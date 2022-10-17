U.S. markets open in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,637.50
    +40.00 (+1.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,977.00
    +269.00 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,883.75
    +139.75 (+1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,711.80
    +23.50 (+1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.59
    -0.02 (-0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.50
    +13.60 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    18.47
    +0.40 (+2.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9748
    +0.0025 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.24
    +0.30 (+0.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1300
    +0.0119 (+1.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7690
    +0.0490 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,432.20
    +300.56 (+1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.80
    -6.38 (-1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,908.42
    +49.63 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     

Digital Asset Trading System Market by 2029 | Expansion Plan, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Competitive Situation | Size, Shares, Revenue, Gross Margins | Key Players, Types, Applications

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
·3 min read
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

Pune, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Asset Trading System market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Digital Asset Trading System market during 2022-2029.

Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, enabling it to acquire a wider range of applications in the downstream market. Moreover, customer preference analysis, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), new product release, impact of COVID-19, regional conflicts and carbon neutrality provide crucial information for us to take a deep dive into the Digital Asset Trading System market.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/21786197

Global Digital Asset Trading System Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

  • Product Development

  • Technical Support

  • Consulting

Applications: -

  • Bitcoin Trading

  • Litecoin Trading

  • Others

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before Purchasing This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/21786197

Geographic Segmentation: -

  • North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

  • The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

  • ConsenSys

  • SAP Cloud Platform

  • Blockstream

  • PayStand

  • Blocko

  • Blockstack

  • OKCoin

  • BitSE

  • Rubix Core

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/21786197

Key Benefits of Digital Asset Trading System Market Research: -

  • Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

  • Recent industry trends and developments

  • Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

  • Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

  • Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

  • Overview of the regional outlook of the Digital Asset Trading System Market

Detailed TOC of Global Digital Asset Trading System Market Research Report 2022 - Market Size, Current Insights, and Development Trends: - 

1 Digital Asset Trading System Market Overview

2 Digital Asset Trading System Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

3 Players Profiles

4 Global Digital Asset Trading System Market Landscape by Player

5 Global Digital Asset Trading System Sales, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Digital Asset Trading System Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Digital Asset Trading System Sales and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

8 Global Digital Asset Trading System Market Forecast (2022-2029)

9 Industry Outlook

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

Purchase this Report (Price 3450 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/21786197

About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

CONTACT: Absolute Reports Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@absolutereports.com Web: https://www.absolutereports.com


Recommended Stories

  • Here's the FAANG Stock Wall Street Thinks Will Soar the Most Over the Next 12 Months

    It's been a rough year for many of the highest-flying stocks of the recent past. All of the FAANG stocks have dropped significantly so far in 2022. Analysts expect that four of the five stocks in the group will deliver strong gains in the not-too-distant future.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' white-hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. You may want to pay attention.

  • The Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One Country

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are looking beyond a looming global recession and they see one country – and its financial markets – emerging strongest on the other side.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapUS stocks and bonds will lead the way out of the current wave of market turmoil, according to respondents in the latest MLIV Pulse s

  • 2 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    These growth stocks have plunged alongside the broader market, creating a rare buying opportunity for investors.

  • Bank of America Profit Falls 8%

    Bank of America Corp. is out with third-quarter earnings this morning. Here are the highlights: + The nation’s second-largest bank earned $7.08 billion, down 8% from $7.69 billion a [year earlier](https://www.wsj.com/articles/bank-of-america-quarterly-profit-rises-58-11634209290). + That amounts to 81 cents per share. Analysts expected 78 cents, according to FactSet. + Revenue rose 8% to $24.5 billion. Analysts expected $23.54 billion. + The bank added $378 million to its reserves to cover poten

  • This Widely Held Stock-Split Stock Can Skyrocket 608% or Plunge 89%, According to Wall Street

    It's been quite the year on Wall Street. With declines of this magnitude, all three stock indexes are currently mired in a bear market. A "stock split" is an event that allows a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count without affecting its market cap or operations.

