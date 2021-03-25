U.S. markets open in 3 hours 12 minutes

Digital banking solutions provider Meniga closes additional €10M investment

Steve O'Hear
·2 min read

Meniga, the London fintech that provides digital banking technology to leading banks, has closed €10 million in additional funding.

The round is led by Velocity Capital and Frumtak Ventures. Also participating are Industrifonden, the U.K. Government’s Future Fund and existing customers UniCredit, Swedbank, Groupe BPCE and Íslandsbanki.

Meniga says the funding will be used for continued investment in R&D, and in particular further development of green banking products -- building on its carbon spending insights product. In addition, the fintech will bolster its sales and service teams.

Headquartered in London but with additional offices in Reykjavik, Stockholm, Warsaw, Singapore and Barcelona, Meniga's digital banking solutions help banks (and other fintechs) use personal finance data to innovate in their online and mobile offerings.

Its various products include a software layer that bridges the gap between a bank’s legacy tech infrastructure and a modern API, making it easier to build consumer-friendly digital banking experiences. The product suite spans data aggregation technologies, personal and business finance management solutions, cash-back rewards and transaction-based carbon insights.

US regulators need to catch up with Europe on fintech innovation

Meniga tells TechCrunch it has experienced a significant increase in the demand for its digital banking products and services over the past year. This has seen the fintech launch a total of 18 digital banking solutions across 17 countries.

Image Credits: Meniga

Helping fuel that demand is the need for banks to attract and retain a generation of customers that increasingly care about sustainability and the need to tackle climate change. Enter Meniga’s green banking solution: Dubbed "Carbon Insight," it leverages personal finance data so that mobile banking customers can track and, in theory, reduce their carbon footprint.

Specifically, it lets users track their estimated carbon footprint for a given time period (which can be broken down into specific spending categories); track the estimated carbon footprint of individual transactions; and compare their overall carbon footprint and the carbon footprint of spending categories with that of other users.

Last month, Íslandsbanki became the first Nordic bank to implement Meniga’s Carbon Insight solution into its own digital banking offering.

LA’s socially conscious bank challenger, Aspiration, launches a carbon offset credit card

  • Dogecoin (DOGE): What It Is, What It’s Worth and Should You Be Investing?

    If you're bored with index funds and you're ready to roll the dice on one of those sexy and mysterious new alternative investments, you have plenty of options. One of those options involves a Japanese...

  • RBC Urges Measures to Cool Canada’s ‘Overheating’ Housing Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The Canadian housing market is “overheating” and policy makers need to take steps to cool it down, according to an economist at Royal Bank of Canada, the country’s largest bank and biggest mortgage lender.“Demand is exceedingly strong, inventories are generally low, and property values have soared to levels far outside historical norms,” Robert Hogue, an economist at RBC, wrote in a research note published Wednesday. “Making matters worse: buyers and sellers expect prices to continue to escalate.”Hogue is the latest to add his voice to a chorus arguing that the frenetic housing market, which has pushed home prices to record levels, is getting out of hand. While policy makers have maintained that the combination of low interest rates and demand for larger properties fueled by the pandemic are driving the market, they’ve also indicated they’re watching closely for signs that speculation is starting to takeover.Hogue argues for action now to head off the possibility of a painful correction down the road and to stop surging real estate valuations from making the widening gulf between rich and poor any worse.With the Bank of Canada likely to keep interest rates low to support the broader economy, Hogue says responsibility to rein in the housing market could fall to local officials at the municipal and provincial level who have the most power to increase housing supply through permitting and zoning processes.He also said the federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should reexamine the supports it gives to homeownership, from national mortgage-lending rules to tax incentives for investors in residential real estate. In addition, he suggested ending the longstanding tax exempt status of capital gains on a person’s principal residence.“This support was largely designed during times when interest rates were much higher, and in some cases to counter the effect of high rates,” Hogue said. “With the Bank of Canada committed to keeping interest rates low for an extended period of time, we believe policy support for home ownership needs to be recalibrated.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Turning Point Seen for Malaysia Stocks as Foreigners Pile In

