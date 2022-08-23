U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,147.75
    +6.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,121.00
    +65.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,936.50
    +26.75 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,920.60
    +3.10 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.67
    +0.44 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.50
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    18.88
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9941
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0370
    +0.0480 (+1.61%)
     

  • Vix

    23.80
    +3.20 (+15.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1770
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1200
    -0.3650 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,295.83
    -164.50 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.48
    +1.53 (+0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.79
    -16.58 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,421.21
    -373.29 (-1.30%)
     

Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market to record USD 1.54 Bn growth -- Driven by increasing incidence of hypertension

·8 min read

NEW YORK  , Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 1.54 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 9.81% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 9.89% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Download Sample Report PDF Here

Attractive Opportunities in Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio categorizes the global digital blood pressure monitors market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent, global healthcare equipment market, covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases.

The global digital blood pressure monitors market is currently concentrated and the market structure is expected to remain the same over the forecast period. The market comprises several large, small, and regional players. The competition among vendors in the market is largely based on the design and manufacturing cost of products. Local vendors offer products at low costs compared with the global players, thus creating a wide array of products for customers to choose from.

The increasing incidence of hypertension coupled with the geriatric population has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, intense competition among vendors and counterfeit products might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also must leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. A&D Co. Ltd., Care Touch, ERKA. Kallmeyer Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG, General Electric Co., Geratherm Medical AG, Hillrom, Koninklijke Philips NV, Microlife Corp., Omron Healthcare Inc., and Smiths Medical Inc. are identified as major market participants. Request Sample Report PDF Here

The global digital blood pressure monitors market is segmented as below:

  • Type

The stand-alone segment will have the largest share of the market. The segment is driven by the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases globally. In addition, the expansion of the geriatric population is expected to further drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

  • Geography

The market will observe maximum growth in North America during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of high blood pressure and the rise in risk factors such as diabetes, obesity, smoking, and unhealthy lifestyle habits are creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Download Sample Report Here

Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist digital blood pressure monitors market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the digital blood pressure monitors market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the digital blood pressure monitors market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital blood pressure monitors market vendors

Related Reports:

Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.89%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.54 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

9.81

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 47%

Key consumer countries

US, Japan, China, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

A&D Co. Ltd., Care Touch, ERKA. Kallmeyer Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG, General Electric Co., Geratherm Medical AG, Hillrom, Koninklijke Philips NV, Microlife Corp., Omron Healthcare Inc., and Smiths Medical Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Stand-alone - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Integrated - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

  • 6.1 Overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 Key leading countries

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-digital-blood-pressure-monitorsmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-blood-pressure-monitors-market-to-record-usd-1-54-bn-growth--driven-by-increasing-incidence-of-hypertension-301608560.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Numerous companies and organizations are working to make the metaverse the next iteration of the internet, a place to interact with others digitally, explore new worlds, play some games, and/or hang out with friends. Several technology companies are already fighting to be king of the virtual hill, and two of them -- Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) -- are likely to have an outsized influence on the metaverse market, whatever it ends up being. Close your eyes for a moment and picture what you think the metaverse will look like.

  • Fried, Crist make final push in race for gubernatorial primary

    On Monday, Rep. Charlie Crist stopped in St. Petersburg for a rally, while agriculture commissioner Nikki Fried made a stop in Orlando.

  • Dow Jones Dives; Tesla Slides After Elon Musk Move; AMC Stock Tumbles As Rival Nears Bankruptcy

    The Dow Jones took a dive as indexes fell. Tesla stock slipped after an Elon Musk move. AMC stock plunged. Bitcoin fell.

  • AMC stock plummets on $APE units debut

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré discusses how AMC's new APE shares are affecting meme stocks on Monday.

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From Earlier This Year Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 10 Stocks Despite Losses

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Warren Buffett is not giving up on despite losses. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, Warren Buffett Is Not Giving Up on These 5 Stocks Despite Losses. Warren Buffett, the legendary billionaire heading Berkshire Hathaway, has always stressed upon the importance of buying […]

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation stays white hot

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • Apple employees claim they’re doing ‘exceptional work’ remotely as Tim Cook orders them back. They’re probably wrong

    A petition demanding “location flexible work” began circulating among Apple workers over the weekend.

  • Seized Superyacht to Be Auctioned to Pay JPMorgan Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- A luxury yacht formerly owned by sanctioned Russian businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky will be sold at auction on Tuesday after the billionaire failed to repay JPMorgan Chase & Co. a loan, according to an auctioneer’s website.It will be the first superyacht to be publicly auctioned since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed authorities to freeze luxury vessels in ports around the world, Nigel Hollyer, a broker at auction house Howe Robinson Partners, told Bloomberg by phone. Axioma was

  • JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. That said, you can still find stocks trading at deep discounts, stocks whose share price has been pushed down – perhaps by fundamentals, perhaps by market conditions, perhaps by plain

  • Hidden Cost of Free Trading? $34 Billion a Year, Study Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Last year, five US professors opened two brokerage accounts and placed identical orders to test an algorithm. The next day, one was down by $150. The other was up $12.Most Read from BloombergHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallySaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionTh

  • Oil Clings to $90 After Saudi Warnings Touch Off Market Swings

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil clung to $90 at the conclusion of a volatile session after Saudi Oil Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman warned the disconnect between the futures market and supply fundamentals may force OPEC and its allies to act. Most Read from BloombergHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Pandemic BoomtownsStocks Knocked Down as Torrid Rally Hits a Wall: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksWall Street Bears Take Revenge After a $7 Trillion RallySaudi

  • Beware of a ‘bear trap’ retreat in stocks after the big summer rally, strategists warn

    It looks like a “bear trap” may be lurking in this summer’s big bounce for the stock market, one that could lead to painful losses for investors, Glenmede strategists warned in a Monday report. Investors already appear to be reconsidering some factors of this summer’s powerful rebound, including rethinking hopes that the Federal Reserve may not hike interest rates as aggressively as previously thought. The S&P 500 index (SPX) has been hitting resistance after gaining nearly 17% from its mid-June low, and focus lately has turned to whether recent gains for equities could quickly fizzle, confirming a bear-market bounce.

  • These 16 Investors Collect $2.7 Billion A Year In Dividends Alone

    Investors gained a new appreciation for S&P 500 dividend stocks this year. But few investors love dividends as much as some.

  • Palo Alto Networks Stock Soars on Strong Earnings and Three-for-One Stock Split

    The cybersecurity software company also provided better-than-expected guidance for the October quarter and the full fiscal year.

  • A Risky $3.3 Billion Bet on the Fall of Tesla and Elon Musk

    Since Tesla started up, the electric-vehicle leader has faced hedge funds betting that it would fail.

  • Here’s Why Argosy Investors Bought AT&T (T)

    Argosy Investors, an investment management company, recently released its second-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. Year to date, the fund returned -25.4% in select accounts compared to -20% for the S&P 500. The main reason for the fund’s underperformance was the poor performance of its most significant holdings. For […]

  • Apple workers tell CEO Tim Cook: ‘We demand location-flexible work’

    'We demand that Apple allows each of us to work directly with our immediate manager,' reads a petition launched by a group of workers.

  • Akili 'took the last decade to clinically validate' its video game treatment for ADHD: CEO

    Akili Co-Founder and CEO Eddie Martucci joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the digital medicine company's listing via a SPAC deal, its EndeavorRx treatment for ADHD through video games, and the ability to negotiate prices with insurers and families.