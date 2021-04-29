U.S. markets close in 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,210.84
    +27.66 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,053.78
    +233.40 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,080.46
    +29.43 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,289.53
    -14.63 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.04
    +1.18 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.30
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    26.18
    +0.07 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2130
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6400
    +0.0200 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3945
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8800
    +0.2830 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,963.46
    -1,986.75 (-3.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,258.80
    -16.33 (-1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,961.48
    -2.19 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     

Digital comics startup Madefire is shutting down

Anthony Ha
·2 min read

R.I.P. Madefire, a startup that recruited high-profile artists to reinvent comics for new formats and platforms.

An announcement on the Madefire website states the company entered into "an assignment of benefit for creditors" (explained as "a state-level insolvency proceeding similar to bankruptcy") earlier this month, which was then reported this morning in The Beat. As a result, no new books will be published, users will not be able to purchase any additional books and they're also encouraged to download all their purchased content before the end of the month.

This news affects other apps built with Madefire's technology. The Archie comics app has shut down as well, with the publisher writing, "We realize this comes as a surprise and we are making every effort to do right by our loyal customer base," specifically by offering readers a free one-month subscription to Comixology Unlimited. (Amazon acquired digital comics platform Comixology in 2014, launching an Unlimited subscription service two years later.)

Madefire first launched in 2012, back when publishers were experimenting with formats like motion comics. The company described its titles as "motion books," combining the animation and effects of motion comics with a more traditional reading experience.

"Motion comics are a passive experience, a watching experience that is tantamount to bad animation – it’s like watching a movie," co-founder and CEO Ben Wolstenholme said at the time. "Motion Books is a reading experience, actively controlled by the reader – it’s like reading a book. Our goal is to be the best reading experience developed for the iPad.”

Perhaps the most impressive thing about the company was the artists it had enlisted before launch, including Dave Gibbons and Bill Sienkiewicz.

More recently, Madefire announced partnerships with other tech platforms, including Snapchat and troubled augmented reality company Magic Leap.

According to Crunchbase, Madefire had raised $16.4 million in funding from investors including True Ventures, Plus Capital, Kevin Spacey (yes, that Kevin Spacey) and Drake, but The Beat reports that the total was "even more than that."

Digital comics startup Madefire launches its first virtual reality app

Recommended Stories

  • Muni Market Agrees With De Blasio: New York City Is Coming Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio is promising this will be The Summer of New York City. Muni-bond investors tend to agree.With about $14 billion of federal aid, virus cases falling by 50% in the past two weeks, hotel occupancy rates increasing, subway ridership up, and the mayor’s pledge to fully reopen by July 1, the city is set for a comeback from a year ago when it was the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S.“This certainly makes people feel even better about the city and more optimistic,” Gary Pollack, head of fixed income for private wealth management at Deutsche Bank, said about de Blasio’s plan to fully open up businesses and most cultural attractions by July 1.NYC Mayor Sets Goal to ‘Fully Reopen’ July 1 as Virus EasesWhile the three major credit rating companies currently give New York City a negative outlook, meaning it’s at risk of more downgrades, bond buyers are staying with the city.The gap between the yields on New York City’s 10-year bonds has dropped to just 23 basis points over the market’s benchmark, the narrowest gap since March 2020 and down from as high as 0.74 basis points in May 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“That’s a positive sign that the market as a whole sees value in New York City’s credit,” said Neil Klein, co-director of fixed income strategy at Carret Asset Management. “And we agree. We own New York City bonds and we don’t feel compelled to be a seller.”The city has slowly reopened bars, restaurants, museums and sporting venues. De Blasio is betting that tourism will continue to pick up as more businesses and cultural institutions expand their capacities. Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has ultimate reopening authority, said Thursday he’s hoping the city can fully reopen before de Blasio’s July 1 date, but isn’t making any promises.“This is going to be the summer of New York City,” de Blasio said Thursday during a press briefing. “We’re all going to get to enjoy this city again, and people are going to flock here from all over the country to be a part of this amazing moment.”Still, Pollack is sticking mostly with New York City’s shorter-term securities because there are risks to the city’s commercial real estate market as people may continue to work remotely even post-pandemic.“What happens a couple of years from now, when all the dust settles and we really go back to a pre-pandemic environment?” Pollack said. “Will people still be congregating in large urban centers like they did before?”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • PortalOne raises $15M from Atari and more for a new hybrid gaming/TV show app

    Today a startup that has created an app that brings those two entertainment formats together is announcing a notable seed round of funding as it prepares to come out of closed beta. PortalOne, a hybrid gaming startup, is announcing a $15 million seed round of funding as it prepares to come out of closed beta with an app that lets people play on-demand games and also watch live shows in which users can play against a special guest. It includes Atari and camera maker ARRI, Founders Fund, TQ Ventures (the firm led by Scooter Braun and financiers Schuster Tanger and Andrew Marks), Coatue Management (specifically Arielle Zuckerberg), Rogue Capital Partners (Alice Lloyd George's new fund), Signia Venture Partners (via Sunny Dhillon); Seedcamp, Talis Capital and SNÖ Ventures out of Europe.