    (Bloomberg) -- Overseas investors have been pulling out of Malaysian equities for 20 straight months. March could mark the turn of the tide.Foreigners have poured a net $97 million into local stocks this month through March 22, while withdrawing a combined $1 billion from four other Southeast Asian markets tracked by Bloomberg.The inflows come as valuation of Malaysia’s main equity gauge is now the cheapest in the region while the dividend yield of 3% is the highest among major Asia Pacific indexes after Singapore.Foreigners becoming net buyers would mark a rare event for a market that saw global funds pull a record $5.7 billion last year. That’s as political upheaval combined with the Covid outbreak to sour sentiment even as local investors turned Malaysian glove makers into one of Asia’s hottest pandemic trades.“There’s a thematic play for Malaysia in a sense that it has underperformed,” said Geoffrey Ng, director at Fortress Capital Asset Management Sdn. “Part of why there was so much foreign selling earlier was because of political uncertainty, which is fading now.”Malaysia in January declared a state of emergency to tackle surging coronavirus infections. That allowed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to suspend parliament until the emergency ends in August, amid calls for immediate snap polls from the ruling coalition’s largest party.Muhyiddin has said he will hold an election as soon as the pandemic is brought under control. He came to power in March last year after securing a razor-thin majority following the abrupt resignation of his predecessor Mahathir Mohamad.Monthly WithdrawalsForeign shareholdings in Malaysian companies stood at 20.4% at the end of February, near the lowest in more than a decade, according to CGS CIMB Research. Ending March with a positive number would snap the longest run of foreign monthly withdrawals since at least 2009.The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index, down almost 5% from a December peak, is up 1.6% in March, poised for its best month this year. Beaten-down bluechips like casino operator Genting Bhd., banks and utilities have led the gains as new Covid infections slow and vaccines are rolled out.The KLCI gauge climbed 0.5% at the close on Wednesday, halting a three-day decline.Even so, Credit Suisse Group AG cut Malaysia to underweight from market weight. The bank downgraded developing stocks due to a stronger U.S. dollar, slow rollout of vaccines in the region and political risks in some commodity-exporting markets.“Its just one month of data so we have to see if this trend continues,” said Ng.(Updates to add stock index performance in 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Treasuries’ Pause From Selloff Spurs Faith in Bond Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in Treasuries has taken a breather this week after the market’s worst run of losses in three years, shoring up confidence that there’s more room for a recovery in bonds globally.U.S. benchmark yields traded little changed at 1.62% on Wednesday and have dropped around 10 basis points since Monday’s open, putting them on course to snap a run of seven weekly increases. That’s thanks to a combination of suspected buying from Asia, short covering and fresh option bets on calmer times ahead.The rally has been mirrored elsewhere, with New Zealand seeing its biggest bond rally in a year and Europe’s safest debt climbing this week as fresh lockdowns across the continent are expected to weigh on the economic recovery. German bonds were on course for their longest run of gains since December.The bond market’s reprieve “is likely to have legs,” according to Royal Bank of Canada strategists led by Peter Schaffrik, who recommend investors add further tactical longs. “The medical evidence regarding the efficacy of various vaccines vis-a-vis the new strains, and the spread of the new variants, is likely to have a significant bearing on the direction of markets going forward,” they wrote. Read more: Kiwi Bonds Surge Amid Global Debt Rally Fueled by TreasuriesLess InterestPositions in 10-year Treasury futures dropped the most in almost a month after Tuesday’s rally. A slump in open interest by almost 79,000 contracts -- the equivalent of around $7.5 billion in 10-year notes -- points to investors closing out positions following a surge in new shorts late last week.Gains in Treasuries may get momentum from the potential return of Japanese investors, who drove more than $34 billion in foreign bond outflows in the last two weeks of February. Japan’s new fiscal year starts in April, so bond bulls will be on the lookout for new purchases.The relative calm in Treasuries aided a bond rally in Asia, and reverberated across to Europe, where yields pulled back in core and periphery markets alike. German 10-year yields fell to a five-week low of -0.37%, putting focus on -0.40% as the next key level, according to Michael Leister, head of rates strategy at Commerzbank AG.Volatility EbbsThe price action marked a sharp contrast from last week, when benchmark yields surged to their highest level in more than a year and a gauge of longer-maturity bonds entered a bear market. Volatility had also been climbing amid a repricing of rates due to massive fiscal stimulus and vaccine rollouts.But the fact that 10-year and 30-year yields have retreated from thresholds of1.75% and 2.50%, respectively -- the highest closing levels this year -- has encouraged some volatility sellers into the market.A large trade on Tuesday saw a sale of so-called straddles in 10-year notes -- a combination of a put and a call with the same strike and expiry -- that expire on May 21. The investor raked in more than $24 million in premiums, with the bet paying off if yields stay within a 24 basis point range either side of Wednesday’s level of 1.60%.One final source of short-term demand for Treasuries could come from quarter-end flows. Strategists at Bank of America estimated rebalancing out of equities into bonds may result in $41 billion of Treasury purchases, according to a recent note.(Updates with global context throughout, adds quote from RBC.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tencent's quarterly revenue jumps as online gaming surges

