U.S. markets open in 2 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,186.25
    -45.25 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,428.00
    -278.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,079.50
    -189.00 (-1.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,939.80
    -19.30 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.22
    +0.45 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.00
    -14.90 (-0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    18.81
    -0.26 (-1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0013
    -0.0031 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.12
    +3.56 (+18.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1801
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0540
    +0.1240 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,287.87
    -107.88 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.91
    -46.69 (-8.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,530.71
    -19.66 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.50
    -135.83 (-0.47%)
     

Digital banking platform Market Segmented By Product Type ; By Deployment ; By Application and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2018 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030

ReportLinker
·7 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Market Overview Digital banking platform is an essential Omnichannel platform that helps banks and financial institutions streamline and manage all their interactions with digital customers.

New York, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital banking platform Market Segmented By Product Type ; By Deployment ; By Application and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2018 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191601/?utm_source=GNW
Implementation of these systems leads to enhanced customer experience delivering creative digital products and services and reducing cost while helping banks to satisfy regulatory needs. The emerging wave of digital transformation is fueling demand in the global banking industry for digital banking platforms. End-to-end market cycle management, increased operating efficiency, improved customer satisfaction, and reduced costs are some of the factors driving the digital transformation in the banking sector.

Market highlights
Global demand for digital banking platforms was estimated at US$ 3.17 billion in 2018 and is projected to cross US$ 8.67 billion with a CAGR of 12.07 percent in the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The emerging wave of digital transformation is fuelling demand in the global banking industry for digital banking platforms.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the global digital banking platform market with the highest CAGR of 14.4 percent over the forecast period from 2020 to 2030.

Banks today are increasingly transitioning to digital platforms, with rising customer preferences towards these platforms. There are now commonly accessible various banking services through convenient digital channels. Traditional banks have started collaborations and data sharing with emerging platforms, including FinTechs, Open Banking, Payment Services Directive, and SWIFT standards. The banks must press for a much wider digital transition to offer excellent customer services and succeed in the highly competitive banking industry.

Digital Banking Platform Expected Market Growth

Recent Highlights in Global Digital Banking Platform Market
2019: BADF is entering into a relationship with Sopra Banking Tech. As a partner, Sopra will help the company’s product launch.

2019: Worldline has signed a strategic partnership with Nordic Finance Innovation (NFI) to enhance Nordic countries’ position within the global ecosystem.

Digital Banking Platform: Segments
It is expected the retail banking segment to be the largest contributor to the digital banking platform market. Segment type of retail banking holds the highest market share of 60-65 percent in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance. The segment is expected to lead the market in the future as per the need to meet the high expectations of retail customers regarding personalization and match these expectations with the increasing multiplication of channels. The on-premise segment had the largest share of the digital banking market worldwide in 2018 and its dominance over the forecast period is expected to continue with a CAGR of 11.1%. Internet payments and money transfers via digital processes are expected to increase the level of effective usage of digital platforms.

Digital Banking Platform: Drivers and restraints
Drivers
Rising demand for smart mobile devices
For both developed and developing countries, the increasing demand for consumer electronics items such as laptops, smartphones, and computers is mainly due to advances in technology and customer preferences. Digital devices are commonly used by customers to make use of various digital services in the current scenario. A considerable number of users now access their bank accounts via either mobile apps or mobile browsers. Banks must also ensure that they adhere to the changing banking networks to appeal, cross-sell and up-sell to mobile customers.

Digital banking platforms allow the bank to transition with easily deployable and personalized solutions to the digital ecosystems. Interactive mobile banking apps and websites contribute to improved customer service and increasing customer loyalty in turn. Increasing demand for smartphones in the near future will push the number of digital banking customers, which in turn will raise the banks’ demand for digital banking platform solutions.

Shift from traditional to digital channels
The proliferation of smart devices, easy internet connectivity, IoT innovation, and Artificial Intelligence has grown exponentially, contributing to an increasing need for mobile / digital-first banking strategy. The paradigm shift of banks from conventional networks to digital and automated platforms leads to several benefits ranging from enhanced productivity to cost savings and expanded opportunities for revenues. Besides this, the growing technological advancements in cloud computing and storage technology have multiplied the influence of cloud-based digital banking platforms in recent years. Which has created additional opportunities for digital banking platforms. An advanced and sophisticated digital banking platform is highly flexible and allows many different banking services to be integrated in a great interactive user interface (UI) or customer experience way. The factor is heavily responsible, globally, for high business momentum towards digital banking.

