Digital Commerce Software Market to Grow by USD 4.94 billion | Growth of E-commerce Industry to Drive Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital commerce software market will be driven by the growth of the e-commerce industry. The market is set to grow by USD 4.94 bn from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 10.26% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Digital Commerce Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The digital commerce software market covers the following areas:

Digital Commerce Software Market Sizing

Digital Commerce Software Market Forecast

Digital Commerce Software Market Analysis

Drivers and Challenges

The growth of the e-commerce industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the digital commerce software market. Changing fulfillment requirements is leading to the rise in the demand for digital commerce software. The expedited delivery time of online orders in a competitive market is leading to pressure on retailers and businesses to adopt technological systems for efficient retail management. The e-commerce industry is expected to experience high growth in the coming years, owing to the increasing number of online shoppers. The significant shift in consumers' purchasing behavior has resulted in the deployment of digital commerce software for efficient inventory management, order processing, selecting, packaging, and further shipment planning. Therefore, with the growth of the e-commerce industry, changes in the competitive landscape will drive end-users to use advanced fulfillment techniques and solutions. This, in turn, will increase the demand for digital commerce software.

The data privacy and security concerns will challenge the digital commerce software market during the forecast period. Various security risks and privacy concerns associated with the implementation of retail e-commerce challenge the adoption of digital commerce software. End-users need to spend more on effectively deploying cybersecurity processes and systems to make retail e-commerce more safe and secure. This increases the ownership and implementation costs of digital commerce software. Digital commerce software handles confidential data of customers. The data can include contact details, future orders and contracts, shipping details, and details about other partner vendors. Hence, any security breach can be a significant risk in terms of financial losses and loss of customers and affect the brand reputation. These potential cybersecurity risks make end-users skeptical and hesitant in deploying digital commerce software. Hence, data privacy and security concerns are expected to hinder the growth of the global digital commerce software market.

Some Companies Mentioned with Their Offerings

cleverbridge AG - The company offers a configurable e-commerce platform that allows for selling everything online around the world.

Digital River Inc. - The company offers Fit For commerce, which is an evaluation process by which a certified analyst reviews claims for features and capabilities.

eBay Inc. - The company offers commerce technologies, marketing solutions, and omnichannel operations capabilities.

HCL Technologies Ltd. - The company offers Fenix that is an industry aligned execution framework, that helps organizations rewire their core DNA to realize digital transformation objectives.

Kibo Software Inc. - The company offers an e-commerce platform that gives leading manufacturers and wholesalers the power to digitalize and transform their business.

Digital Commerce Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.26% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.44 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Chetu Inc., cleverbridge AG, Digital River Inc., eBay Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Intershop Communications AG, Kibo Software Inc., Kiva Logic, Oracle Corp., PEPPERI Ltd., Salesforce.com Inc., Sappi Ltd., Shopify Inc., Simbirsk Technology Ltd. , Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Vendio Services LLC, Volusion LLC, International Business Machines Corp., and SAP SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

5.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 cleverbridge AG

10.4 Digital River Inc.

10.5 eBay Inc.

10.6 HCL Technologies Ltd.

10.7 Intershop Communications AG

10.8 Oracle Corp.

10.9 Salesforce.com Inc.

10.10 Sappi Ltd.

10.11 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

10.12 Volusion LLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

