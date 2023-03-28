Digital Classroom Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $242.5 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.5%

DUBLIN, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Classroom Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital classroom market size reached US$ 124.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 242.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.75% during 2022-2028.

A digital classroom, also known as a smart classroom, is a technology-enabled learning environment wherein students learn and interact with the use of information and communication technology (ICT). It relies on different electronic devices, such as projectors, smartboards, smart tables, smartphones, tablets, laptops, computers, digital textbooks, and cameras.

It offers an interactive way of imparting knowledge and assists students in retaining the acquired knowledge for a prolonged time compared to traditional education methods. Presently, schools and universities are offering online learning solutions and online chat rooms that can be reconfigured readily to support new dynamic teaching styles.



Rapid digitization, increasing penetration of high-speed internet, and consequently rising adoption of e-learning through remote and digital platforms are the major factors positively influencing the demand for digital classrooms in the education sector. It can also be attributed to the growing number of educational apps that provide students with interactive online lectures and study materials.

In addition, governmental and non-governmental agencies are collectively investing in introducing projectors and interactive whiteboards for classrooms to enhance the experience of children. This, in turn, is propelling the market growth. Moreover, the emerging trend of bring your own device (BYOD) in various institutions is influencing the market positively.

Apart from this, there is an increase in the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), the internet of things (IoT), virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), adaptive learning, cloud computing solutions, and 3D printing in digital classrooms. These advancements assist professionals in evaluating and considering the skills learned by students in real-time and providing instant feedback on their performance.



