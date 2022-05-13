Digital Broadcast and Cinematography Cameras Market Size to Grow by USD 495.41 million | Increase in Number of Production Houses to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market will be led by North America. The region will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The market size is expected to grow by USD 495.41 mn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.93% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Digital Broadcast and Cinematography Cameras Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Digital Broadcast and Cinematography Cameras Market 2021-2025: Scope

The digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market report covers the following areas:

Digital Broadcast and Cinematography Cameras Market 2021-2025: Driver

The increase in number of production houses is driving the growth of the global digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market. With an increase in the number of production houses, the number of movies, TV series, and short films being released has also increased. This has led to a rise in shooting activities for films as well as an increase in the associated box office revenues. Hence, the demand for digital broadcast and cinematography cameras is on the rise, and it is anticipated to grow at a potentially high rate during the forecast period.

Digital Broadcast and Cinematography Cameras Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Geography

Digital Broadcast and Cinematography Cameras Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market, including ARRI AG, Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd., Canon Inc., Hitachi Ltd., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Nikon Corp., Panasonic Corp., RED.com LLC, Silicon Imaging Inc., and Sony Corp. among others.

Digital Broadcast and Cinematography Cameras Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market vendors

Digital Broadcast And Cinematography Cameras Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.93% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 495.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ARRI AG, Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd., Canon Inc., Hitachi Ltd., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Nikon Corp., Panasonic Corp., RED.com LLC, Silicon Imaging Inc., and Sony Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 ENG cameras - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Cinema cameras - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 EFP cameras - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ARRI AG

10.4 Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd.

10.5 Canon Inc.

10.6 Hitachi Ltd.

10.7 JVCKENWOOD Corp.

10.8 Nikon Corp.

10.9 Panasonic Corp.

10.10 RED.com LLC

10.11 Silicon Imaging Inc.

10.12 Sony Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

