Digital asset management market size to increase by USD 11,936.72 million: 33% growth to originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital asset management market by deployment, end-user, and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 22.05% and register an incremental growth of USD 11,936.72 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Asset Management Market 2023-2027

Company Profiles

The digital asset management market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Acquia Inc.: The company offers digital asset management for marketing, sales, and e-commerce teams.

Adobe Inc.: The company offers digital asset management which includes digital asset management workflows, digital rights management, and adobe asset link.

Aprimo: The company offers digital asset management providing a single source of truth for all your brand assets and ensuring brand consistency every time.

Bynder BV: The company offers digital asset management which ensures maximum value from your digital assets and 100 percent brand consistency.

Canto Inc.: The company offers digital asset management which includes organization, collaboration, branding, and user roles.

CELUM GmbH

Cloudinary Ltd.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Danaher Corp.

Frontify AG

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Regional Analysis

By region, the global digital asset management market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Enterprises in the region are the early adopters of DAM solutions. Over the years, enterprises in the region have increased their IT budget by approximately 70% for cloud-based solutions. Many such factors are fostering the growth of the digital asset management (DAM) market in North America.

Story continues

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the shift from on-premises to SaaS, the increased use of DAM across retail, media, and entertainment industries, and the high demand for dynamic documents. However, the data privacy and security concerns is hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By deployment, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. The on-premise segment will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for the largest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The IT asset management software market size is forecasted to grow by USD 4.23 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.77%. The rapid adoption of asset management software and the growing importance of asset tracking is notably driving the wearable technology market growth, although factors such as integration and implementation issues may impede the market growth.

The fixed asset management software market size is forecasted to grow by USD 2.65 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.32%. The rise in the adoption of cloud-based deployment solutions is notably driving the smartwatch market growth, although factors such as data security and privacy concerns may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this Digital asset management Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cloud data warehouse market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the digital asset management market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the digital asset management market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Digital asset management Market vendors

Digital asset management market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.05% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 11,936.72 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.13 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled Acquia Inc., Adobe Inc., Aprimo, Bynder BV, Canto Inc., CELUM GmbH, Cloudinary Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Danaher Corp., Frontify AG, Image Relay Inc., MediaValet Inc., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., PhotoShelter Inc., QBNK Co. AB, Smartsheet Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., WoodWing Software B.V., and International Business Machines Corp. Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global digital asset management market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

6.3 On-Premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Small and medium enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Acquia Inc.

12.4 Adobe Inc.

12.5 Aprimo

12.6 Bynder BV

12.7 Canto Inc.

12.8 CELUM GmbH

12.9 Cloudinary Ltd.

12.10 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

12.11 Frontify AG

12.12 Image Relay Inc.

12.13 International Business Machines Corp.

12.14 Open Text Corp.

12.15 Oracle Corp.

12.16 PhotoShelter Inc.

12.17 Smartsheet Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Digital Asset Management Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-asset-management-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-11-936-72-million-33-growth-to-originate-from-north-america---technavio-301697029.html

SOURCE Technavio