Restraints
Non-penetration or slow development to the remote areas of underdeveloped countries
With lacking or weak internet connections in the remote areas of underdeveloped or developing countries, the digital banking platform is facing problems to expand to all sites and areas. Some people in such areas do not even have the smartphones or consumer electronics products to use the available apps or the digital services provided by the banks and they are the people that need such survives the most due to banks being too far. Lack of technological infrastructure and less awareness about digital banking in some countries are restraining the market growth.

Key Players
Appway AG (Switzerland)
Company Overview
Business Strategy
Key Product Offerings
Financial Performance
Key Performance Indicators
Risk Analysis
Recent Development
Regional Presence
SWOT Analysis
CREALOGIX Holding AG (Switzerland),
EdgeVerve Systems Limited (India)
Fiserv, Inc. (US)
TCS (India)
Technics (US)
Worldline (France)
Other Prominent Players

Digital Banking Platform: Regions
The Digital Banking Platform market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.

Due to the involvement of major players and the rapid acceptance of the new technologies in the industry, North America is predicted to hold the leading share in the revenue. The early acceptance of emerging technology in the banking sector drives the regional market. The demand for digital banking platforms in North America is projected to rise from US$ 1,006.3 million in 2018 to US$ 2,766.3 million by 2027. It is a 12.1 percent CAGR from 2018 to 2027.

On the other hand, it is expected that Asia Pacific would further display strong growth due to booming IT infrastructure and heavy investment from the region’s private and public players. More than 700 million customers across Asia regularly use digital banking, with a large portion of it in developing countries such as China and India.

The digital banking platform market is further segmented by region into:
North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – the United States and Canada
Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America
Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe
APAC Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC
MENA Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA
The digital banking platform market report also contains analysis on:

Digital Banking Platform Market Segments:

Product Type

Retail Banking
Corporate Banking
Investment Banking
Others
By Deployment
Cloud
On-premise
By Application
Tailored-advice
Real-time support
Digital sales
Financial insight
Front office empowerment
Others
Digital banking platform Market Dynamics
Digital banking platform Market Size
Supply & Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
Value Chain of the Market
Market Drivers and Restraints
FAQs on Digital banking platform Market
Which segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share?

At what CAGR is the market anticipated to grow between 2020 and 2030?

Who are the key players in the digital banking platform market?
What could be the challenging factors for the growth of the digital banking platform market?
What are the growth drivers for the digital banking platform market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191601/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks for Over 60% Upside Potential

    What to make of the markets today? While last week ended on a down note, we’re still looking at a general rally trend, with year-to-date losses being heavily moderated and the major indexes having climbed out of bear territory. The key point for now, as it has been so often this year, is volatility. Covering the markets for JPMorgan, global market strategist Marko Kolanovic tells investors to take advantage of down days and buy the dips. “Buying on weakness so far yielded positive returns and ha

  • AMC stock plunges ahead of $APE debut, Cineworld troubles

    AMC Entertainment is officially going "APE" in an effort to further solidify its financial future as its primary rival Cineworld says it's exploring a bankruptcy.

  • Giant Fund Sells Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    PSP Investments cut positions in Apple, Tesla, and Microsoft in the second quarter, and bought more Walmart shares.

  • Here are 3 proven ways to get really rich during a recession — without having to risk a bunch of money to do it

    Don’t suffer through the downturn. Take advantage of it, instead.

  • Elon Musk Is a Potential Land Mine for Tesla Stock

    Amid the chaos that is Wall Street stands exceptionally popular and widely held electric-vehicle manufacturer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Since Tesla became a publicly traded company on June 29, 2010, the benchmark S&P 500 has managed a nearly 300% gain. Tesla has captivated the hearts of investors due to a variety of factors.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Market Retreat Gains Steam; Warren Buffett Stock Hot, Musk Makes FSD Move

    Futures fell sharply as the market rally pulls back. Elon Musk will hike Tesla FSD prices. Warren Buffett stock Occidental Petroleum surged Friday.

