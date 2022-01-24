Digital Camera Market size to decline by USD 284.66 million | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital camera market will decline by USD 284.66 million. However, the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of (0.51)% from 2020 to 2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Digital Camera Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The convenience of using digital camera will offer immense growth opportunities. With the growing technological innovations, differentiated products for different purposes are also playing a significant role in driving the growth of the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Digital Camera Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The digital camera market is segmented as below:

Type

Geographic

APAC will contribute to 33% of the market share during the forecast period. The sales in the market are fueled by the presence of a large population and the growing disposable per capita income. Additionally, the region also offers inexpensive products with basic features. The market has witnessed high demand from several countries such as Japan, Indonesia, India, and China in the past few years.

Digital Camera Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the digital camera market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Canon Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Nikon Corp., OM Digital Solutions Corp., Panasonic Corp., Polaroid Film B.V., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Corp. But the market is dominated by the top five global players: Canon, Nikon Corporation, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics, and Sony Corporation.

The established players face intense competition because of the product portfolio, product differentiation, and pricing of the products. Hence, vendors are continuously trying to expand their product portfolios by incorporating innovative features into their products.

Digital Camera Market 2021-2025: Driver

The rise in the usage of social media platforms is one of the key drivers for the global digital camera market growth during the forecast period. Users are joining these social sites to stay connected with family, friends, and people of different cultures, races, and traditions. As these social networking sites are powerful platforms that are used by people to build social relations. In addition, the number of active users on social networking sites is increasing consistently. Thus, the increase in the use of social media sites is estimated to influence the demand for digital cameras as well as smartphones in the coming years.

The report also covers the following areas:

The increasing number of new product launches is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high price of digital cameras and the availability of cheaper substitutes may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the digital camera market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Digital Camera Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital camera market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital camera market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital camera market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital camera market vendors

Digital Camera Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of (0.51)% Market growth 2021-2025 (decline) $ 284.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) (0.8) Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Canon Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Nikon Corp., OM Digital Solutions Corp., Panasonic Corp., Polaroid Film B.V., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) cameras - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Compact digital cameras - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Bridge compact digital cameras - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Canon Inc.

Eastman Kodak Co.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

Nikon Corp.

OM Digital Solutions Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Polaroid Film B.V.

Ricoh Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

