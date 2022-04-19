U.S. markets closed

Digital asset manager Hyperithm secures follow-on investment from Coinbase Ventures

·1 min read

TOKYO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperithm, a digital asset manager based in Tokyo and Seoul, announced that it has raised an undisclosed amount from Coinbase Ventures as a follow-on investment in a bridge round.

(PRNewsfoto/Hyperithm Co., Ltd.)
(PRNewsfoto/Hyperithm Co., Ltd.)

Founded in January 2018, Hyperithm offers digital asset management and brokerage service dedicated to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. The Company recently acquired VASP (Virtual Asset Service Provider) license from Korea Financial Intelligence Unit and completed the notification as an operator of SPBQII (Specially Permitted Businesses for Qualified Institutional Investors) to the Financial Services Agency in Japan.

Co-founded by an ex-Morgan Stanley investment banker and a serial entrepreneur, Hyperithm boasts an engineering talent pool of International Math Olympiad medalists. In March, the Company appointed an ex-Managing Director of Mirae Asset Global Investment - the largest investment bank in Korea - as the CFO, strengthening its management leadership.

"Since our participation in Hyperithm's Series B round, we have witnessed their rapid growth," commented Shan Aggarwal, Vice President at Coinbase Ventures. "We are confident that Hyperithm and its exceptional team are well-positioned to continue this growth and will become a leading digital asset gateway for institutional investors in East Asia."

SOURCE Hyperithm Co., Ltd.

