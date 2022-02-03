U.S. markets closed

Digital Advertising Market in the US: Segmentation by type (search advertising, social media advertising, banner advertising, and others) and channel (mobile, desktop/laptop, and connected TV)--Forecast till 2026|Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Advertising Market in the US is segmented into two categories based on the type (search advertising, social media advertising, banner advertising, and others) and channel (mobile, desktop/laptop, and connected TV). The market share is expected to increase by USD 166.87 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 13.34%.

Attractive Opportunities in Digital Advertising Market in US by Type and Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For further insights on market overview and dynamic analysis, Read our FREE Sample Report

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global digital advertising market in the US as a part of the global media and entertainment market within the global communication services market.

Technavio uses the total revenue generated by manufacturers to estimate the global digital advertising market size in the US. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis, to know more about the levels of growth of the digital advertising market in the US throughout the forecast period, Download a free sample.

Vendor Insights

The digital advertising market in the US is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the digital advertising market in the US, including some of the vendors such as Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apollo Global Management Inc., BuzzFeed Inc., Facebook Inc., IAC InterActiveCorp, LinkedIn Corp., Microsoft Corp., Twitter Inc.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the digital advertising market in the US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Product Insights and News

  • Adobe Inc. - Offers solutions for digital advertising that helps in bringing together media, content, and data, one can finally deliver a seamless, relevant experience across every channel, under the brand name of Adobe.

  • Amazon.com Inc. - Offers solutions for digital advertising that helps to reach audiences where they shop, read, listen, watch, and play through ad experiences both on and off Amazon, under the brand name of Amazon.

  • Apollo Global Management Inc. - Offers solutions for digital advertising that delivers powerful cross-screen data fueled by 1-1 consumer relationships and helps advertisers understand and reach their audiences across multiple dimensions on every device, under the brand name of Yahoo.

The digital advertising market in the US forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles and offerings Download Free Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics-

  • Digital Advertising Market in the US Key Drivers:

  • Digital Advertising Market in the US Key Challenge:

Download a free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting the digital advertising market in the US.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights into this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Out of Home Advertising Market by Type, Platform, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Cloud Advertising Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Digital Advertising Market Scope in US

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 13.34%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 166.87 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.30

Key companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apollo Global Management Inc., BuzzFeed Inc., Facebook Inc., IAC InterActiveCorp, LinkedIn Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Twitter Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-advertising-market-in-the-us-segmentation-by-type-search-advertising-social-media-advertising-banner-advertising-and-others-and-channel-mobile-desktoplaptop-and-connected-tvforecast-till-2026technavio-301473146.html

SOURCE Technavio