  • Is AMD a Buy?

    Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) year went from bad to worse after the company released preliminary results for the third quarter of 2022 on Oct. 6. AMD investors pressed the panic button hard after the company revealed that its quarterly revenue would land at an estimated $5.6 billion at the midpoint of its updated guidance range. The company originally expected $6.7 billion in Q3 revenue, but a weak PC (personal computer) market has knocked the wind out of AMD's sails.

  • Bank of America beats earnings target as net interest income and revenue rise

    Bank of America Corp. shares rose 2.4% in premarket trades Monday after the megabank topped earnings and revenue estimates. The bank said its third-quarter net income fell to $6.58 billion, or 81 cents a share, from $7.26 billion, or 85 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue increased 8% to $24.5 billion. Bank of America was expected to earn 78 cents a share on revenue of $23.54 billion, according to estimates compiled by FactSet. Net interest income rose to $13.77 billion from $11.09 b

  • Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?

    Chances are good you're ahead of 25% of your peers.

  • Bank of America Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

    Bank of America reported its third-quarter 2022 financial results today. The news release, supplemental filing and investor presentation can be accessed at Bank of America's Investor Relations website at https://investor.bankofamerica.com/quarterly-earnings.

  • Apple or Amazon Could Buy These Two Pandemic Stock Darlings

    Both companies have seen their share price fall, but that doesn't mean Apple or Amazon wouldn't be interested at the right number.

  • Should You Buy the Nasdaq's 4 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2022?

    It's been an ugly year for tech stocks. Of the more than 3,000 stocks in the Nasdaq Composite, the four stocks below are the worst-performing ones, with market caps of $1 billion or more. The company offers a price comparison tool for people to compare prescription drug prices.

  • Goldman Sees Some Bargains in US But Finds S&P 500 Expensive

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees attractive opportunities emerging in US stocks even as the S&P 500 benchmark remains expensive versus its history and accounting for interest rates.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapThe risk-reward for the S&P 500 Index remains unattractive but “the degree of valuation dispersion wit

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Plug Power Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Goldman Shakes Up Leadership Ranks in Yet Another Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s David Solomon is embarking on his third major reorganization in just four years as chief executive officer, undoing some of the signature moves he made as recently as 2020.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapThe Wall Street giant plans to once again combine its expanded asset management an

  • Beyond Meat Goes Into Survival Mode

    If you only read headlines, you might think that Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ: BYND) Friday press release announcing that the plant-based "meat" producer is shooting to be cash flow positive by the second half of 2023 was a piece of good news. Demand for plant-based meat has weakened, with consumers moving away from the category amid sky-high inflation.

  • Down 40% or More, These Beaten-Down Cash-Rich Companies Can Keep Growing Even If Things Get Worse

    The stock market has taken a nasty fall this year. Investors are increasingly concerned that the Federal Reserve's actions to combat red-hot inflation will put the economy in a tailspin. While their stock prices are down more than 40% from their peaks, making it much more expensive to raise equity capital, that won't limit them since they generate a lot of cash and have cash-rich balance sheets.

  • Berkshire, Nike Among Best Stocks to Own: Morningstar

    The research firm came up with a list of the best companies to own based on ones to which Morningstar analysts assign a wide moat.

  • Stocks Firmly Higher, Week Ahead, Fox, Bank of America And Splunk - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures higher as bond market volatility eases; Week Ahead: Earnings and housing data in focus; News Corp shares leap on plans to re-combine with Fox; Bank of America shares higher ahead of Q3 earnings update and Splunk shares leap as activists at Starboard build stake.

  • More Likely to 5X First: GameStop or Bed Bath & Beyond

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) were two of the market's hottest meme stocks last year. GameStop's stock hit a split-adjusted all-time high of $86.88, but it now trades at about $25.