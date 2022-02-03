Digital Advertising Market in the US: Segmentation by type (search advertising, social media advertising, banner advertising, and others) and channel (mobile, desktop/laptop, and connected TV)--Forecast till 2026|Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Advertising Market in the US is segmented into two categories based on the type (search advertising, social media advertising, banner advertising, and others) and channel (mobile, desktop/laptop, and connected TV). The market share is expected to increase by USD 166.87 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 13.34%.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global digital advertising market in the US as a part of the global media and entertainment market within the global communication services market.

Technavio categorizes the global digital advertising market in the US as a part of the global media and entertainment market within the global communication services market. External factors influencing the parent market's growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis.

Vendor Insights

The digital advertising market in the US is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the best of the opportunity, the market vendors should focus more on the fast-growing segment's growth prospect while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the digital advertising market in the US, including some of the vendors such as Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apollo Global Management Inc., BuzzFeed Inc., Facebook Inc., IAC InterActiveCorp, LinkedIn Corp., Microsoft Corp., Twitter Inc.

Product Insights and News

Adobe Inc. - Offers solutions for digital advertising that helps in bringing together media, content, and data, one can finally deliver a seamless, relevant experience across every channel, under the brand name of Adobe.

Amazon.com Inc. - Offers solutions for digital advertising that helps to reach audiences where they shop, read, listen, watch, and play through ad experiences both on and off Amazon, under the brand name of Amazon.

Apollo Global Management Inc. - Offers solutions for digital advertising that delivers powerful cross-screen data fueled by 1-1 consumer relationships and helps advertisers understand and reach their audiences across multiple dimensions on every device, under the brand name of Yahoo.

Key Market Dynamics-

Digital Advertising Market in the US Key Drivers:

Digital Advertising Market in the US Key Challenge:

Digital Advertising Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 13.34% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 166.87 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.30 Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apollo Global Management Inc., BuzzFeed Inc., Facebook Inc., IAC InterActiveCorp, LinkedIn Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Twitter Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

