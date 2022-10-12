U.S. markets open in 5 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,615.50
    +16.25 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,362.00
    +96.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,919.75
    +74.75 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,705.50
    +8.60 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.27
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.20
    -9.80 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    19.18
    -0.31 (-1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9717
    +0.0011 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.49
    +1.04 (+3.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1018
    +0.0043 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.2400
    +0.4410 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,120.91
    -0.09 (-0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.00
    +2.68 (+0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,881.27
    -3.96 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,396.83
    -4.42 (-0.02%)
     

Digital Commerce Market Size to Grow by USD 3.43 Tn, Business-to-business to be Largest Revenue-generating Business Segment - Technavio

·14 min read

This report segments the digital commerce market by business segment (business-to-business and business-to-consumer) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Commerce Market by Business Segment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The digital commerce market size is expected to grow by USD 3.43 trillion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.93% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Commerce Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Commerce Market 2022-2026

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Digital Commerce Market: Market Segmentation

By business segment, the business-to-business segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment will be driven by factors such as the increase in Internet penetration and wireless broadband.

By geography, APAC is expected to occupy 54% of the market share during the forecast period. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to factors such as rapid infrastructure development and the increasing number of Internet users. China and Japan are the key countries for the digital commerce market in APAC. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Digital Commerce Market: Major Growth Drivers

Robust internet penetration is driving the digital commerce market growth. The increasing penetration of the Internet is leading to a rise in the use of smartphones. In addition, 4G and 5G technologies provide users with an uninterrupted and seamless experience. Hence, the implementation of 4G and 5G technologies for connectivity is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Digital Commerce Market: Key Vendor Offerings

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - The company offers digital commerce such as China commerce, international commerce, and local consumer services.

  • Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers digital commerce solutions such as electronics, books, fashion and apparel, and more.

  • Apple Inc. - The company offers digital commerce such as Apple store shop for Apple computers, where customers can compare iPod and iPhone models.

  • Best Buy Co. Inc. - The company offers digital commerce such as electronics, computers, appliances, cell phones, video games, and more.

  • eBay Inc. - The company offers digital commerce such as electronics, cars, clothes, collectibles, and more.

Digital Commerce Market: Reasons to Buy Our Report

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist digital commerce market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the digital commerce market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the digital commerce market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital commerce market vendors

Related Reports

Cognitive Media Solutions Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The cognitive media solutions market share is expected to increase by USD 4.49 billion from 2021 to 2026.

IT and BPO Services Market in India by Product, End-user, and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The IT and BPO services market share in India is expected to increase by USD 116.01 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Digital Commerce Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.93%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 3.43 trillion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.1

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 54%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Costco wholesale corp, eBay Inc., Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd, JD.com Inc., MercadoLibre Inc., NASPERS Ltd., Otto GmbH and Co. KG, Rakuten Group Inc., Shopee Ltd., Shopify Inc., The Home Depot Inc., Trendyol BV, Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., Zalando SE, and Meituan Dianping

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Business Segment

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Market Segmentation by Business Segment

  • 5.3 Business to business - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Business to consumer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Market Segmentation by Business Segment

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

  • 10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 10.5 Apple Inc.

  • 10.6 Best Buy Co. Inc.

  • 10.7 eBay Inc.

  • 10.8 Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd

  • 10.9 JD.com Inc.

  • 10.10 The Home Depot Inc.

  • 10.11 Walmart Inc.

  • 10.12 Zalando SE

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Digital Commerce Market 2022-2026
Global Digital Commerce Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-commerce-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-3-43-tn-business-to-business-to-be-largest-revenue-generating-business-segment---technavio-301646194.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Arabia Lures Executives to Neom With Million-Dollar Salaries, Zero Taxes

    The megadevelopment is paying senior executives roughly $1.1 million a year, according to an internal document, showing how the kingdom is using large pay packages to entice global talent to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s national transformation plan.

  • Bang Billionaire’s Empire of Caffeine Crashes Into Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- It should have been a weekend of celebration for billionaire Jack Owoc.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Rational and IrrationalOn Instagram, he blew out the candles atop a massive birthday cake dedicated to his blockbuster product, Bang Energy.

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shareholders were nervous today after the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Friday that it would restrict exports of some semiconductors to China. The U.S. government is worried about the Chinese government having access to high-end chips made in America. As a result, the semiconductor stock fell 4.9% as of 2:49 p.m. ET.

  • Rivian Stock Set To Double Courtesy Its EV Portfolio As Recall Related Pullback Seems Overdone, Analyst Says

    Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy on Rivian Automotive, Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) with a $65 price target. After speaking with management, Rakesh says Rivian Automotive's recall of its ~13,000 R1 units, or less than 1% of its vehicles, is relatively minor, and its manufacturing lines have already been updated. Usually, customers can drive through service centers or use "Pop-Up" maintenance areas. He believes that the ~25K production target is still on track. He views the pullback as overdone

  • GE HealthCare to Carry $15 Billion in Debt After January Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co.’s health-care business will retain about $15.4 billion in debt and pension liabilities when it is spun off in the first week of January.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable It’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThe balance for the new unit, w

  • Alphabet and Google Say Yes to Crypto

    Alphabet , through its subsidiary Google, has just offered the crypto industry a dream support for the young industry which has redoubled its efforts in recent months to push for its adoption by the masses. Google now accepts cryptocurrency payments for its cloud computing services. Google Cloud will allow companies, developers of web3 projects to pay with a basket of digital currencies offered by Coinbase via its Coinbase Commerce service.