    Chinese gaming and social media group Tencent Holdings Ltd on Wednesday reported a market-beating 26% jump in quarterly sales, helped in part by a surge in revenue from its online gaming business. Revenue rose to 133.67 billion yuan ($20.5 billion) in the quarter ended December, versus market expectations of 132.19 billion yuan, based on data from Refinitiv. Tencent, which has benefited from a surge in paying users for video games in China and international markets, said online games revenue rose 29% to 39.1 billion yuan.

  • Boohoo cuts number of UK suppliers

    British online fashion retailer Boohoo on Thursday revealed a major consolidation in its supplier base as it published a full list of UK manufacturers to meet a pledge on transparency. The list was released exactly six months after Boohoo accepted all the recommendations of an independent review led by senior lawyer Allison Levitt which found major failings in its supply chain in England in the wake of newspaper allegations about working conditions and low pay in factories in the Leicester area. Publishing a list of UK approved suppliers was one of Levitt's core recommendations.

  • London Stock Exchange Readies Jumbo Three-Currency Bond Offering

    (Bloomberg) -- London Stock Exchange Group Plc plans to offer bonds in dollars, euros and sterling in its first foray into international debt markets since 2018.The company hired Barclays Plc, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc as global co-ordinators to arrange calls with bond investors on Wednesday, according to information from a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it.The exchange seeks to offer U.S. debt with maturities ranging from three to 20 years, euro notes due in four to 12 years, and nine-year sterling notes, the person said. The group priced 500 million euros ($593 million) of nine-year notes in its latest bond offering that took place in November 2018.The stock exchange completed a $27 billion purchase of financial-data provider Refinitiv this year, starting a new era in which most of its revenue will come from data. Last month it agreed a $6 billion package of mixed-currency bank loans to refinance debt following the acquisition. In early March the group said it would spend more on its integration with Refinitiv in 2021.A company spokesperson declined to comment when reached by Bloomberg News by phone.The parent company of Bloomberg News competes with Refinitiv to provide financial news, data and information.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Futures Edge Up on Reflation Bets, Oil Drops: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures ticked up, boosted by Washington’s upbeat assessments of a recovery in the world’s largest economy. Oil turned lower after a rally spurred by the blockage of the Suez Canal fizzled.Contracts on the Nasdaq 100 index led gains, signaling a potential recovery for tech stocks caught on the losing end of a rotation into cyclical re-opening trades Wednesday. European stocks opened modestly lower, with energy firms and miners posting the steepest declines, amid concern over lockdown extensions and vaccine hiccups.West Texas Intermediate crude fell back after adding almost 6% Wednesday. Still, the nearest contract stayed above its 50-day moving average and the $60-per-barrel mark. Tugs and diggers are trying to dislodge the ship stuck for a third day in the Suez Canal, a critical waterway for trade.Attention is turning to Thursday’s seven-year Treasury auction to gauge the direction of bond yields, as poor demand for this maturity at last month’s sale helped trigger a global selloff in government debt and interest-rate sensitive stocks. U.S. benchmark 10-year yields edged higher to 1.626%.Investors are mulling which sectors of the stock market are best-placed to benefit from faster growth, while monitoring the risks of higher inflation. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell balanced their positive assessments of the recovery with reminders that it still has a long way to go in a second day of Congressional testimony.“The reflation trade will have further legs to run,” Lale Akoner, BNY Mellon Investment Management senior market strategist, said on Bloomberg TV. “We do see higher inflationary pressures building, higher interest rates and softer dollar to continue.”Meanwhile, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has started an inquiry into the the blank-check company frenzy that’s gripping Wall Street, according to a report. Elsewhere, Bitcoin fell as much as 4.7%, to the lowest in about two weeks.These are some key events to watch this week:The U.S. Treasury auctions seven-year debt.U.S. personal income and spending data on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksFutures on the S&P 500 Index gained 0.3% as of 8:32 a.m. London time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 0.2%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased 0.2%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 0.3%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.The euro was unchanged at $1.1813.The British pound gained 0.1% to $1.3697.The onshore yuan weakened 0.1% to 6.534 per dollar.The Japanese yen weakened 0.4% to 109.12 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.62%.The yield on two-year Treasuries decreased less than one basis point to 0.14%.Germany’s 10-year yield dipped one basis point to -0.37%.Japan’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to 0.086%.Britain’s 10-year yield sank two basis points to 0.738%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude declined 1.5% to $60.24 a barrel.Brent crude dipped 1.2% to $63.61 a barrel.Gold weakened 0.1% to $1,733.01 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nationwide tells 13,000 staff to 'work anywhere'

