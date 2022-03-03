U.S. markets open in 8 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,383.75
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,867.00
    +18.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,230.25
    -9.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,057.00
    +0.90 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.31
    +3.71 (+3.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.80
    +3.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    25.28
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1105
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    -1.7070 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.74
    -33.32 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3410
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6530
    +0.1330 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,403.16
    -815.94 (-1.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    974.89
    -22.64 (-2.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,585.25
    +192.22 (+0.73%)
     

Digital Commerce Software Market to Grow by USD 4.94 billion | Growth of E-commerce Industry to Drive Growth | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital commerce software market will be driven by the growth of the e-commerce industry. The market is set to grow by USD 4.94 bn from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 10.26% during the forecast period.

Attractive Opportunities in Digital Commerce Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Digital Commerce Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to additional highlights related to the market.

The digital commerce software market covers the following areas:

Digital Commerce Software Market Sizing
Digital Commerce Software Market Forecast
Digital Commerce Software Market Analysis

Drivers and Challenges

The growth of the e-commerce industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the digital commerce software market. Changing fulfillment requirements is leading to the rise in the demand for digital commerce software. The expedited delivery time of online orders in a competitive market is leading to pressure on retailers and businesses to adopt technological systems for efficient retail management. The e-commerce industry is expected to experience high growth in the coming years, owing to the increasing number of online shoppers. The significant shift in consumers' purchasing behavior has resulted in the deployment of digital commerce software for efficient inventory management, order processing, selecting, packaging, and further shipment planning. Therefore, with the growth of the e-commerce industry, changes in the competitive landscape will drive end-users to use advanced fulfillment techniques and solutions. This, in turn, will increase the demand for digital commerce software.

The data privacy and security concerns will challenge the digital commerce software market during the forecast period. Various security risks and privacy concerns associated with the implementation of retail e-commerce challenge the adoption of digital commerce software. End-users need to spend more on effectively deploying cybersecurity processes and systems to make retail e-commerce more safe and secure. This increases the ownership and implementation costs of digital commerce software. Digital commerce software handles confidential data of customers. The data can include contact details, future orders and contracts, shipping details, and details about other partner vendors. Hence, any security breach can be a significant risk in terms of financial losses and loss of customers and affect the brand reputation. These potential cybersecurity risks make end-users skeptical and hesitant in deploying digital commerce software. Hence, data privacy and security concerns are expected to hinder the growth of the global digital commerce software market.


Some Companies Mentioned with Their Offerings

  • cleverbridge AG - The company offers a configurable e-commerce platform that allows for selling everything online around the world.

  • Digital River Inc. - The company offers Fit For commerce, which is an evaluation process by which a certified analyst reviews claims for features and capabilities.

  • eBay Inc. - The company offers commerce technologies, marketing solutions, and omnichannel operations capabilities.

  • HCL Technologies Ltd. - The company offers Fenix that is an industry aligned execution framework, that helps organizations rewire their core DNA to realize digital transformation objectives.

  • Kibo Software Inc. - The company offers an e-commerce platform that gives leading manufacturers and wholesalers the power to digitalize and transform their business.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Customer Information System Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Route Optimization Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Digital Commerce Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.26%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 4.94 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.44

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Chetu Inc., cleverbridge AG, Digital River Inc., eBay Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Intershop Communications AG, Kibo Software Inc., Kiva Logic, Oracle Corp., PEPPERI Ltd., Salesforce.com Inc., Sappi Ltd., Shopify Inc., Simbirsk Technology Ltd. , Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Vendio Services LLC, Volusion LLC, International Business Machines Corp., and SAP SE

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 5.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 cleverbridge AG

  • 10.4 Digital River Inc.

  • 10.5 eBay Inc.

  • 10.6 HCL Technologies Ltd.

  • 10.7 Intershop Communications AG

  • 10.8 Oracle Corp.

  • 10.9 Salesforce.com Inc.

  • 10.10 Sappi Ltd.

  • 10.11 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

  • 10.12 Volusion LLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

  • Engineering and Research and Development Services

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-commerce-software-market-to-grow-by-usd-4-94-billion--growth-of-e-commerce-industry-to-drive-growth--technavio-301491709.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Grain Markets Set for Supply Shock of a Lifetime, Economist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could devastate global grain markets so deeply that it’s likely to be the biggest supply shock in living memory. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian Tyc

  • China’s tech giants face a domestic backlash for plans to exit from Russia

    US and European firms have scrambled to comply with sweeping western sanctions issued in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. US sanctions prevent high-tech goods that use its components or software from being exported to Russia, even if they are made in foreign countries (consumer electronics are not supposed to be affected). China’s online influencers are already watching closely to see if the country’s tech giants appear to be complying with sanctions.

