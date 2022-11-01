U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,918.75
    +35.75 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,960.00
    +185.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,583.50
    +136.25 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,871.30
    +18.30 (+0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.17
    +1.64 (+1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,656.10
    +15.40 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    19.97
    +0.85 (+4.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9947
    +0.0060 (+0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.80
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1556
    +0.0089 (+0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1240
    -1.5900 (-1.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,518.86
    -174.99 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.33
    +2.12 (+0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,199.19
    +104.66 (+1.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.92
    +91.46 (+0.33%)
     

Digital card and gifting platform Givingli nabs $10M

Kyle Wiggers
·3 min read

Three years ago, Ben and Nicole Green were planning their wedding and decided to go digital with registries to save on money and materials. But when it came time to gift others, while they preferred going the digital route -- as they did with their wedding -- they found that digital gifting platforms on the web didn't meet their criterion.

"We noticed there was no platform we would actually want to use," Nicole Green told TechCrunch in an email interview. "In combination, I recognized there was a gap in the market for a more genuine and authentic way for people to connect and celebrate one another in the digital age."

So in 2019, Ben and Nicole co-founded Givingli, an online gifting service that lets users customize digital greetings and send gifts to anyone. The company today announced that it raised $10 million in a Series A round led by Seven Seven Six, the VC firm founded by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, with participation from Shopify co-founder and CEO Tobi Lütke. The proceeds bring the 13-person, Los Angeles–based company's total raised to $13 million.

"We’re doubling down on Givingli because they've continued to not just organically grow, but thrive -- even during these uncertain times -- by productizing kindness & connection," Ohanian told TechCrunch via email. "This is as much a social network as it is a gifting platform and it's been valuable for all sides: artists who design the gifts, brands who are partners, and ultimately the gift givers and receivers who keep coming back and spreading the word."

Givingli
Givingli

Image Credits: Givingli

Indeed, Nicole sees Givingli as more than your average digital gift marketplace. The service offers messaging features, including group chats with family and friends, who can react with tokens of appreciation to e-cards and e-gifts. Users get reminders for friends' and families' birthdays. And for cards, which can be shared via email, text or social media, customers can choose from designs contributed by independent artists and brand partners such as Starbucks, Nike and Target -- and add their own photos or videos in addition to writing text.

In 2020, Givingli launched a partnership with Snap that brought its gifting service inside of Snapchat via an in-app integration. The company's current focus is a desktop app, launching soon in early access, which Nicole says will "bring even more features for power gifters." (Givingli was previously iOS only.)

"People are looking for more accessible and practical options to stay connected and celebrate a special relationship in their lives. They’re looking to share love and words of compassion from a distance," Nicole said. "Givingli is focused on the heart and sentiment of gifting, while sparing our customers from losing time on travel, waste and stress."

Will platforms like Givingli ever replace physical gifting? That seems unlikely (see American Greetings). But there are signs that the demand for digital gifting solutions is growing. A June 2022 survey from Incisiv -- sponsored by digital gifting vendor GiftNow, granted -- found that 67% of consumers prefer instant digital gifts. Allied Market Research estimates that the market for digital gift cards alone was worth $258.34 billion in 2020.

Givingli makes money by charging users a monthly subscription fee for access to the platform, plus additional fees for premium cards. Nicole wouldn't comment on revenue but said that "millions" of people have used the service to date.

"The pandemic has sped things up and we’ve been moving fast to keep up," Nicole said. "We’re going to use this latest funding round to create more of that value for all members of our community -- from loyal and daily users to our trusted brand and loyal partners, with desirable cards and gifts on the platform."

Recommended Stories

  • Mike McDaniel updates on LG Liam Eichenberg, RT Austin Jackson

    Two of Miami's offensive linemen have been dealing with injuries.

  • Five Things That Elon Musk Hates About Twitter and Wants to Change

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is working to make his mark on Twitter Inc., days after assuming ownership of the service.The world’s richest man has been reviewing the company’s code with help from Tesla Inc. engineers, while consulting with powerful friends he trusts to help him make important decisions about where to take the product. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildMusk Posts

  • These Celebs Didn't Waste Any Time Leaving Twitter After Elon Musk Bought The Site

    "Hate speech intended to incite harm (with no consequences) ain’t what I signed up for."View Entire Post ›

  • With Widespread Instagram Suspensions, ‘Instapocalypse’ Gives a Halloween Fright

    On Halloween, people opening social media around the world were met with one of the scariest phrases an influencer can encounter: Instagram down. Amanda Ivanelli, a content creator who described her personal brand as “luxury motherhood,” said in an interview that she was in the midst of posting a sponsored Instagram to her 435,000 followers when she received the message that her account had been suspended. “I’ve put everything into this,” Ms. Ivanelli said of her Instagram account.

