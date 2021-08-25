U.S. markets closed

Digital Air Strike Featured on the CDK Global Fortellis Automotive Exchange Platform

·6 min read

Digital Air Strike's Patented Response Logix Lead Response Consumer Engagement Technology Featured for Its Integrations, Vehicle Offers, and Quoting Capabilities

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Air Strike, the leading consumer engagement technology company, announced today it has joined the Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange as a new contributor on the platform. Fortellis is the world's first open, agnostic platform for developing and marketing API-based automotive solutions. Digital Air Strike's integration on the Fortellis platform allows for a more user-friendly back-end experience, ultimately providing a more seamless experience for dealers. Clients can provide qualified lead responses and rapidly reactivate prospects with pricing, payment, and deal detail, along with customer-desired information critical to converting a shopper to a buyer. The platform increases Digital Air Strike's automotive partner integrations to 149.

"Digital Air Strike is always looking for ways to partner with leading automotive vendors to help our dealerships streamline processes and improve engagement with consumers," said Alexi Venneri, co-founder and CEO, Digital Air Strike. "We are excited to be the first-to-market with Fortellis and Elead to offer our patented technology. We see a lot of potential for additional expansion of our solutions on the Fortellis platform. Our patented Response Logix Engagement Platform leverages AI and advanced inventory matching technology to help dealers rapidly respond to consumer vehicle inquiries."

As a new contributor, Digital Air Strike has published its patented Response Logix technology on the Fortellis platform to support the integration between the lead response technology and CDK Global-owned Elead CRM software. Our large dealer body relies on Response Logix to streamline and automate responses to consumer leads, increase the visibility of dealership promotions, and deliver customer experiences that sell more vehicles. Dealerships using Response Logix can realize a 56% increase in cars sold through highly targeted and effective lead nurturing communications. *

The Digital Air Strike platform offers an enhanced response cadence that sends multiple personalized responses to every prospect on behalf of the dealership's designated sales representatives. This is completed seamlessly without the need for human intervention. However, dealership staff is alerted when consumers engage, and they can jump in at any time. Emails are sent to each lead linking to a customized website that is dynamically built in real-time for every prospect, along with AI-driven vehicle suggestions and payment options. Continued email and text communications automatically nurture each opportunity, all tailored to each dealership's existing sales process.

Multiple vehicles of interest are showcased to the prospect based on the initial vehicle inquiry paired with lease and finance payments. Dealer personnel are notified each time the consumer engages with the email or micro-website built for every prospect, giving them an incredible advantage to do additional proactive outreach at the exact time a consumer is in the market to buy, before they defect to a competitor.

Recent enhancements to the lead response technology include the ability for dealers to cross-promote alternative vehicle options from across all stores within a dealer group, not just the website or showroom for the store the consumer inquired initially. This gives dealers within their group the ability to showcase an expanded inventory, which is crucial during these times of limited stock.

Recent examples of dealerships successfully seeing great results with Response Logix include Carson Nissan. The Nissan dealership near Long Beach, California, had 52 new leads reactivated and 532 new custom prospect sites built in one month for interested car buyers before their Elead integration. With the integration, Digital Air Strike was able to data-mine their CRM and send additional custom prospect communications that resulted in activating 20 other leads. This was considerably higher than previous similar periods despite inventory challenges. The reactivated leads mean Carson Nissan was able to re-engage 52 customers who previously were interested in a vehicle but stopped interacting with the dealer, resulting in increased sales without any additional marketing spend.

Lexus of Orange County in the Hudson Valley region of New York, another satisfied Digital Air Strike client, explained the value by saying, "Digital Air Strike's automatic, custom, 180-day lead follow-up is a reactivation machine! My team consistently receives more than 20 notifications every week of older, non-responsive consumer leads that have been turned into hot prospects and are back in the sales funnel after engaging with Response Logix's custom quote and personalized consumer website. Thank you, Digital Air Strike, for helping us generate and close more leads!"

Fortellis is designed to connect automotive retail processes with seamless ease and transparency. Thousands of dealerships have trusted Response Logix because it's the fastest, most innovative, and comprehensive automotive lead response solution available. Additional details on the Elead and Response Logix integration are available on the Fortellis platform for dealerships, OEMs, and independent software vendors in North America.

"We're very pleased to introduce Digital Air Strike as the newest contributor on the Fortellis platform," said Sandy Orlando, Senior Vice President, Data and Fortellis. "Digital Air Strike is a welcome addition to Fortellis and joins a growing number of companies creating products that are shaping the future of our industry."

*Based on a study of dealer results.

About Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange Platform
Fortellis is a technology platform that enables the automotive industry to leverage, build, innovate and integrate solutions and workflows to transform business. The Fortellis platform—with its Developer Network and Marketplace—connects software developers, OEMs, and dealers so they can create new and unique experiences efficiently and seamlessly. Visit fortellis.io to learn more.

About CDK Global
CDK Global is a leading provider of integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end, omnichannel retail commerce through open, agnostic technology, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers and original equipment manufacturers, serving nearly 15,000 retail locations in North America. CDK solutions connect people with technology by automating and integrating all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.

About Digital Air Strike
Digital Air Strike is the leading social media, intelligent lead response, and consumer engagement technology company helping over 7,800 businesses increase consumer response and conversions leveraging patented AI-powered digital technology that generates measurable ROI. A pioneer in digital response, social media marketing technology, and online reputation management solutions, Digital Air Strike deploys industry-specific mobile apps, software, intelligent messaging, and consumer engagement platforms to monitor, respond, improve, and convert more consumers into customers for thousands of businesses in the United States, Canada, and 32 additional countries, including working with seven of the largest automotive manufacturers. More information on the company is available at www.digitalairstrike.com and www.facebook.com/digitalairstrike.

Media Contact:
Hayley Ringle
(480) 421-5959
hringle@digitalairstrike.com

CDK Global
Tony Macrito
(630) 805-0782
Tony.Macrito@cdk.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-air-strike-featured-on-the-cdk-global-fortellis-automotive-exchange-platform-301363135.html

SOURCE Digital Air Strike