    The UK's biggest building society says it wants to give employees more control over their lives.

  • BorgWarner Shares Drop After New EV Vision Fails to Impress

    (Bloomberg) -- BorgWarner Inc.’s attempt to garner more respect from investors for its effort to shift to electrification fell flat, triggering an 8% slide in the auto-parts maker’s shares on the day it presented its strategic vision.The Detroit-area based company gave a three-hour presentation Tuesday, making a case that it’s just as prepared for the move to electric cars as the vehicle assemblers it has longed supplied, including Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Volkswagen AG.Shares of those automakers each soared more than 30% this year through Tuesday, based in part on aggressive plans to sell more EVs. BorgWarner was up less than half that amount -- and fell to $44.30 Tuesday, the steepest drop since June. The stock was little changed at 9:53 a.m. Wednesday in New York.“People have really asked the question: Is BorgWarner really positioned to succeed as the world shifts more dramatically toward electrification?” Chief Financial Officer Kevin Nowlan said in an interview. “That’s exactly what today’s strategy is intended to address.”The leading manufacturer of turbochargers for gasoline-powered vehicles is preparing to make the leap to the era of electrics. Ford and VW together account for about 24% of its sales, according to supply-chain data compiled by Bloomberg.“Investors believe BWA is still playing ‘catch-up,’” Chris McNally, an analyst at Evercore ISI with an in-line rating on the stock, wrote in a research note published Wednesday. Ryan Brinkman, an analyst at JPMorgan with an overweight rating, predicted in a note that investors eventually will warm to BorgWarner’s strategy as it wins more contracts to supply electrified products.The company said it aims to boost revenue generated from EVs to about 45% of the total by 2030, up from the current 3%. It also will spend around 30% of its R&D total budget on electrification-related technology this year, raising that to almost 50% by 2025.But those goals are less ambitious than Ford’s decision to double spending on EVs through 2025, GM’s pledge to go all-electric by 2035 and VW’s plan to build six car-battery factories.As part of its repositioning, BorgWarner intends to sell off parts of its internal combustion engine business that generate between $3 billion and $4 billion in revenue, Nowlan said. It plans to make up for that -- at least in part -- by acquiring electrification-related business that can generate $2 billion to $3 billion in revenue.The CFO shrugged off the share price drop, saying the company’s margins and financial performance have been strong.“We don’t get hung up on the one day movement,” he said. “It is really about driving long-term value.”(Updates with share price move in the third paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected the spelling of the CFO’s name in the ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil falls as demand concerns outweigh Suez Canal disruptions

