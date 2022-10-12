Digital Commerce Market Size to Grow by USD 3.43 Tn, Business-to-business to be Largest Revenue-generating Business Segment - Technavio

This report segments the digital commerce market by business segment (business-to-business and business-to-consumer) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Commerce Market by Business Segment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The digital commerce market size is expected to grow by USD 3.43 trillion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.93% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Commerce Market 2022-2026

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Digital Commerce Market: Market Segmentation

By business segment, the business-to-business segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment will be driven by factors such as the increase in Internet penetration and wireless broadband.

By geography, APAC is expected to occupy 54% of the market share during the forecast period. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to factors such as rapid infrastructure development and the increasing number of Internet users. China and Japan are the key countries for the digital commerce market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Digital Commerce Market: Major Growth Drivers

Robust internet penetration is driving the digital commerce market growth. The increasing penetration of the Internet is leading to a rise in the use of smartphones. In addition, 4G and 5G technologies provide users with an uninterrupted and seamless experience. Hence, the implementation of 4G and 5G technologies for connectivity is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Digital Commerce Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers digital commerce such as China commerce, international commerce, and local consumer services.

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers digital commerce solutions such as electronics, books, fashion and apparel, and more.

Apple Inc. - The company offers digital commerce such as Apple store shop for Apple computers, where customers can compare iPod and iPhone models.

Best Buy Co. Inc. - The company offers digital commerce such as electronics, computers, appliances, cell phones, video games, and more.

eBay Inc. - The company offers digital commerce such as electronics, cars, clothes, collectibles, and more.

Story continues

Digital Commerce Market: Reasons to Buy Our Report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital commerce market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital commerce market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital commerce market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital commerce market vendors

Related Reports

Cognitive Media Solutions Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The cognitive media solutions market share is expected to increase by USD 4.49 billion from 2021 to 2026.

IT and BPO Services Market in India by Product, End-user, and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The IT and BPO services market share in India is expected to increase by USD 116.01 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Digital Commerce Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.43 trillion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.1 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Costco wholesale corp, eBay Inc., Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd, JD.com Inc., MercadoLibre Inc., NASPERS Ltd., Otto GmbH and Co. KG, Rakuten Group Inc., Shopee Ltd., Shopify Inc., The Home Depot Inc., Trendyol BV, Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., Zalando SE, and Meituan Dianping Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Business Segment

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Market Segmentation by Business Segment

5.3 Business to business - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Business to consumer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Market Segmentation by Business Segment

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

10.5 Apple Inc.

10.6 Best Buy Co. Inc.

10.7 eBay Inc.

10.8 Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd

10.9 JD.com Inc.

10.10 The Home Depot Inc.

10.11 Walmart Inc.

10.12 Zalando SE

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Digital Commerce Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-commerce-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-3-43-tn-business-to-business-to-be-largest-revenue-generating-business-segment---technavio-301646194.html

SOURCE Technavio