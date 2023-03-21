Digital Advertising: Global Market Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

ReportLinker

Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2022 through 2027.

This report also offers insights on drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the market, which were gathered through primary and secondary research. It also covers various market factors, including COVID-19 impact, Porter’s five forces, and use case analysis.



This report has been prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format, with some tables and charts/figures.The report’s scope includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for ad format, device type, pricing model, end-users, and region.



The qualitative and quantitative data of all segments are provided in the report. The report examines each segment, determines its current market size, and estimates its future market sizes with compound annual growth rates (CAGRs).



The report also provides detailed profiles of the significant digital advertising players and their strategies to enhance their market presence. The report provides a competitive landscape that includes a market ranking/share analysis of top digital advertising providers in 2021.



Summary:

Over the past decade, digital ads have gained tremendous popularity due to the growing acceptance of digital platforms.As a result of the increasing use of mobile devices around the world, advertisers are focusing on reaching a wider audience through digital ads.



Demand in the digital ads is driven by the increasing digital spending of businesses and the shift from print media to online media. Moreover, market growth is expected to be driven in the coming years by increasing usage of smartphones, social media, and online video streaming services.



The global market for digital ads was estimated to be nearly $REDACTED billion in 2021 and is expected togrow to $REDACTED trillion in 2027. The global market for digital ads is expected to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of REDACTED% from 2022 to 2027, which is a remarkable growth rate for any industry.This growth rate directly results of sharp increase in the smartphone penetration, internet usersworldwide and social media adoption.



In this report, the global market for digital ads has been segmented based on ad format, device type, pricing model, end users, and region.The ad formats covers in the study includes paid search ads,display ads, video ads, social media ads, and others.



The paid search ads contributed major share in theglobal market for digital ads, holding REDACTED% in 2021. However, social media ads are expected to be the fastest-growing ad formats, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED% during the forecast period.



The global market for digital ads has been segmented based on device type into mobile/tablets, desktop/laptops, and other.In 2021, mobile/tablets segment secured a stronghold share of REDACTED% in the global market for digital ads.



While its continued growth is cannibalizing from desktop viewership, thead spending on desktop is expected to have a considerable growth in forecast period.



The global digital ad market based on end user is segmented into BFSI, telecommunications, automotive, retail, healthcare and pharmaceutical, and others. Among end users, the retail segment was highest revenue generator for digital ads in 2021.



In 2021, Google, Meta (formerly Facebook), Microsoft, Amazon, and Alibaba were the top shareholders in global market for digital ads.Some of noticeable players in the global market for digital ads include Twitter, Adobe, Baidu,WPP, and others.



As a result of high competitions among the brands, investments in digital ads are increasing.



In terms of region, Asia-Pacific, the U.S. and western Europe markets are the most vital for the digital ad industry. Some parts of Asia-Pacific are emerging digital ad markets, while Japan, India and China are showing moderate digital ad market maturity. In 2021, North America dominated the digital ad market, accounting for REDACTED% of the overall market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, REDACTED%, and is expected to reach at market size of $REDACT ED billion by 2027.