  • This Asset Has a 9.62% Yield, Guaranteed

    There's a bond that pays a 9.62% interest rate and is guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury. Investors should keep some limitations and conditions in mind before investing, but as inflation has topped 8% since March 2022, this could be an … Continue reading → The post Want 9.62% Yield Guaranteed? Seriously, Try This Asset appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Seized Superyacht to Be Auctioned to Pay JPMorgan Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- A luxury yacht formerly owned by sanctioned Russian businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky will be sold at auction on Tuesday after the billionaire failed to repay JPMorgan Chase & Co. a loan, according to an auctioneer’s website.It will be the first superyacht to be publicly auctioned since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed authorities to freeze luxury vessels in ports around the world, Nigel Hollyer, a broker at auction house Howe Robinson Partners, told Bloomberg by phone. Axioma was

  • GameStop's NFT Experiment Is Not Going Well

    In the days after GameStop (NYSE: GME) launched its long-hyped NFT marketplace last month, many media outlets reported that it got off to a surprisingly strong start. Transaction volumes have plummeted over the past month, confirming that a pivot to NFTs is unlikely to save GameStop. GameStop's NFT marketplace provides a real-time look at transaction volume on its statistics page.

  • ‘Squashed like a bug’: Distressed-bond manager makes a multibillion-dollar options bet against Tesla

    Scott Burg, the chief investment officer of Deer Park Road Management Co, who made the prediction that Tesla would be "squashed like a bug" in a 2020 tweet, bought put options on almost 4.8 million Tesla shares during the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing this week, Bloomberg and Barron's reported.

  • Warren Buffett More Than Tripled His Position in This Stock. Is It a Buy?

    In the first quarter of the year, Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway initiated a small stake in the digital consumer bank Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY), which is also a big auto lender. In the second quarter of the year, Berkshire more than tripled its position in the stock, purchasing more than 21 million shares in the quarter. With Buffett and Berkshire buying heavily now, is Ally a buy?

  • My mother-in-law left her $1 million life-insurance policy to my brother-in-law, but her will says she wants him to share it with my husband. What can we do?

    ‘My brother-in-law says we inherited the house, even though we paid full price for it and took care of her, without his help.’

  • Asia Hedge Funds Scoop Up Alibaba, Sea After Stock Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Asia’s biggest funds more than doubled their positions in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Sea Ltd. in the second quarter after a yearlong rout. The number of Alibaba shares held by the Asia-focused funds increased 311% during the period, while that of Sea jumped by 110%. That’s based on the analysis of the 13F filings of 15 Asian asset managers -- including hedge funds Aspex Management (HK) Ltd. and Oasis Management Co. -- that had at least $200 million in quarter-end holdi

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Bought 3 New Supercharged Growth Stocks

    You won't find all of the Oracle of Omaha's holdings in Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing.

  • Does a New Depression Drug Make This Stock a Buy Now?

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) stock recently shot higher on a generally lousy day for the overall stock market. The gains came in response to the FDA's approval of Auvelity, the first new line of treatment in years for millions of Americans with major depressive disorder. Does the FDA's approval of Axsome Therapeutics' first drug make this a smart stock to buy now?

  • Cineworld Confirms It’s Considering Chapter 11 Filing in U.S.

    The owner of Regal Cinemas said its theaters are 'open for business as usual and continue to welcome guests and members.'

  • Memo to Bed Bath & Beyond investors: Ryan Cohen is not your savior

    How Ryan Cohen played an entire ecosystem of average investors like a fiddle, and what else to watch in markets on Monday, August 22, 2022.

  • Why Europe Didn’t Ramp Up Caspian Gas Imports Sooner

    Europe has long-sought to import gas from the Caspian Sea’s giant reserves, but it was only in 2020 that gas began flowing to Europe through the so-called “Southern Gas Corridor”

  • US Oil Pours Into Asia as Buyers Go for Long-Range Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- The physical crude market in Asia is softening as oil from as far away as the US and Brazil flows into the world’s top consuming region, boosting competition for Middle East producers.Buyers in South Korea, India and China have picked up substantial volumes from the US this month -- more than 20 million barrels -- mostly for arrival in November, according to traders handling those shipments. In addition, some crude cargoes from the North Sea and Brazil are also being taken, they s

  • These are the signs that the bear-market rally in stocks won’t last long, according to Citigroup

    Strategists at Citi Research say the current bear-market rally is in line with the length of an average bear-market bounce, and sentiments improved as much as it typically does. These signs suggest a possible end soon.