  • IBM acquires software provider Turbonomic for over $1.5 billion

    IBM said on Thursday it has agreed to acquire Turbonomic, a provider of software that helps companies monitor the performance of their business applications, the latest in a series of cloud computing acquisitions by the tech giant. The deal, which confirmed an earlier Reuters report, would be IBM's largest since it acquired Red Hat for $34 billion in 2019. It values Turbonomic at between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.

  • Exclusive: Forbes pursues SPAC talks amid new takeover interest - sources

    Business news and information publisher Forbes Media LLC is in talks to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) as it attracts new acquisition interest, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Forbes' owner is also fielding offers worth up to $700 million from bidders including a consortium led by tech investor Michael Moe and another offer from investment vehicle Borderless Services Inc, the sources said. Both of these bids would result in Forbes remaining a privately held company.

  • Huawei cedes further ground as smaller smartphone rivals swoop in

    Smartphone shipments at China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, once the world's biggest smartphone maker, halved in the first quarter in China, as U.S. sanctions choked its supply chain even as the overall smartphone market rebounded. China shipments fell to 14.9 million handsets in the quarter ended March from 30.1 million in the same period last year, according to research firm Canalys. Outside China, Huawei shipped 3.7 million units.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Economic Recovery Tarnishing Gold’s Investment Appeal

    The Fed is expected to be dovish, but gold traders already know that so it will be hard for the FOMC to get “more dovish”.

  • European Investment Bank Issues $121M Digital Notes Using Ethereum

    Goldman Sachs, Banco Santander SA, and Societe Generale AG served as joint managers.

  • Transat Rises as Canada Grants $570 Million in Crisis Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- Transat AT Inc., the Montreal-based vacation operator that Air Canada gave up trying to buy earlier this month, obtained C$700 million ($570 million) in emergency aid from the Canadian government to stay afloat during the pandemic.The company took loan facilities of C$390 million for operations and another C$310 million to finance customer refunds for flights canceled during the pandemic. Transat will also issue 13 million warrants to the government to buy shares at C$4.50 each.Transat shares jumped on the news, rising as much as 13% in Toronto, before paring some of the gains. They were up 4.4% to C$4.73 as of 12:59 p.m.The deal follows a C$5.9 billion rescue package for Air Canada two weeks ago, reflecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s case-by-case approach in supporting the industry. It helps Transat, which announced the suspension of all regular flights on Jan. 29, buy some time in the hope that Covid-19 vaccinations can salvage the summer travel season.“With this support, we now look forward to resuming operations as soon as safe travel is possible and travel restrictions can be lifted,” Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marc Eustache said in a statement. “We will then be able to implement our plan to make Transat a solid and profitable company once again, one that will continue to symbolize leisure travel for its many customers in Quebec and elsewhere.”Unlike the Air Canada bailout, the government isn’t buying shares right away. Transat Chief Financial Officer Denis Petrin told journalists that wasn’t on the table during negotiations. But the warrants may still mean dilution of as much as 25% for existing shareholders.The government doesn’t get all the warrants immediately. They’ll vest as the company draws down the loans. If Transat can repay the money in full in the first year, half of the warrants will be canceled.Still, Transat would like to improve its borrowing costs and is planning to seek help from the Quebec government, which wanted to see federal aid come first before intervening, executives said.Peladeau OfferCanada has barred most foreign travelers from entering the country since last March and has quarantine rules for non-essential workers. Transat, which sells vacation packages to Canadians visiting sun spot destinations in winter and European cities in summer, was hit particularly hard in January when Trudeau asked carriers to halt travel to Mexico and the Caribbean to slow the spread of new variants of the virus.The plan includes restrictions on dividends, stock repurchases and executive compensation and a pledge to keep active employment at current levels. It comes in addition to C$120 million in existing credit facilities.As of April 22, government financing for the airline industry globally, including loans and equity stakes in exchange for cash, has totaled more than $189 billion, according to Ishka Ltd., a London-based aviation finance and investment consultancy.Canada’s latest aid package also removes the urgency for Transat to find a new buyer. Air Canada dropped its takeover because it couldn’t convince European regulators to approve it. Quebec media and cable executive Pierre Karl Peladeau has been urging the company to consider his offer of C$5 a share.Peladeau has maintained his interest but there’s no firm and binding offer yet, according to Eustache. “We are continuing discussions, to get to a formal offer at some point,” he told reporters. “The talks are going very well.”(Updates with comments from the company, share prices)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Transfers From Miners to Exchanges Hit 6.5-Month Low

    Accumulation by miners is analogous to increased promoter holding of corporate stock and is considered a positive.