  • Dogecoin Is Pumping, but Should You Get In On the Rally?

    Now that Elon Musk has officially acquired Twitter (NYSE: TWTR), the price of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is pumping. It was up 40% in just two days this week, due to the many indirect links between Twitter, Musk, and Dogecoin. As a result, Dogecoin backers think that the world's most popular meme coin is finally going to the moon.

  • Digital Brands' New Multi-Brand Website Registers Jump In Revenues, Average Order Value

    Digital Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DBGI) said its new multi-brand website has seen a 462% increase in e-commerce revenue since its launch on October 23, 2022. The website, www.bailey44.com, offers products across Digital Brands' women's labels, including Bailey 44, Stateside, and dstld. Customers can purchase women's products from a single destination rather than having to shop each brand's dedicated websites separately. Since the launch, the company has seen 36.5% increase in average order value

  • Elon Musk responds to LeBron James' tweet about 'scary AF' racial slurs on Twitter

    Elon Musk responded to Lebron James' concern over reports of increased uses of racial slurs on Twitter, sharing a post saying the accounts were "trolls" and will be banned.

  • TSA Workers, Tell Us Your Wildest Secrets And Stories From Your Job

    The people need to know just how much the body scanner can see, TBQH.View Entire Post ›

  • Emily Ratajkowski on sexuality: 'I don't really believe in straight people'

    Emily Ratajkowski is sharing her current relationship status after filing for divorce from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in September.

  • Paulina Gretzky shares 'gorgeous' photos from weekend in Miami: 'Stunning'

    The mother-of-two shared a series of photos from her weekend in Miami on Instagram.

  • Elon Musk Fires Twitter’s Board

    The Tesla CEO is now the sole director of the social-media company. He is no longer required to have a board looking out for the interests of shareholders.

  • Elon Musk Tells Twitter Engineers to Look at Resurrecting Vine Video App

    Elon Musk, the billionaire who recently took Twitter private with a $44 billion acquisition, has told engineers at the social media company to look at resurrecting Vine, the video app purchased by Twitter in 2012 and shuttered just four years later, according to a report from Axios.

  • A Sports Reporter Calls out a Racist Tweet and Gets Exposed for Her Own

    Tennessee sports reporter Kasey Funderburg has been fired from all her reporting positions after her old racist tweets were exposed, per Knox News. Some Twitter users called her a hypocrite given moments before she was exposed, she had called out a Knoxville reporter for a racist joke. Though, a looming question remains: Did she deserve it?

  • How to delete your Twitter account if Elon Musk’s takeover has you serious about signing off

    Shonda Rhimes, Stephen King and Nibel have threatened to leave Twitter. Here's what you need to know about how to deactivate or delete your Twitter account.

  • Elon Musk Reportedly to Start Charging $20 a Month for That Precious Blue Checkmark

    Elon Musk promised big changes would come to Twitter under his ownership, and now that he’s finally bought the platform, those shifts are starting up. One of the first adjustments: verified users might soon have to pay $20 per month to maintain their blue checks, as first reported by Platformer’s Casey Newton, who attributed the news to two people familiar with the matter.

  • All the celebrities who have left Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover

    ‘Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye,’ Shonda Rhimes wrote

  • Twitter to Reportedly Begin Charging $20 Per Month for Verification

    "The Hash" panel discusses how Twitter could change under billionaire Elon Musk's ownership. The Washington Post reports the social media company will lay off a quarter of its workforce. And according to The Verge, Twitter is gearing up to charge $19.99 for its Twitter Blue subscription. "The Hash" team also breaks down insights into the rise of dogecoin recently.

  • Prince Andrew’s Disgrace Was Charles’ Opportunity to Get Camilla Made Queen, New Book Claims

    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty ImagesThe New York Times bestselling royal journalist and author Christopher Andersen has suggested in a new book that the then-Prince Charles agreed not to object to his mother funding his disgraced brother Prince Andrew’s legal settlement with Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre in return for the monarch’s public endorsement of his wife Camilla as the future queen.A source familiar with Charles’ thinking immediately hit back at Andersen’s claims, telling The Daily Be

  • Mark Zuckerberg, the Metaverse and Us

    Perhaps the future will prove the daring Mark Zuckerberg right. Maybe he will win this bet for the metaverse, which has positioned him almost in opposition to Wall Street. "Zuck the Fourteenth," — an apparent reference to the French king, famous for his hubris and excess, Louis XIV, as Elon Musk nicknamed him — lived up to his name when he announced on October 26 that Facebook, now called Meta Platforms , would continue to invest heavily in the metaverse.

  • Twitter has removed 1,500 accounts following coordinated trolling campaign

    Twitter's Yoel Roth, the company's head of safety and security, has provided an update on the company's efforts in dealing with the surge in hate speech after Elon Musk took over.