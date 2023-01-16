Digital Asset Management Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach Grow by 16% Annually Through 2030

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Asset Management Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The digital asset management market worldwide is expected to grow with a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030, starting from US$ 4.43 Bn in 2021. The increased adoption of broadband internet is leading to an increased demand for specialized solutions in each industry.

Digital asset management offers various solutions such as asset analytics, metadata archiving, video management and web content management along with a high return on investment. Owing to increase in workflow the need for real time and shared operations is rising, thus having a positive impact over the digital asset management market. Therefore, we expect that the digital asset management market will show significant growth during the forecast period.



Cloud-based Deployment Segment will Lead the Market



The cloud-based deployment segment is expected to show faster pace as compared to on-premise counterpart. The cloud-based deployment type fuels better access to digital assets data, along with quick enactment and on a reduced total cost of title. Due to cloud-based deployment, the digital content can be made easily available to users across an enterprise. In lieu of the cost benefits offered, small and medium enterprises shall likely adopt cloud-based method for implementing digital asset management solutions in the organization. Further, higher scalability and speed support the fast growth of this model. Thus, we expect that the cloud-based segment will be the largest revenue-sharing segment during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Asia Pacific to Grow Significantly during the Forecast Period



In 2021, North America has a relatively high share in the global digital asset management market. Due to early adoption of digital asset management and the rapid rate of technological advancement in the region, the market is expected to ensure robust growth throughout the forecast period. Further, Asia Pacific is set to grow significantly during the forecast period. Major economies of the region, say, Japan has recognized Bitcoin and other digital currencies as money. This shall boost the demand for digital asset management in the region. As a result, we expect that Asia Pacific region will be the fastest growing region throughout the forecast period.



Some of the prominent players operating in the digital asset management market Adobe Systems Incorporated, OpenText Corporation, Celum, Mediabeacon, Inc., Canto, Inc., Widen, Bynder, Northplains, Mediavalet, Inc., and Cognizant among others.



Market Segmentation

Component

Solution

Service

Support and Maintenance

System Integration

Consulting

Application

Enterprise

Marketing

Broadcast and Publishing

Deployment Model

Cloud-based

On-premise

Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Vertical

Media & Entertainment

Education

BFSI

Consumer Goods and Retail

Manufacturing

Travel & Tourism

Healthcare

Others (IT, Telecom, Government, etc.)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Digital Asset Management Market: Competitive Analysis



4. Digital Asset Management Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics



5. Digital Asset Management Market: By Component, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



6. Digital Asset Management Market: By Application, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



7. Digital Asset Management Market: By Deployment Model, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



8. Digital Asset Management Market: By Organization Size, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



9. Digital Asset Management Market: By Vertical, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. North America Digital Asset Management Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



11. UK and European Union Digital Asset Management Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



12. Asia Pacific Digital Asset Management Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



13. Latin America Digital Asset Management Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



14. Middle East and Africa Digital Asset Management Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



15. Company Profile



Companies Mentioned

Adobe Systems Incorporated

OpenText Corporation

Celum

Mediabeacon Inc.

Canto Inc.

Widen

Bynder

Northplains

Mediavalet Inc.

Cognizan.