    Oil prices fell on Thursday as a new round of coronavirus restrictions in Europe revived worries about demand for oil products, even as tug boats struggled to move a stranded container ship blocking crude oil carriers in the Suez Canal. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped by $1.27, or 2.1%, to $59.91 a barrel. Both contracts jumped about 6% on Wednesday after a ship ran aground in the Suez Canal, one of the world's most important oil shipping routes.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate officers, board members, and others ‘in the know’ – don’t just manage the companies, they know the details. Legally, they are not supposed to trade that knowledge, or to blatantly trade on it, and disclosure rules by government regulators help to keep the insiders honest. Their honest stock transactions, however, can be highly informative. These are the people with the deepest knowledge of particular stocks. So, when they buy or sell, especially in bulk, take note. In this case, we’ve used the TipRanks Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool to find two stocks whose price has dropped recently – and that drop has coincided with some ‘informative buy’ insider trades. Let's take a closer look. Intercept Pharma (ICPT) We’ll start in the pharmaceutical sector, with Intercept, a specialist in the treatment of chronic liver conditions. Intercept Pharma is working to develop treatment for several chronic and serious diseases of the liver, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company’s chief compound, obeticholic acid (OCA), was developed as an analog of the CDCA bile acid, and can play a role in treating liver conditions through the FXR receptor pathway. OCA, also called Ocaliva, has received approval by the US FDA and in Europe for use to treat PBC. Intercept has, in recent months, seen important changes. First, the company has experienced churn in the upper management. Effective this past January 1, the company’s COO Jerome Durso stepped up to the CEO post, and earlier this month CFO Sandip Kapadia announced that he will step down on March 26. His position will be filled on an acting basis by Rocco Venezia as an interim measure. On the business side, the company reported 4Q20 results at the end of February. The release showed significant gains in worldwide sales of OCA. Q4 net sales reached $83.3 million, up 18% year-over-year, and the full year sales grew 25% yoy to reach $312.7 million. The company gave guidance toward $325 million to $355 million for 2021 net sales of OCA. On a negative note, the EPS net loss in Q4 was worse than expected, coming in at $1.58 against a forecast loss of $1.47. And, while the OCA sales were up from last year, quarterly revenue was also below expectations. After the earnings release, the stock fell 19%. That loss came on top of a difficult 9 months for Intercept. The stock is down ~74% over that period. The run of losses started last June, when the FDA rejected an application for approval of OCA to treat NASH-related liver fibrosis. OCA is currently undergoing an extensive Phase 3 trial for this condition, to back new applications for approval by the end of this year. There are no current medications for the treatment of NASH and its complications, and Intercept anticipates the market could reach $5 billion in annual sales. Turning to the insider trading, we see that Srinivas Akkaraju, of the Board of Directors, purchased 237,000 shares of ICPT in three tranches between March 10 and March 12. The total cost came to $5.02 million, and Akkarju’s stake in the company is now worth $13.95 million. Looking to the future, Wedbush's Liana Moussatos remains cautiously optimistic. The 5-star analyst rates ICPT an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and her $88 price target implies an impressive upside of 331% over the next 12 months. (To watch Moussatos’ track record, click here) “We are making multiple adjustments to our model. Management plans to resubmit the OCA/NASH NDA to the FDA by YE:21. Consequently, we pushed our U.S. launch date for OCA/NASH from 7/15/2022 to 2/15/2023 to allow enough time to fulfill FDA requirements and commercial preparations. We decreased our estimated treatable PBC population from about 34K to 32K due to the impact of potential OCA/PBC label changes for patients reaching the most advanced stages of PBC,” Moussatos noted. Moussatos is the bullish outlier here; Wall Street’s analyst corps is clearly divided on this stock, as shown by the breakdown of the 14 recent reviews. These include 6 Buys, 7 Holds, and 1 Sell, making the consensus rating a Moderate Buy. Shares are priced at $20.40 and the average price target of $43.33 suggests an upside of 112% from that level. (See ICPT stock analysis on TipRanks) Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Shifting gears, we’ll move over to the insurance industry, where Kinsale Capital is a provider of excess and surplus lines insurance products. These are policies which customers take out to protect against ‘excess’ risk, or risks that are too high for their regular insurance company. Kinsale focuses exclusively on these high-risk insurance products, and keeps control of both its claims and underwriting processes. Kinsale has seen significant growth in both revenues and earnings over the past year. At the top line, revenues in 4Q20 were up 51% to $139.33 million, and EPS, at $1.65 per share based on $38.2 