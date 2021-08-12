U.S. markets closed

Digital Asset Management Market in Application Software Sector: Features and Global Outlook

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital asset management market size is expected to grow by USD 7.45 billion, progressing at a CAGR of about 21% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Digital Asset Management Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Digital Asset Management Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Request Free Sample Pages







Data Insights


Market Segmentations


Digital Asset Management Market

Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Highlights

Covers

Key Countries


Segments


US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan

Type

On-premises

Cloud





Vendors

Offerings

Region


Adobe Inc.

Digital asset management solution

North America

will offer 34% of the growth opportunity

Bynder BV

Digital asset management solution













Here is an exclusive report talking about the market scenario, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behavior.

Get a Free Sample Report Now!

The increased use of DAM across retail, media, and entertainment industries is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The increasing penetration of the internet and the growing use of smartphones is driving many businesses across retail, media, and entertainment industries to go online and tap the growth potential. This is increasing the need for digital asset management solutions to gain operational intelligence and real-time insights to investigate incidents and make better decisions. Also, these solutions help organizations remotely monitor geographically dispersed stores and improve operational efficiency. All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

  • Accurate predictions on drivers, upcoming trends, and changes in consumer behavior

  • Precise estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Evaluation on the impact of COVID-19 across market segments

  Instant access to 17000+ market research reports with free trial upon registration

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Microturbine Companies:

  • Adobe Inc.

  • Bynder BV

  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

  • Dell Technologies Inc.

  • HP Inc.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Enterprise Information Management Market – Global enterprise information management market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and others), deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Media Asset Management Solutions Market – Global media asset management solutions market is segmented by deployment (on-premise and cloud) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/digital-asset-management-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/digital-asset-managementmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-asset-management-market-in-application-software-sector-features-and-global-outlook-301352675.html

SOURCE Technavio