  • Ford CFO on supply-chain challenges, electric vehicle production

    Yahoo Finance anchor Brad Smith talks with Ford CFO John Lawler about the company's Ford+ plan, supply chain challenges, and production of electric vehicles.

  • Ford just shocked the system: analyst

    Wall Street begins to weigh in on a major transformation just unveiled at Ford.

  • Why Does the U.S. Buy Russian Oil?

    Despite being the top global producer, the U.S. uses Russian crude to service more-isolated coastal markets and keep refineries running at optimal levels.

  • Top REITs for March 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • Chamath Palihapitiya Sued Over Insider Sale of Virgin Galactic Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chamath Palihapitiya took advantage of his insider role as chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. to sell 10 million shares of the struggling space travel company for $315 million before he abruptly quit the board last month, a shareholder alleged in a lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubChina Spy

  • Here’s what will happen to U.S. food prices as wheat futures keep surging

    Russia and Ukraine grow about 14% of the world's wheat and account for about 28% of global wheat exports.

  • U.S. shale oil forecasts keep rising as smaller producers lead the way

    Publicly traded U.S. shale firms are not budging on production restraint vows as oil markets surge amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, leaving smaller producers to lead output gains during the highest prices in seven years. Oil futures on Tuesday traded up as much as 10% to $107 per barrel, the most since July 2014, as Moscow's attacks on Ukraine intensified and new transport and supply disruptions emerged. The turmoil could spark shale producers to expand already rising output by up to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd), to between 1.2 million bpd and 1.3 million bpd, according to analysts at consultancy Rystad Energy.

  • SoFi Technologies Could Rebound Further After a Short-Term Dip

    In the short-run prices could make a bounce to the $16 area but ideally I would like to see SOFI trade sideways and build a base that could support a sustained advance. Scalpers could buy SOFI at current levels for a bounce. Unfortunately SOFI declined to the $9 area before bouncing.

  • What Russia trades with the US, China, Brazil and the world

    The west continues to roll out sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine. The restrictions have decimated the value of Russia’s currency—which should make Russian products cheaper in the global marketplace. Russia’s largest exports by far are fuels and oil.

  • Shunned Russian Oil May Be Grabbed by Hungry Chinese Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies are expected to scoop up discounted Russian oil should sanctions deter other buyers, traders said, potentially repeating a pattern seen when Iran and Venezuela were hit by U.S. curbs. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft

  • Exxon to exit Russia, leaving $4 billion in assets

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil on Tuesday said it would exit Russia oil and gas operations that it has valued at more than $4 billion and halt new investment as a result of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The decision will see Exxon pull out of managing large oil and gas production facilities on Sakhalin Island in Russia's Far East, and puts the fate of a proposed multi-billion dollar liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility there in doubt. "We deplore Russia's military action that violates the territorial integrity of Ukraine and endangers its people," the company said in a statement critical of the intensifying military attacks.

  • Ford Motor to Split EVs and Gasoline Cars into Separate Units

    Ford, F speeding its move into electric vehicles, will split its operations into two divisions, one for its electric vehicles (EVs) and one for its gasoline cars.

  • OPEC+ Faces Reckoning on Russia Despite Efforts to Ignore Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ is doing its best to ignore the war started by one of its leading members, but it may not be able to manage it for much longer. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsRuss

  • Is Unity Software Stock a Buy Now?

    The stock market has performed poorly so far this year, with major indices losing significant value on account of several headwinds including surging inflation, potential interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, and the geopolitical instability in Europe. Unity Software (NYSE: U) is one of them, losing 26% of its value so far this year. Let's look at the reasons why Unity Software stock is a solid bet right now following its sharp pullback in 2022.

  • Brent touches nine-year high, supply issues roil oil markets

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices extended their rally on Thursday, with Brent rising above $118 a barrel as trade disruption and shipping issues from Russian sanctions over the Ukraine crisis sparked supply worries, while U.S. crude stocks fell to multi-year lows. Brent crude futures rose as high as $118.22 a barrel, the highest since February 2013. The gains followed the latest round of U.S. sanctions on Russia's oil refining sector that raised concerns that Russian oil and gas exports could be targeted next.

  • Polestar CEO details new concept vehicle and the 'electric age' of sports cars

    Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the automotive manufacturer's latest 02 Roadster EV, incorporating drone technology, and partnerships and IPO prospects to expand EV product lines.

  • Oil Keeps Rising as Russia Invasion Upends Global Energy Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil’s sizzling rally pushed prices above $114 a barrel as buyers continued to shun Russian crude after its invasion of Ukraine, while OPEC+ is doing its best to ignore the war started by one of its key members.Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will

  • Germany To Expedite LNG Terminals Construction, Says Chancellor Scholz

    Following the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Germany has stepped on the gas pedal regarding the development of LNG terminals at Brunsbuettel and Wilhelmshaven.