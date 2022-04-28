U.S. markets open in 3 hours 27 minutes

Digital Capital Management's Crypto Asset Fund (CAF), Class X Ranked Top Performing Hedge Fund for 2021

·4 min read

Digital Capital Management's Crypto Asset Fund (CAF), Class X Ranked #1 in Performance Amongst All Crypto Funds as well as All Hedge Funds in 2021.
– Preqin.com

"These prestigious industry rankings speak to the value we deliver to our investors, both individual and institutional."
Tim Enneking, Managing Director

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Capital Management (DCM), manager of Crypto Asset Fund (CAF), one of the first crypto trading funds in the United States (launched July of 2017), announces that CAF Class X was ranked #1 in Net Return for Crypto Funds in 2021 in addition to ranking #1 in Net Return for all Hedge Funds by Preqin. "Preqin is The Home of Alternatives™, the foremost provider of data, analytics, and insights to the alternative assets community." These rankings come from Preqin's database of nearly 30,000 hedge funds which actively report performance.

Digital Capital Management’s Crypto Asset Fund (CAF), Class X Ranked #1 in Performance Amongst All Crypto Funds as well as All Hedge Funds in 2021. – Preqin.com

See the Preqin website here for details.

Earlier this year, CAF Class X was awarded the "#1 Top Performing Crypto Fund, Overall" for 2021 by Crypto Fund Research (CFR). CAF Class X also received three additional CFR awards in several other categories, including "#1 Top Performing Crypto Fund, Quant/Arb Strategies" for 2021. These awards are from the CFR database of 800+ crypto funds.

See the Crypto Fund Research website here for details.

Class X performance for 2021, the first year of its existence, exceeded 2,500%.*

Class X is a crypto venture capital-like strategy, augmented by staking and mining. Performance is a combination of appreciation and rewards from staking/mining.

Class X is reserved for prior investors so is closed to new investment. However, given the success of Class X, CAF launched its Class F this year, which follows a similar, but, in our opinion, improved strategy. Class F is a quasi-fixed-income share class, with staking and mining (like Class X) as well as yield farming and lending.

Class X performance in 2021 has attracted the attention of investors from around the globe. In March, DCM was one of ten companies invited to represent the United States at the U.S. Department of Commerce Virtual Certified Trade Mission for Blockchain, Digital Asset and Crypto Fund Managers – 15 March 2022, in Berlin, Germany. Over 50 investors and investment companies attended this event. DCM met with over 20 investment companies and is completing investment due diligence with many of them.

Preqin and CFR use performance databases to determine rankings and award winners. Results are based on performance data, net of fees, provided to Preqin and CFR for the various categories. Access to the performance databases and individual fund returns is restricted to accredited investors and qualified clients for CFR and restricted to premium subscribers for Preqin.

* Past performance does not guarantee future results.

About DCM and CAF
DCM, a fund manager located in La Jolla, CA, focuses primarily on managing investment portfolios of digital currencies and related assets through CAF fund classes designed for investment by US and non-US high net worth individuals and institutional investors.

Additional information, and registration for access to newsletters, current performance data and monthly performance update webinars, is available at www.digital-capital-management.com or through investor.relations@digitial-capital-management.com.

Disclosures
This Release is directed to sophisticated prospective investors for informational purposes only in relation to strategies offered by CAF ("Fund"). This is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation for an offer to buy interests of the Fund, which are offered and sold in the United States per the exemption provided by Rule 506(c) of Reg. D under the Securities Act of 1933, and other applicable exemptions. The Fund is not registered as an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Any offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy Fund interests will be made solely through a definitive Fund offering document in compliance with the terms of applicable laws. As the information in this Release does not comport to be complete, it is entirely subject to and qualified by the information provided by such definitive offering document.

Awards/rankings do not represent any single investor's experience. There is no guarantee that any investment will achieve its objectives, generate profits or avoid losses, and past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Investments in digital currencies or funds pursuing investments in digital currencies and related assets are very speculative and can involve a high degree of risk. Investors must have the financial ability, sophistication, experience, willingness to bear the risks inherent with digital assets, and the ability to weather a potential total loss of their investment. Digital assets are not suitable or desirable investments for all investors. Digital assets may have limited operating histories, and the fees and expenses associated with funds pursuing investments in digital assets may be substantial. The information provided in this Release is not intended to be, nor should it be construed or used as investment, tax or legal advice, and each prospective investor is urged to consult with its own advisors regarding legal, tax, regulatory, financial, accounting, and similar consequences of investing in the Fund, the suitability of the investment for such investor, and other relevant matters concerning investment in the Fund.

Chad Anderson, Manager, Investor Relations & Marketing
Digital Capital Management
investor.relations@digital-capital-management.com

Earlier this year, CAF Class X was awarded the “#1 Top Performing Crypto Fund, Overall” for 2021 by Crypto Fund Research (CFR). CAF Class X also received three additional CFR awards in several other categories, including “#1 Top Performing Crypto Fund, Quant/Arb Strategies” for 2021.
Digital Capital Management, LLC
Digital Capital Management, LLC

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1806916/GERMAN_TRADE_MISSION_INFORMATION.pdf

SOURCE Digital Capital Management, LLC