million in net income, was up 109% from the prior year. For the full year, Kinsale’s revenues reached $459.88 million, a gain of 45% year-over-year. Full year EPS rose from $2.86 in 2019 to $3.87 in 2020, a yoy gain of 35%. The gains in revenues and income were driven by increases in all of the company’s main business segments. For both the quarter and the full year, Kinsale saw significant increases in gross written premiums, net investment income, underwriting income, and operating return on equity. The company finished 2020 with $1.3 billion in cash and invested assets, up 44% from December 2019. Despite the sound results reported, KNSL shares are down over the past three months. The shares peaked in mid-December, and have lost 35% since then. The drop in share price has not discouraged Steven Bensinger, from the company’s Board of Directors, from increasing his holding. On March 10, Bensinger bought two tranches of stock totaling 3,500 shares, paying $607,000. This brings his full holding in the company to more than 30,000 shares, valued at over $5.3 million. Wall Street likes this insurance company, and Casey Alexander, covering the company for Compass Point, lays out a solid bull case. “We continue to believe that the basic fundamental picture remains positive for KNSL. E&S premiums growth continues strong (46% YoY) and underwriting is strongly profitable, leading to an industry-leading combined ratio... KNSL also claims a technology-enabled expense advantage over peers that should lead to additional reserve redundancy. KNSL is making some inroads to the insuretech space, although moving cautiously while this new paradigm develops,” Alexander opined. Alexander rates the stock a Buy, and puts a $225 price target that indicates room for 39% upside in the year ahead. (To watch Alexander’s track record, click here) Solid results in a traditional finance sector like insurance will always get a thumbs up on Wall Street, so it is not surprising to see that the Strong Buy consensus rating here is unanimous, based on 3 recent reviews. The stock has an average price target of $235, for a 45% upside potential from the current share price of $161.94. (See KNSL stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 74.3%. But there is no question some investments performed better than others along the way. Bitcoin’s Big Run: As strong as the stock market has been since it bottomed on March 23, 2020, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has been much stronger. After a wild ride that took Bitcoin prices near $20,000 in late 2017, the previous Bitcoin bubble burst in 2018 and the cryptocurrency finished the year down 72.6%. Bitcoin came back to life in 2019, however, finishing the year up 87.2% and priced at around $7,200. Several factors led to a surge in Bitcoin buying in 2020. First, investors concerned about the potential long-term damage that trillions of dollars in federal stimulus could do to the value of the dollar have flooded into Bitcoin as a potential safe-haven play. Second, younger Americans receiving three rounds of direct stimulus payments have poured a significant chunk of that cash into investments, including Bitcoin. Mizuho recently estimated the most recent round of $1,400 stimulus payments alone could contribute to roughly $24 billion in Bitcoin buying. After starting 2020 at around $7,200, Bitcoin prices had reached $10,000 by mid-February. By the beginning of March, the volatile cryptocurrency was back down to around $8,600 after news of the coronavirus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. When the stock market bottomed on March 23, Bitcoin investors were feeling the pain as well. Investors who had purchased Bitcoin as a COVID-19 flight-to-safety trade were down big with Bitcoin priced at around $5,800 at the time. However, once the government stimulus payments started flowing, Bitcoin regained its swagger. By May 31, Bitcoin prices were back above $10,000, and they haven’t traded below $10,000 since September 2020. Related Link: If You Invested ,000 In Ford Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now Bitcoin In 2021, Beyond: Bitcoin made it to new all-time highs above $20,000 in December 2020, almost exactly three years after its last new high. The cryptocurrency eventually made it as high as $61,643 in recent weeks, more than tripling its 2017 high. In recent days, the cryptocurrency has pulled back from all-time highs, settling back down to around $55,500 at publication time. Still, Bitcoin investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated a massive return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Bitcoin bought on March 23, 2020, would be worth about $8,816 today. Given the exponential rise in Bitcoin prices in the past year coupled with the loss of stimulus payment support in the coming months, some investors are understandably growing concerned about a potential repeat of the 2018 sell-off. Bitcoin has experienced three boom-to-bust drawdowns of more than 80% in the past decade, and a similar sell-off in 2021 could send its price tumbling back down to around the $12,000 level. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'Stimmy' Checks And The Stock Market: Will The Retail Trading Frenzy Continue?Cash App Is Giving Away M In Bitcoin: What You Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Billionaire Investor Ray Dalio Believes That Governments Are Likely To Outlaw Bitcoin

