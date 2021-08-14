U.S. markets closed

Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market witnesses Emergence of A and D Co. Ltd. and Care Touch as Key Market Contributors | Technavio

·4 min read

- Businesses will pass through the response, recovery, and renewal phases.

- A and D Co. Ltd., Care Touch and ERKA. Kallmeyer Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG will emerge as major digital blood pressure monitors market participants during 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital blood pressure monitors market is poised to grow by USD 244.53 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 4.05% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding dominant and strong players in the market including A and D Co. Ltd. (Japan), Care Touch (US), ERKA. Kallmeyer Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), General Electric Co. (US), Geratherm Medical AG (Germany), HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC. (US), Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands), Microlife Corp.(Taiwan), Omron Healthcare Inc.(Japan), and Smiths Group Plc (UK).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Understand the driving forces behind Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market and target Potential Customers Here. Fetch Free Sample Report!

The digital blood pressure monitors market is driven by the increasing incidences of hypertension among the geriatric population, the growing demand for home-based digital blood pressure monitors, and the surging popularity of digital sphygmomanometers over conventional sphygmomanometers. These crucial factors are expected to trigger the digital blood pressure monitors market toward witnessing a CAGR of over about 4.05% during the forecast period. However, product recalls and stringent regulations as well as the presence of a large undiagnosed population are few factors that may impede the market's growth in the long run.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

  • Recognizing the existing business model

  • Identifying potential disruptions

  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Access Technavio's Subscription Platform For 14 Days Free Trial Before Buying Full
Report

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

A and D Co. Ltd.

The company operates in key business segments including Measurement and Weighing Instruments Business; and Medical and Healthcare Business. The company offers digital blood pressure monitors such as UM-211, TM-2440, TM-2657P, TM-2917, and others.

Care Touch

The company offers digital blood pressure monitors such as VERSA, an intelligent pressure control monitor that provides accurate results, and comfortable cuff pressure.

ERKA. Kallmeyer Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG

The company offers digital blood pressure monitors such as Erkameter 125 PRO, that can be used in virtually ever routine medical situation.

Related Reports:

Blood Pressure Monitoring Device Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Pressure Monitoring Devices Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Systems Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

https://www.technavio.com/report/digital-blood-pressure-monitors-market-industry-analysis

Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Digital blood pressure monitors market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Geography

The stand-alone digital blood pressure monitors type segment was the largest revenue-generating segment in 2020. The segment is likely to continue gaining the largest market share throughout the forecast period. In terms of Geography, 35% of the market's growth will originate from Asia due to the growing demand for these monitors from emerging and advanced economies in the region including India and China.

Get Actionable Insights on each Contributing Segments. Download Free Sample Report:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41645

Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-blood-pressure-monitors-market-witnesses-emergence-of-a-and-d-co-ltd-and-care-touch-as-key-market-contributors--technavio-301354804.html

SOURCE Technavio

