U.S. markets open in 9 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,951.25
    +3.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,166.00
    +17.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,149.00
    +7.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,847.70
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.55
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,701.60
    -7.50 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    19.50
    -0.07 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9980
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    -0.0100 (-0.29%)
     

  • Vix

    26.16
    -1.11 (-4.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1531
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3070
    +0.2140 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,018.64
    -334.88 (-1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.65
    -5.69 (-1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,880.87
    +62.25 (+0.22%)
     

Digital assets management platform brixie embarks on $3M - $5M seed round

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International digital asset-management platform brixie is aiming to raise $3 million to $5 million in its upcoming seed fundraising round after successfully raising $500,000 in pre-seed capital earlier this year.

(PRNewsfoto/Brixie Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Brixie Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Brixie Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Brixie Group)

The seed funding will assist the Singapore-registered company to increase its speed to market and launch its game-changing solution to the wider market within the first half of 2023.

The company is founded by three well-known executives and investors in Cambodia's rapidly developing Fintech sector: Chairman and Group CEO Tomas Pokorny, Vice-Chairman Pablo F. Alonso Caprile, and Chris Wray.

Several leading Fintech players from around the world invested in the pre-seed funding. The group stated they have the ambition to become the world's first and largest fully tokenized real-estate investment vehicle.

To read more about the pre-seed investors in brixie, click here.

Strong potential for investors that purchase an equity stake 

brixie is looking for global investors that share its vision to democratize real-estate investments and build a game-changing platform. Chairman and Group CEO Mr. Tomas Pokorny explained there is very strong potential for investors in the venture as the company has been launched by experienced, repeat entrepreneurs with multiple exits, and supported by a world-class Advisory Board and global Investors.

"The structure of the company has been placed in reliable and reputable jurisdictions and the value of the investment made is both scalable and future-proof with growing technological value, with which we expect to challenge the status quo of real assets tokenization as we know it," Pokorny said.

"While from a user's perspective, brixie's users are investing via a proof-of-stake Near chain based blockchain platform with decentralized finance principles, allowing them to make decisions in a democratized, transparent, and fully secure way," he added.

Allows users to tokenize real estate assets from countries worldwide

brixie aims to provide an easy-to-use and highly secure platform that allows its users to tokenize real-estate assets from countries worldwide with its first assets under management to be located in Cambodia, South Africa, Nigeria, Malaysia, Indonesia, UK, Czech Republic, Colombia, Brazil, Australia, and Spain.

Users will then be able to trade these tokens from within the platform or crowdsource funds to acquire them. As a whole, brixie's aim is to allow its users to access global investment opportunities, invest in non-speculative digital assets and manage their funds easily.

Looking to the future, brixie's team will focus on its soft-launch initiatives which include an addition of a Climate Change Fight Fund Initiative, to tokenize and protect large swathes of forested land.

The initiative, among other company's efforts, is aimed at lowering barriers of entry of both B2B and B2C users into the brixie platform, monetizing climate change projects and removing liquidity challenges.

According to the group, this diversity of asset class portfolio as well as a truly international focus, backed by a unique approach to licensing and assets holding, is brixie's key recipe for scale.

Contact:

email: info@brixiegroup.com
Telegram: @hellobrixie

 

SOURCE Brixie Group

Recommended Stories

  • It’s a great time to scoop up bargain stocks. Here are 21 examples that could make you a lot of money.

    Stocks of online advertisers have been crushed. But the group may roar back, benefiting committed investors.

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 5 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    The stock market has proven to be a great way for normal folks to build wealth over time. It can be as simple as investing through index funds for some that don't have the time or inclination to stay involved. Below are five stock investments that could offer a diversified way to beat the S&P 500 index over the coming years and decades.

  • Why Shares in Alcoa Crashed Today

    Shares in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum producer Alcoa (NYSE: AA) were down around 10% by midday Wednesday. The move comes after its steel manufacturing peer, Nucor (NYSE: NUE), announced disappointing guidance for its third quarter. Steel and aluminum are replaceable with each other and operate in very similar end markets, so Nucor's warning is a salutary reminder that Alcoa also faces difficulties in 2022.

