacturing campus and plant that would employ up to 13,000 people.

  • Cardi B gushes over LeBron James’ daughter Zhuri: ‘I see a future superstar’

    Cardi B’s latest single, “Up” has become a viral sensation. With fellow celebrities and fans heading to TikTok and Instagram to celebrate the rapper’s song and killer dance moves, the #UpChallenge proves Cardi has a knack for viral dance challenges. The latest celebrity to try their hand at the #UpChallenge is none other than Zhuri James, LeBron James’ six-year-old daughter.

  • Watch Samsung's Galaxy Awesome Unpacked with us live at 9:40AM ET

    Samsung usually saves its Unpacked events for its flashiest, highest-profile product launches, but today — well, things might be a little different. When the company kicks off its third major online event in as many months at 10:00 AM Eastern/7:00 AM Pacific this morning, it plans to explain how it will “bring Awesome to everyone,” a process that’s pretty much guaranteed to involve revealing a handful of affordable new Galaxy A series smartphones. And sure, I guess you could get your news straight from Samsung’s stream, but I dare say you’d have a lot more fun watching it along with us.

  • Shake Shack goes exclusive with Uber Eats for delivery service

    Shake Shack doubles down on deliver, digital innovation with a new partnership.

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Sluggish at 109 JPY

    The US dollar has initially tried to rally on Tuesday but gave back the gains as the ¥109 level continues to cause headaches for bulls.

  • Biden may propose $1 trillion in new taxes, says a former aide — and here’s how Congress will react

    The White House will propose $1 trillion worth of new taxes, according to Sarah Bianchi, head of U.S. public policy and political strategy at Evercore ISI and the former director of economic and domestic policy for then Vice President Joe Biden.

  • Stimulus check: Young investors use $1,400 COVID-19 relief payments to join stock market boom

    Young investors plan to use their COVID-19 relief payments to buy stocks, according to a recent survey from Deutsche Bank.

  • Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Carnival Stock One Year Ago World Be Worth Today

    Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. Carnival’s Big Run: One company that has been a great investment in the past year has been cruise line giant Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL). Carnival is the largest company in the cruise industry, and for most of the past decade it benefited from an aging baby boomer generation. Coming into 2020, Carnival was on track to add 18 new ships to its fleet of more than 100 global ships over the next five years. Unfortunately, after a solid decade of returns, Carnival experienced a near worst-case scenario to kick off the 2020s. The global COVID-19 outbreak shut down all of Carnival’s operations in March of last year, and the company recently extended its cancellations of all cruises through June. In 2019, Carnival generated $4.32 in EPS on $20.82 billion in revenue. In 2020, those numbers plummeted to a loss of $13.21 per share on just $5.59 billion in revenue. At the beginning of 2020, Carnival shares were trading around $51. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped below $35 after news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 12, Carnival shares plummeted from $21.75 to close at $14.97. A day later, the company announced it would be suspending all cruises for 30 days. The stock broke below $10 for the first time on March 18 and ultimately bottomed at $7.80 in early April. Related Link: Are Americans Ready To Travel? BofA Sees Biggest Airline Bookings Jump Since Pandemic Began Carnival In 2021, Beyond: Carnival shares initially bounced as high as $25.27 in June on optimism cruise ships would be back on the water sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, the initial rally fizzled and the stock dropped back down to $12.11 by late October. In February 2021, Carnival shares hit new post-crisis highs and even reached the $30 level before pulling back to $28.93. Carnival investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated an okay return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Carnival stock bought on March 16, 2020 would be worth about $1,633 today. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Carnival’s stock to run out of steam again in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 15 analysts covering the stock is $20, suggesting 31% downside from current levels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Shopper's High: MIT Study Says 'Neural Reward Mechanisms' Trigger Credit Card SpendingThis Day In Market History: Bear Stearns Merges With JPMorgan© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Analysis: Sheen comes off green in crowded climate investment space

    The booming market in green finance faces a test this year as more investors balk at lofty share price tags even on loss-making companies and a gradual economic recovery from the pandemic boosts returns on conventional energy assets. Driven by government promises to deliver a low carbon recovery, flows into funds investing on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) principles doubled last year from 2019 to $326 billion, Morningstar data showed. But that has also made ESG one of the most crowded trades, BofA's latest investor survey released on Tuesday found, while the supply of green securities has failed to keep pace with demand.

  • Warren Buffett says do this with your $1,400 stimulus check

    The billionaire isn't getting a payment, but he has a strong opinion on how to use yours.

  • Tesla 'Going Down' In 2021 As Investors Wake Up To Reality On Incumbents' Potential, Says Fund Manager

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are going to take a sharp dive as interest rates rise in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lansdowne Partners fund manager Per Lekander told CNBC on Tuesday. What Happened: Lekander has a short position on the Tesla stock and is bullish on German automaker Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY). The market value of Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company jumped to over $800 billion in January, before dropping to less than $600 billion in February and is now up again at about $649.7 billion. Lekander believes there is an opportunity for incumbents to make a comeback in 2021. “There are a few golden nuggets, which I think are going to be long-term winners,” Lekander told CNBC’s Squawk Box Europe. “But in the short term, my guess if I’m right on the macro call that interest rates go up and the market wakes up to (the fact that) the incumbents are not as badly positioned as they think, then yes, I think Tesla is going down.” Drawing comparisons with the dot-com boom of 1999, he pointed out how Cisco Systems Inc (NYSE: CSCO), a poster child in 2000 has a much higher market value today than it had then. “It didn’t stop it from going down 80% first,” Lekander said. Why It Matters: Earlier this week, Volkswagen revealed plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe and expand charging infrastructure for electric vehicles as it aims to overtake Tesla in the race to speed up mass adoption of electric vehicles. UBS analysts earlier this month said Volkswagen will emerge as a prime rival to Tesla by 2025 in the EV segment over newer EV-exclusive rivals like Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) or Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV). Price Action: Tesla shares were down 0.5% at $673.25 in early pre-market trading session on Wednesday. Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy Mar 2021New StreetUpgradesNeutralBuy Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLyft 'On The Precipice Of A Demand Snapback:' Why Wedbush Sees Further Upside In 2021© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Why the stimulus check may not hit your bank account until St. Patrick's Day

    Depending on where you bank, your stimulus check may not land until at least Wednesday. So be careful and check your account before swiping your card.

  • Philippines' fried chicken king eyes global empire

    Jollibee sees plenty of opportunities from the pandemic and plans to open 450 new restaurants this year.

  • COVID-19 stimulus checks: Millions face tax refund delays as first batch of $1,400 relief payments roll out

    Nearly 7 million Americans face significant refund delays this tax season as the IRS rushes to send out stimulus checks.

  • Olo, maker of restaurant-ordering tech, prices IPO at $25 a share for valuation above $3 billion

    Olo Inc., which makes online-ordering technology for restaurants, is set to go public Wednesday as it seeks to benefit from an on-demand boom that was helped further along by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • ‘Amazon can get anything in the world physically to your door in under 48 hours. It takes Uncle Sam six days’: Wells Fargo defends stimulus-check delay

    'That time delay costs American living on the edge millions, billions in fees,' says Aaron Klein, a former Treasury Department deputy assistant secretary for economic policy.