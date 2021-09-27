U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,443.11
    -12.37 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,869.37
    +71.37 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,969.97
    -77.73 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,281.00
    +32.93 (+1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.37
    -0.08 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.10
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1699
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3702
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9990
    +0.3140 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,134.29
    -262.48 (-0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,062.43
    -39.09 (-3.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

Digital Banking Start-Up DNBC Financial Group Brings Quality Experience to Customers All Over the World

·4 min read

In the wake of the pandemic, global financial transactions have taken center stage. People need options that are as secure as they are fast. See how banking start-up DNBC Financial Group is providing quality banking services to both personal and commercial clients.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / The DNBC Financial Group is bringing digital banking to the world, and the staff's efforts can't come soon enough. With an estimated 1.7 billion people with no banking institution to speak of, there are so many people who can benefit from these services.

Banking anytime anywhere isn't just convenient; it can be key to improving a person's quality of life. From sending to receiving, DNBC offers affordable, fast, reliable options from Asia and worldwide. See why it's making big strides in an even bigger space.

A Full Suite of Digital Banking Services
Whether it's a SWIFT transfer or a foreign exchange, it's not always easy to coordinate payments. At best, banking institutions are weary of fraudulent transactions, which can lead to anything from delays to outright cancellations. At worst, a bank might not even provide the service the customer is looking for.

In a world where people are starting to rethink the very definition of money, it's never been more important for companies to keep up with the times. That's why DNBC offers a variety of services to ensure its customers get what they're looking for.

Customer Service at the Forefront
The technology of this digital banking institution is top-notch, with several built-in protections to ensure customers get what they're looking for (without compromising their financial security).

However, while technology is a huge part of the company's operations, the staff never loses sight of the big picture. The programs are there to serve the person who uses it - not the other way around. By creating and operating software that can function around the world and provide borderless payments to all, the goal is to make (and keep) customers the number one priority.

When customers choose DNBC, they're getting a company that can provide a number of benefits. Here are the core qualities the company has chosen as the foundation for the enterprise:

  • Affordable: DNBC keeps the fees low to remain competitive in the marketplace. Customers can expect to find similar or lower rates at DNBC if they're shopping around.

  • Reliable: Banking services are not helpful if they stall halfway through. That's why DNBC's digital technology is designed to carry out transactions without the hassle.

  • Speedy: No matter who is on either side of the transaction, having the funds clear the account is helpful to both parties. If people have to wait for days on end, it can make it difficult to plan ahead.

  • Knowledgeable: If a person has a problem with their accounts or has a question about how certain transactions work, they can expect more than a friendly voice on the other end of the exchange. The staff at DNBC are ready to provide answers when customers need them the most.

One-Touch: The DNBCnet Super-App
Digital technology today is only as good as the application it runs on. That is why DNBC Financial has built a super-app that can handle every transaction with just one touch. From online purchases to peer-to-peer transactions, having an easy way to pay and receive funds is a huge boon for anyone who wants to stay on top of their finances.

When an individual or business can manage credit and accounts from one convenient location, decisions are far easier to make. People will know how much they have saved, how much can be spent, and when they're getting paid. Without this critical data or fast and convenient services, people can end up making mistakes that ultimately impact their financial welfare. Plus, they only have to click once on the DNBCnet app to view it all.

The Way to Go Global
There are so many people out there who struggle with financial transactions when there is no need to. With the internet more available than ever before, the right digital banking institutions can provide answers to any number of problems. DNBC is the way to go global from Asia to around the world.

Whether a person does not live anywhere near a brick-and-mortar establishment or they are just tired of error messages and pushback, DNBC Financial removes restrictions and limitations that stop people from leading their best lives.

With an IPO planned for 2026, DNBC is planning to take a very serious share in the market. With millions of people searching for a viable banking institution around the world, the company is poised to open doors for all.

Contact:
Name: Jimmy Lee
Title: Founder & CEO
Email: jimmy@dnbcf.com
Phone: +1 626 322 7182

SOURCE: DNBC Financial



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665775/Digital-Banking-Start-Up-DNBC-Financial-Group-Brings-Quality-Experience-to-Customers-All-Over-the-World