    Ray Dalio, the billionaire investor behind the world’s largest hedge fund firm Bridgewater Associates, recently said that there is a “good probability” that Bitcoin will be banned. What Happened: In an interview with Yahoo Finance’s editor-in-chief, Dalio said, “Every country treasures its monopoly on controlling the supply and demand. They don’t want other monies to be operating or competing because things can get out of control. So I think that it would be very likely that you will have it, under a certain set of circumstances, outlawed the way gold was outlawed.” The investor went on to point out that the Indian government is currently considering banning cryptocurrencies entirely and said he would have to evaluate what that means for the asset class. Why It Matters: Although Dalio does believe that the cryptocurrency could be outlawed, he was clear on the fact that Bitcoin has proven itself as an asset class over the past ten years. “It hasn’t been hacked. It’s by and large, therefore, worked on an operational basis. It has built a significant following. It is an alternative, in a sense, store hold of wealth. It’s like digital cash. And those are the pluses,” he said. The fact that he views the digital asset in a largely positive light isn’t news to many after he recently called Bitcoin “one hell of an investment” in a January research paper from Bridgewater. Price Action: Bitcoin regained momentum today, reaching a 24-hour high of $57,262 after falling under $54,000 yesterday, according to data from CoinMarketCap. At press time, the market-leading cryptocurrency was trading at $54,082. Image: Web Summit via WikiCommons See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJim Cramer Says He Made More Money On Bitcoin Than Gold, StocksBitcoin Price Dips Under ,000 As Its Largest Holders Take Profits© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • China Tech Giants Dive as Delisting Threat Joins Crackdown Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech giants from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. dived after U.S. regulators revived threats to toss China’s largest corporations off U.S. bourses, compounding concerns of a widening domestic antitrust crackdown.Alibaba slid almost 4% in Hong Kong Thursday, joining a U.S. selloff that wiped at least 20% off Chinese tech names including Tencent Music Entertainment and iQiyi Inc., Baidu Inc.’s Netflix-like streaming subsidiary. The Hang Seng Technology Index slid to its lowest since November before ending down just 1.2%.Tencent, which on Wednesday sought to allay investor concerns about the fallout to its fintech division from growing regulatory pressure, slid 2.8% and has now shed more than $200 billion of market value since a January peak. Following Tencent’s fourth-quarter results, brokerages including Goldman Sachs, Macquarie and HSBC cut their price targets on Asia’s largest company for the first time in at least a year.Read more: Tencent Dives Despite Assurances on China Antitrust FalloutBaidu, the search giant that debuted in the city only on Monday, finished 9.7% lower while Alibaba-rival JD.com Inc. lost 3.6%. Food delivery giant Meituan, which reports 2020 results Friday, shed 1.6%. The losses followed a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission that it’s taking steps to force accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies -- the penalty for non-compliance being ejection from exchanges.That threat worsened sentiment in China’s giant tech sector just as Beijing is widening a crackdown on the country’s largest corporations, fearful of their growing clout after years of relatively unfettered expansion.“Sentiment got hurt after Chinese technology stocks slumped overnight on Nasdaq,” while local reasons accelerated the selloffs, including a lack of upside surprises in Tencent earnings and worries about government regulation on the sector, said Daniel So, a CMB International analyst.On Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported China’s government has proposed establishing a joint venture with local technology giants that would oversee the lucrative data they collect from hundreds of millions of consumers. The preliminary plan, which is being led by the People’s Bank of China, would mark a significant escalation in regulators’ attempts to tighten their grip over the country’s internet sector. Tencent executives sought to tamp down the impact of Beijing’s heightened scrutiny after reporting revenue growth that barely met expectations.“The major reason is still valuation,” said Linus Yip, First Shanghai Securities analyst. “Even after such a big drop, the sector is still not cheap. I don’t think the tech stocks will resume upward trend any time soon. Any bad news will trigger further selloffs, be it Nasdaq plunge or news about China’s regulation.”Read more: Tencent Dives Despite Assurances About China Antitrust FalloutFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ship Stuck in Suez Canal Heightens Pressure on Global Supply Chain