  • US 2- to 30-Year Curve Reaches Most Inverted Level This Century

    (Bloomberg) -- The premium of the two-year Treasury yield over the comparable 30-year benchmark increased to a level unseen this century after short-end rates extended their climb in the wake of this week’s hotter-than-anticipated US consumer-price inflation data.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseUS Infl

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we talk about the 10 tech stocks to buy now according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of Cohen’s hedge fund history and investment strategy, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Billionaire Steve Cohen, founder, and partner at […]

  • Bad News Is Piling Up for Chip Makers

    The months follow one another and look alike for the manufacturers of semiconductors. For months, fears of a hard landing in the economy due to aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation at its highest in 40 years have been a headache since the beginning of the year for Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Intel , Micron and Qualcomm . Nvidia shares have lost more than 13% since the end of August, while AMD shares, which had rebounded well after the release of the second quarter earnings, have fallen by 9.2% since the end of August.

  • Elon Musk Reiterates His Worst Nightmare for The Economy

    The world's richest man worries about the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes to fight inflation.

  • When Will Cathie Wood Stop Buying DraftKings Stock?

    Ark Invest has added to its DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stake for seven consecutive trading days through Tuesday's close. It's clear that Cathie Wood -- the co-founder, CEO, and stock picking mastermind of the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) -- has taken a shine to the online wagering specialist. Ark Invest now owns 5% of DraftKings' shares outstanding.

  • Why Stock-Split Stock Palo Alto Networks Sank Today

    Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) just couldn't connect with investors on Wednesday. The company's shares sank on a day when many tech industry peers recovered from the market meltdown on Tuesday; ultimately Palo Alto closed down by 0.5%. The responsible party was Wolfe Research's Strecker Backe, who took a large sword to his price target on Palo Alto stock.

  • The next financial crisis may already be brewing — but not where investors might expect

    As the Fed prepares to kick its balance-sheet runoff into high gear, some are worried that thinning Treasury-market liquidity could create a perfect storm.

  • 600 Million Reasons This 7.7%-Yielding Dividend Should Keep Growing

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) have been under a lot of pressure this year. The real estate investment trust's (REIT) stock has lost a third of its value due in part to rising interest rates. While the market has concerns about the REIT's ability to continue growing its portfolio and dividend, it recently took a big step to address those worries.

  • The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund

    “I think the biggest mistake right now is the belief we’re going to return to, essentially, prices similar to the pre-COVID,” Bridgewater Associates co-CIO Greg Jensen said on Monday.

  • Crypto: Ethereum merge will shift asset to proof-of-stake model on September 15

    Yahoo Finance reporter David Hollerith explains what will happen when the ethereum merge takes place on Thursday, Sept. 15, and how it will impact crypto prices.

  • IBM, CVS, and 10 Other Cheap Stocks That Don’t Deserve to Be in the Bargain Bin

    Most stocks are having a lousy year in 2022. Here are a dozen that don't deserve being this deep in the red.

  • QuantumScape Stock: What You Need to Know Before You Buy

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) has gotten a lot of attention from investors lately. And for good reason, since the battery start-up's technology could prove revolutionary. But it could also be a flop. Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro discuss the company, its prospects, and a few things investors need to consider before buying shares.

  • How Can I Protect My Portfolio? Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    According to the latest CPI (consumer-price index) report, U.S. inflation cooled down slightly from July but not enough to appease the markets. Overall prices rose by 8.3% from the same period a year ago, slowing down from July’s 8.5% uptick and further down from June’s 40-year high showing of 9.1%. On a monthly basis, after plateauing in July, consumer prices rose by 0.1%. As the expectation was for a rise of 8.1% over last year and a drop of 0.1% compared to last month, the markets did what th

  • Why Nikola Shares Soared Today

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares popped nearly 7% Wednesday morning after an analyst gave several reasons to buy the stock. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, the stock was holding onto a gain of 5.4%. Right now Nikola only sells battery-electric trucks.

  • Oracle Shares Skid in Biggest One-Day Slump This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. shares had their worst day this year, snapping two weeks of gains, after a Berenberg analyst initiated coverage on the software company with a hold rating.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeCathie Wood Goes on Biggest D