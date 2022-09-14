Digital Asset Exchange BTSE Introduces New VIP Program for Top Traders

BTSE VIP Program

BTSE VIP Program

ROAD TOWN, Virgin Islands (British), Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTSE, a leading digital asset exchange, today launched a new incentive program for VIP users, elevating the experience of buying, trading, selling, and earning digital assets, while making it easier for users to reach higher VIP levels.

Advanced features such as sub-account creation.

Dedicated account manager and technical support for API access.

Exclusive perks such as lower trading fees and access to investment opportunities.

BTSE's new VIP program will introduce ten tiers of exclusive perks based on users' trading volumes and $BTSE token balances. Confirmed VIPs will benefit from lower trading fees, among other perks. More specifically, futures traders will have lower fees than on most of the top exchanges, giving them a significant leg up in the market.

"As an innovator dedicated to providing our users with the best possible experience, BTSE strives to reward its loyal customers with lower fees, round-the-clock customer service, and top-tier technical support," said Henry Liu, CEO of BTSE.

Personalized Technical Support and VIP Service

BTSE is building a dynamic trading experience with a range of tools for institutional and retail traders. These include an order book snapshot API that keeps users' trade and order books in sync with the market at all times, an increased API rate limit, and direct API integration with the assistance of BTSE's senior tech support engineers.

VIPs will also have access to reduced fees for low-latency virtual machine (VM) colocation, giving an extra edge to the exchange's most valuable customers.

Additionally, VIPs will be served by dedicated account managers and 24/7 customer support agents.

Exclusive Access Enables Traders to Stay Ahead of the Market

To give back to the exchange's ardent supporters, VIPs are invited to all BTSE events to meet the exchange's senior leadership in person. BTSE will also provide exclusive opportunities for VIPs to meet and engage with passionate industry leaders and Web3's forward thinkers.

Story continues

Convenient Account and Asset Management

Sub-accounts are a powerful new feature that will be available to VIPs in October. The main account holder will have full administrative authority to create and manage sub-accounts from one master dashboard, providing users with a full view of their assets. A single trader can utilize sub-accounts to run multiple strategies. Sub-accounts inherit the security and VIP levels of the main account.

About BTSE

BTSE is a leading digital asset exchange that offers a simple and secure way to trade cryptocurrencies. BTSE's innovative products are designed with one key stakeholder in mind: the end user. As the go-to exchange for all things crypto, BTSE is one of the top trusted crypto platforms for institutions, retail users and first-time traders. Additionally, BTSE licenses its industry-leading technology to exchanges worldwide through its white label exchange solutions, strengthening the BTSE ecosystem and bridging traditional finance with digital assets everywhere.