    The blockage of the Suez Canal by a grounded container ship will likely add delays and extra costs to an already pressured logistics industry, say executives, punctuating the tightness of the world’s supply lines.

  • Taiwan Central Bank Insiders Call for Overhaul of Dollar Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Three current and former members of Taiwan’s central bank board are calling for an overhaul of its currency policy, saying efforts to tamp down on the local dollar’s appreciation is increasingly having a negative effect on the economy.Board members Li Yi-ting and Chen Shiu-sheng, and ex-member Wu Tsong-min, have co-authored a book with writer Ariel Chen to be published in April.According to an excerpt of the book seen by Bloomberg News, the authors acknowledge that a devalued currency may have been beneficial to Taiwan’s economic growth in the past, but it’s also driven up costs of imported materials and equipment. That’s inhibited the incentives for businesses to move up the value chain, keeping them tied to a low-cost production model, they say.The central bank’s huge reserves have also distorted its decision-making processes, the authors say. The monetary authority inevitably has to consider the impact of any interest-rate decisions on the bank’s balance sheet, rather than focusing purely on what would be best for the economy, they say.Deputy Governor Yen Tsung-ta said in response to queries from Bloomberg News that it would be “more appropriate to respond after reading the whole book.”The authors lay out what they see as the long-term damage caused to the economy by former Governor Perng Fai-nan’s rigid and staunchly defended policies during his two decades in charge from 1998 to 2018. Under Governor Yang Chin-long, who assumed his role three years ago, the bank has eased its grip on the currency and been more open about its intervention in foreign-exchange markets. Read more: Taiwan’s Central Banker Leaves Legacy of Stability, Sharp ElbowsThe authors suggest three main areas of reform: strengthening the bank’s independence and oversight of its reserves, improving transparency and accountability and reforming the bank’s decision-making process on monetary policy.The book concludes with the authors expressing their hope the central bank will implement their recommended changes, which, they predict, will gradually improve the problems caused by Taiwan’s monetary policy over the past 20 years.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Stocks Decline as Oil Tumbles, Bonds Advance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities fell, with companies that would benefit from an end to lockdowns faring the worst, amid concern that rising virus cases and new restrictions in Germany signal the global reopening will be delayed.The S&P 500 Index slumped and the small-cap Russell 2000 dropped 3.6% as beneficiaries of the reopening trade including Carnival Corp. and TripAdvisor Inc. tumbled. An index of airline shares fell the most since October.The dollar strengthened, while the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield slid for a second day after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell played down the risk that economic growth would spur unwanted inflation. Oil dropped below $60 a barrel on concern the market is oversupplied.While setbacks in the coronavirus fight are putting investors on the back foot, the stabilization in bond yields is providing some relief against fears that heavy U.S. spending could reignite inflation and force tighter central-bank policy. Investors also took stock of equity gains on the one-year anniversary of the S&P 500’s bear-market bottom. The gauge has surged about 75% since then.“When you consider how far we’ve come it is truly staggering,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing product at E*Trade Financial. “The market today has some jitters as it considers what a return to normal means for easy money policies, fiscal support, and interest rates, but for any investor thinking we’re poised for a drop, it’s important to remember that the market is going through historically healthy growing pains and there is still a lot more recovery ahead of us.”Elsewhere, European shares slumped after Chancellor Angela Merkel put Germany into lockdown over Easter to try to defuse another wave of coronavirus infections. Asian shares also declined.These are some key events to watch this week:The U.S. Treasury holds auctions of five- and seven-year debt.EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.U.S. personal income and spending data on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index fell 0.8% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 0.2%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index decreased 0.9%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 1.1%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.6%.The euro fell 0.7% to $1.1849.The British pound weakened 0.8% to $1.3752.The Japanese yen strengthened 0.2% to 108.62 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell eight basis points to 1.62%.Germany’s 10-year yield dropped three basis points to -0.34%.Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 0.76%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude declined 6.6% to $57.48 a barrel.Gold fell 0.6% to $1,727.75 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 37 million more stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

  • Bitcoin Traders Brace for Record $6B in Options to Expire Friday

    The record bitcoin options expiry could be bearish overhang on the market.