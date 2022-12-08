Digital asset management market size to increase by USD 11,936.72 million: 33% growth to originate from North America - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital asset management market by deployment, end-user, and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 22.05% and register an incremental growth of USD 11,936.72 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report
Company Profiles
The digital asset management market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
Acquia Inc.: The company offers digital asset management for marketing, sales, and e-commerce teams.
Adobe Inc.: The company offers digital asset management which includes digital asset management workflows, digital rights management, and adobe asset link.
Aprimo: The company offers digital asset management providing a single source of truth for all your brand assets and ensuring brand consistency every time.
Bynder BV: The company offers digital asset management which ensures maximum value from your digital assets and 100 percent brand consistency.
Canto Inc.: The company offers digital asset management which includes organization, collaboration, branding, and user roles.
CELUM GmbH
Cloudinary Ltd.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
Danaher Corp.
Frontify AG
Regional Analysis
By region, the global digital asset management market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Enterprises in the region are the early adopters of DAM solutions. Over the years, enterprises in the region have increased their IT budget by approximately 70% for cloud-based solutions. Many such factors are fostering the growth of the digital asset management (DAM) market in North America.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the shift from on-premises to SaaS, the increased use of DAM across retail, media, and entertainment industries, and the high demand for dynamic documents. However, the data privacy and security concerns is hindering the market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample
Market Segmentation
By deployment, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. The on-premise segment will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.
By geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this Digital asset management Market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cloud data warehouse market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the digital asset management market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the digital asset management market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Digital asset management Market vendors
Digital asset management market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
166
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.05%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 11,936.72 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
20.13
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 33%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Companies profiled
Acquia Inc., Adobe Inc., Aprimo, Bynder BV, Canto Inc., CELUM GmbH, Cloudinary Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Danaher Corp., Frontify AG, Image Relay Inc., MediaValet Inc., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., PhotoShelter Inc., QBNK Co. AB, Smartsheet Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., WoodWing Software B.V., and International Business Machines Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global digital asset management market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Deployment
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Deployment
6.3 On-Premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by End-user
7.3 Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Small and medium enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by End-user
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Acquia Inc.
12.4 Adobe Inc.
12.5 Aprimo
12.6 Bynder BV
12.7 Canto Inc.
12.8 CELUM GmbH
12.9 Cloudinary Ltd.
12.10 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
12.11 Frontify AG
12.12 Image Relay Inc.
12.13 International Business Machines Corp.
12.14 Open Text Corp.
12.15 Oracle Corp.
12.16 PhotoShelter Inc.
12.17 Smartsheet Inc.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