  • Commerzbank, Deutsche Börse Team Up for Tokenized Real Estate and Art Marketplace

    The financial institutions are working with fintech firm 360X, with first tokenized transactions coming later this year.

  • Gold Erases Drop as Powell Says ‘Not Time Yet’ For Tapering Talk

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said it is “not time yet” to start conversations about slowing the pace of the central bank’s asset purchases.Bullion rose to a session high as falling bond yields increased demand for the precious metal, which doesn’t offer interest. The dollar also declined. Powell, speaking Wednesday after the Fed’s two-day meeting, also said that it’s likely to take some time for substantial progress to be achieved in the economy.Bullion has climbed from a nine-month low reached in March, posting three straight weekly gains as bond rates and the dollar waver. The Fed boosted its view of the economy and said the recent pickup in inflation is due to transitory factors. It left its key interest rate near zero and maintained a $120 billion monthly pace of asset purchases.“In case there was any doubt, Powell articulated the equivalent of ‘READ MY LIPS, THERE’S NO TAPERING’ to silence the loose chatter that the Fed was going to ease off the gas,” Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets, said in an email. “It remains to been seen if there is enough momentum to drive gold through the top of the current range, but a strong close today is giving bulls some needed relief.”After a record-breaking rally last year, gold lost momentum the first three months of 2021 amid optimism on reopening economies and vaccine rollouts, which fueled advances in the dollar and bond yields and dented demand for bullion as a haven.Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,781.28 an pounce at 3:30 p.m. in New York, after declining as much as 0.8% earlier.The Fed said that “risks to the economic outlook remain,” softening previous language that referred to the virus posing “considerable risks.” The statement also noted that sectors hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic had “shown improvement.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tech Giants Deliver for Stock Market Seeking Spark in News Flood

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest batch of tech earnings provided welcome news for a market paralyzed by a jolt of major events this week.Futures contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index rose 1% as of 10 a.m. in London, while those on the S&P 500 Index gained 0.7%. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.4%.The gains signaled a positive day for tech stocks. Apple Inc. rose in premarket after its revenue crushed estimates and Facebook Inc. surged after reporting gains in sales and users. In an address to a joint session of Congress, President Joe Biden declared the U.S. has turned the corner on the pandemic that’s killed more than half a million Americans.Apple Gains as Goldman Upgrades, Analysts Raise PTs: Street Wrap“The strong U.S. tech earnings show that in particular the mega caps are in good shape and over-deliver on expectations,” said Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg Bank.The S&P 500 ended Wednesday’s cash session little changed while tech stocks declined after the Federal Reserve reiterated its support for the economy, the third straight tepid move for the benchmark index. Investors have kept stocks pinned near all-time highs this week as they digest a slew of major earnings in addition to the Fed decision and moves by the administration.Stocks today appear to be headed for a rebound following the better-than-expected earnings results, with Apple climbing 3.1% and Facebook surging 7.1% in premarket trading.Facebook 1Q Impresses, Stock a ‘Top Large Cap Pick’: Street WrapApple reported fiscal second-quarter sales of $89.6 billion, some $12 billion more than analysts expected, and announced a $90 billion buyback, the second-biggest in history. Facebook’s first-quarter sales rose 48%, surging past estimates thanks to strong demand from retailers and other advertisers seeking to grab attention from the social network’s billions of users.In his evening address, Biden outlined a broad plan for federal spending on infrastructure, education and other Democratic priorities. Earlier Wednesday, the president, in a raft of individual tax proposals, unveiled a sweeping $1.8 trillion plan to expand educational opportunities and child care for families, funded in part by the largest tax increases on wealthy Americans in decades. News last week that he intends to raise the tax on capital gains for wealthy Americans had briefly sent stocks lower.“The risk sentiment is supported by the Fed’s dovish stance at yesterday’s policy meeting, as widely expected,” Urbahn said. “However, there are now increasing warning signs that suggest limited upside potential for equities in the coming weeks: tax debates, optimistic investor sentiment, ambitious valuations, and a muted equity reaction to positive surprises.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Caterpillar Says Chip Shortage May Hurt Equipment Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc. is warning of potential impacts ahead due to a global chip shortage, putting a damper on better-than-expected earnings for the world’s biggest maker of mining and construction equipment.“Although we haven’t been impacted yet, the global semiconductor shortage may have an impact later this year,” Chief Financial Officer Andrew Bonfield said in a Thursday interview. “It’s a risk and obviously we’re keeping a close eye on it.”The cautionary words come after Caterpillar posted first-quarter revenue and profit that topped analysts’ estimates, in what Bonfield described as “very strong performance” for the start of the year fueled by construction growth in the U.S. and China.Caterpillar joins some of the world’s biggest automakers and tech giants in highlighting the impacts of a chip shortage that’s already caused Honda Motor Co. to halt output at Japanese plants and Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. in flagging production cuts and lost revenue.The shortfall comes as Caterpillar expects a big ramp up in machinery production through the rest of the year. While the company has been able to mitigate the issue so far, Bonfield said such shortages could mean Caterpillar may not be able to fully meet demand from its customers this year.Caterpillar’s quarterly results surpassed Wall Street’s expectations, with sales jumping 12% to $11.9 billion in the period and per-share adjusted earnings of $2.87 topping the $1.95 a share average estimate of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.Shares of Caterpillar fell 2.3% to $226.99 at 10:09 a.m. trading in New York.Caterpillar has been riding high on expectations for a sales recovery, with the stock coming off its best quarter in more than a decade in a bet on improving orders amid mass vaccine rollouts and signs of rebounding industrial demand.Other Takeaways:With global metal prices surging to multi-year and all-time highs, Caterpillar’s CEO said during an earnings call that the company is seeing a “gradual” improvement in the pace of mining equipment sales.Construction in the U.S. and China remain the brightest spots for the company. Management said demand will continue growing in the U.S. while staying strong in China. Still, the company said they expect the second half to be more challenging in China because the Asian nation began recovering much sooner than the rest of the world.Dealer inventories grew, but executives don’t expect a “significant” increase through the rest of the year and the focus remains on producing closely to consumer demand.Caterpillar again chose not to give a full-year outlook, saying that uncertainty around the globe still remains, making it difficult to give specific forecasts for investors. The underlying message is that the recovery is real, but the pandemic is still a factor.(Adds key takeaways from earnings call, and share decline)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Powell Reins In the Treasury Market’s Angst with Dovish Message