  • Russia Loses 60% of Its Seaborne Crude Market in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has lost three-fifths of its seaborne crude sales in Europe since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in February. That market is going to vanish almost completely eight weeks from now and the latest sanctions will make it very difficult to divert flows elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No P

  • 3 Things About TSMC That Smart Investors Know

    Let's dig deeper into Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest contract chipmaker.

  • Fidelity's Smart Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Vanguard, Fidelity Will Join a 401(k) Auto-Portability Network to Rescue $1.5 Trillion in Retirement Savings

    Two top 401(k) companies - Fidelity Investments and Vanguard - have teamed up with two information technology and services companies - Alight Solutions and Retirement Clearinghouse - to create an auto portability network. If auto-portability gets adopted nationwide, these companies say that … Continue reading → The post Vanguard, Fidelity Will Join a 401(k) Auto-Portability Network to Rescue $1.5 Trillion in Retirement Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Generac one of largest creditors in Chapter 7 liquidation by North Carolina solar panel firm

    The North Carolina-based solar panel firm embroiled in a dispute with Generac Power Systems ceased operations and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation, listing Generac as its largest unsecured creditor at $17.7 million.

  • Rivian shares skid after EV maker recalls nearly all vehicles

    Rivian's market capitalization dropped more than $2 billion to $31.1 billion in a single day, compared with automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co, which are valued at $45.67 billion and $47.08 billion, respectively. The company started selling electric vehicles in the third quarter of last year and has so far delivered 13,198 vehicles. The addition of battery packs and motors, as well as downtime required at the plant to ramp up capacity could derail Rivian's pace of production, according to the brokerage.

  • Exclusive-KLA to stop sales and service to China to comply with U.S. export curbs - source

    U.S. chip toolmaker KLA Corp will cease offering some supplies and services from Wednesday to China-based customers including South Korea's SK Hynix in compliance with recent U.S. regulations, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. The move underscores huge business headwinds facing chipmakers and chip equipment makers around the world, as the Biden administration published a sweeping set of export controls on Friday aimed at slowing China's progress in advanced chip manufacturing. China is KLA's largest geographic market, bringing in $2.66 billion in sales, or nearly 30% of its total revenue in the last fiscal year that ended in June, according to the company's financial filings.

  • Illumina Inks AI Pact With AstraZeneca To Accelerate Drug Target Discovery

    Illumina Inc (NASDAQ: ILMN) entered a strategic research collaboration with AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) on drug target discovery. Financial and other details of the partnership were not disclosed. Under the terms of the agreement, the firms will join forces on artificial intelligence-based genome interpretation and genomic analysis and evaluate whether a combined framework can increase the yield of and confidence in target discovery. AstraZeneca's Center for Genomics Research will use the comb

  • General Electric to file registration statement for health unit spin-off

    General Electric Co. (GE) on Tuesday said it is filing a registration statement for the planned spin-off of its healthcare unit, part of the industrial giant’s effort to split into three separate public companies. Larry Culp, in a statement, said the move would give the segment, GE HealthCare, “greater focus and flexibility to serve its customers and invest in growth, and this filing is an important step on that journey.” The new, standalone segment will offer products such as X-ray and other imaging technology, ultrasound devices, diagnostic tools and other products for patient monitoring.

  • An innovative solar company started planning for the downturn nearly 3 years ago—and its stock is up 41% this year

    Enphase energy has beaten Wall Street estimated for 14 quarters running. Here are the strategies that are helping it thrive.

  • RBC under investigation by Competition Bureau over climate claims

    The Competition Bureau of Canada confirmed an investigation into Royal Bank of Canada that, based on a document seen by Yahoo Finance Canada, focuses on "certain marketing practices" at Royal Bank.

  • Pork industry takes fight over California law to U.S. Supreme Court

    The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on Tuesday in an industry challenge to the constitutionality of a California animal welfare law in a case that could undermine the power of states to regulate a range of issues within their own borders. The National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation are appealing a lower court's decision to throw out their lawsuit seeking to invalidate a 2018 ballot initiative passed by voters barring sales in California of pork, veal and eggs from animals whose confinement failed to meet minimum space requirements. The pork industry has defended the size of the cages used at pig farms as humane and necessary for animal safety.

  • Supreme Court Voices Concern Over California Humane-Pork Law

    (Bloomberg) -- US Supreme Court justices worried aloud about the implications of a new California humane-pork law, asking whether it might open the way for other states to try to impose their moral values beyond their borders.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Ra

  • Rio Tinto’s Aging Quebec Plant Gets $535 Million Upgrade in Critical Metals Push

    (Bloomberg) -- A Rio Tinto Plc plant in Quebec is getting an upgrade -- and backing from Canada’s government -- to help the mining giant slash greenhouse gas emissions and boost output of metals crucial to electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable It’s Official: