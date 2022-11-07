Digital Banking Platforms Market Size to Grow by USD 21.07 Bn, Growing Use of Digital Payment Solutions to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Banking Platforms Market by Type (Retail Banking and Corporate Banking) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Banking Platforms Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the digital banking platforms market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 21.07 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The growing use of digital payment solutions is driving market growth. Various enterprises in the banking industry are offering banking platforms to improve their processes. For instance, American Express Canada offers the American Express vPayment, which allows businesses to handle corporate expenses smoothly. Similarly, Quisk offers a digital payment platform that is integrated with the core banking software of all banks in the UAE. Therefore, with the rise in digital payments, the demand for digital banking platforms is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: The issues related to data privacy and security are challenging market growth. Data privacy and security risks are the major issues faced by digital banking platforms. Big Data and AI can be used to retrieve, track, and analyze data from the connected server. Cloud infrastructure is affected by glitches in source codes. Hackers can easily access cloud-based data storage systems. Cybercriminals and hackers can identify, scan, and exploit loopholes and vulnerabilities. Therefore, various organizations are hesitant to deploy digital banking platforms for their operations.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, View our FREE Sample Report!

Market Segmentation

By type, the retail banking segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Retail banking includes services offered by banks to the public or individuals. It is also called personal banking or consumer banking. Customers increasingly prefer online transactions such as payments through websites or mobile applications.

Story continues

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

By geography, North America will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the digital banking platforms market in the region.

Find additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report. Buy Now for detailed information about region-wise and country-wise market growth

Some Companies Mentioned

Alkami Technology Inc.

Apiture

Backbase B.V.

Cor Financial Solutions Ltd.

ebankIT Omnichannel Innovation SA

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Finastra

Fiserv Inc.

FNZ Group Technologies Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd.

nCino Inc.

NCR Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

SoFi Technologies Inc.

Sopra Banking Software

Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

Temenos AG

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

VSoft Corp.

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs

Related Reports

Digital Payment Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The rising number of online transactions is driving market growth. Online transactions are gaining importance among individual consumers. Consumers are also using smartphones to make online transactions.

Digital Storytelling Courses Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The capability to enhance soft skills is driving market growth. The storytelling course is a modern version of the traditional storytelling technique. The storytelling courses teach the participants about the art of expressing their thoughts in the form of stories.

Digital Banking Platforms Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.52% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 21.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.5 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alkami Technology Inc., Apiture, Backbase B.V., Cor Financial Solutions Ltd., ebankIT Omnichannel Innovation SA, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Finastra, Fiserv Inc., FNZ Group Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Intellect Design Arena Ltd., nCino Inc., NCR Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SoFi Technologies Inc., Sopra Banking Software, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Temenos AG, The Bank of New York Mellon Corp., and VSoft Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Retail banking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Corporate banking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Cor Financial Solutions Ltd.

10.4 Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

10.5 Fiserv Inc.

10.6 FNZ Group Technologies Ltd.

10.7 Infosys Ltd.

10.8 nCino Inc.

10.9 Oracle Corp.

10.10 SAP SE

10.11 Temenos AG

10.12 VSoft Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Digital Banking Platforms Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-banking-platforms-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-21-07-bn-growing-use-of-digital-payment-solutions-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301668992.html

SOURCE Technavio