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell helped send Treasury yields lower on Wednesday by making clear that the central bank doesn’t foresee a need to remove policy accommodation any time soon.Ten-year Treasury yields fell to the day’s lowest levels after the Fed’s decision to keep policy unchanged, as forecast, with an extra dose of dovishness from Powell adding to the market move. In remarks to reporters, he said the recovery has been faster than expected but “it remains uneven and far from complete” and the economy “is a long way from our goals.”The 10-year yield initially rose to approach 1.66% on the release of the Fed’s decision, then sank back as Powell spoke in a post-meeting press conference, to hover around 1.61%, down roughly 1 basis point. In his answers to reporters, he reaffirmed that officials aren’t ready to start discussing plans to taper their massive bond-buying program.Powell’s emphasis that the Fed “was taking some time to achieve substantial progress on their policy goals” helped send yields lower, said Ben Emons, managing director of global macro strategy at Medley Global Advisors. “And then he was resolute on that it was not time to talk about talking about tapering” asset purchases.The Fed held its main policy rate near zero and vowed to keep buying bonds at the current $120 billion monthly pace.The Fed meeting came amid a revival this week of bets on quicker inflation after a string of strong economic numbers and as President Joe Biden continues to lobby for an aggressive next round of fiscal stimulus.The 10-year breakeven rate, a proxy for where investors see annual inflation rates over the next decade, reached nearly 2.43% Wednesday -- the highest since April 2013. The move came even as officials again stressed that the recent jump in actual inflation will prove transitory.“We want inflation to run higher than it has been running over the last quarter century,” Powell said. And for that we need inflation expectations “that are really well anchored at 2%, and we really don’t see that yet.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden wants the new monthly stimulus checks for families to continue for years

    The president and Democrats in Congress want to extend changes to the child tax credit.

  • Have you held any of these 20 stocks long term? Your current dividend yield might surprise you

    A combination of a rising payout and stock price makes for a bigger number than investors may realize.

  • US Will Not Race China to Develop CBDC Says Fed Chairman Powell

    The U.S. is biding its time to see whether a CBDC was something that would be a "good thing for the people," Powell said Wednesday.

  • It's not just the paycheck. Disneyland workers say why they're eager to return

    As Disneyland's reopening nears, the theme park has hired back a lot of workers. Others are still waiting and hoping for the call.

  • Everything to know about Biden’s $3,000 child tax credit—including when the money should arrive

    For the 2021 tax year, the child tax credit is upped from $2,000 to $3,000 per child. That goes up to $3,600 for children under the age of six.

  • Biden to propose a big change to capital-gains taxes — this is how they work and are calculated

    President Joe Biden plans to propose doubling the tax wealthy people pay on their capital gains. Under the plan, which he intends to present during a speech on Wednesday to a joint session of Congress, the tax rate on profits from the sale of an asset such as property or a stock would go from 20% to 39.6% for those with income over $1 million a year. Biden also reportedly aims to close a loophole that allows people to avoid paying the capital-gains tax on inherited wealth, which, when combined with the higher tax rate, could raise an estimated $113 billion over a decade.