Digital Compass Market Estimated to Reach over USD 29.9 Bn by 2030, Says Reports Insights

·7 min read
Major Digital Compass Market Participants includes STMicroelectronics, Honeywell International Inc., NXP Semiconductors, TDK Corporation, AICHI STEEL CORPORATION, Asahi Kasei Corporation, MEMSIC Semiconductor (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Magnachip, and Others

New York, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Digital Compass Market” published by Reports Insights, the market is anticipated to surpass USD 29.9 Billion by the year 2030 at a CAGR rate of 12.6% from USD 11.6 Billion in 2022.

A digital compass (e-compass) is a device utilized to gain an accurate determination of the directions through tracking the Earth’s magnetic field. Multiple components are used for developing the e-compass such as the accelerometer, gyroscope, and magnetometer combined with the gravity of the device. Typically, the majority of e-compasses include the embedded MCU which deducts the automobile magnetic field (the distortion) from the intensified earth magnetic fields, providing a highly precise compass reading.

Get Sample Report: - https://www.reportsinsights.com/sample/673617

The high demand for digital compasses among aerospace, military, and defense boosts the market growth due to the precise determination of the North Pole via the integrated microcontrollers within the e-compass. In the context of the general population, trail makers, hikers, bikers, and mapmakers greatly rely on such e-compasses due to reduced risks of encountering disruptive interferences during adventurous activities.

Report Attributes

Report Details

Market Size By 2030 

USD 29.9 Billion

Study Timeline

2018-2030

CAGR (2022-2030)

12.6%

Base Year

2022

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Report Coverage

Total Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking and Market Share, Regional Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Business Strategies, and more

By Sensor Type

1 and 2 Axis, 3 Axis, 6 Axis, 9 Axis

By Technology

Fluxgate, Hall Effect, Magnetoresistive, Others

By Application

Consumer Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Surveying, Marine, and Others

Major Players

Honeywell International Inc, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, AICHI STEEL CORPORATION, TDK Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation., MEMSIC Semiconductor (Tianjin) Co., Ltd, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Magnachip

By Geography

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] North America [United States, Canada, Mexico] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]


Key Market Highlights

  • The global digital compass market size is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period (2022-2030), reaching USD 29.9 billion by 2030.

  • Globally, the digital compass comprises three types of sensors: 1 and 2 Axis, 3 Axis, 6 Axis, and 9 Axis.

  • In the context of technology, the market is separated into Hall Effect, Fluxgate, Magnetoresistive, and others.

  • Based on application, the market share is segmented into six groups: consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace and defense, marine, surveying, and others.

  • The market is geographically separated into five regions: the Asia-Pacific North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

  • Asia-Pacific and North America are projected to support industry growth during the forecast period in terms of increased volume and revenue.

Buy Now This Report: - https://www.reportsinsights.com/buynow/673617

Digital Compass Market Segmentation Analysis: -

Based on sensor type, the 1 and 2-axis segment is anticipated to contribute a substantial market share during the forecast period. The high demand for 1 and 2-axis sensors in the production of sturdy equipment utilized in aerospace, military, and defense supports the contribution of the segment in market growth.

Based on the technology, the Hall Effect technology is projected to account for the substantial contribution to the digital compass market share during the forecast period. The major factor driving the segment's growth is the large integration in ICT applications and the large availability of programmable components.

Based on application, the consumer electronics segment is estimated to contribute an augmented share to the market growth during the forecast period. The expanded application of e-compasses in GPS features of laptops, tablets, and mobile phones extensively accelerates the usage of smart devices among the population.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to support the market growth during the projected period. The large presence of manufacturing facilities especially in terms of the electronics industry and extensive spending in aerospace and military equipment is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of digital compass market statistics.

Recent Developments

  • In May 2020, the U.K. based firm named Bartington Instruments announced the collaboration with New Space Systems, the South African firm, to build a new version of Attitude Determination and Control Subsystems (ADCS) for the space market. The ADCS comprises a 3-axis sensor with pointing control and stabilization created within the Delfi-N3Xt CubeSat program.

  • In July 2021, a NASA-backed team at the University of Iowa is currently working on a project named Magnetometers for Innovation and Capability (MAGIC) for space weather and space science. The project aims to rediscover and improve the lost techniques for the development of high-fidelity instruments that use fluxgate magnetometers for the measurements of the magnetic field.

Browse full Report @ https://www.reportsinsights.com/industry-forecast/digital-compass-market-statistical-analysis-673617

List of Major Digital Compass Market Players

Lastly, the market research report comprises the country and regional analysis along with the latest market trends, to understand the company profiling of major players functioning in the market —

•  Honeywell International Inc.

•  NXP Semiconductors

•  STMicroelectronics

•  AICHI STEEL CORPORATION

•  TDK Corporation

•  Asahi Kasei Corporation.

•  MEMSIC Semiconductor (Tianjin) Co., Ltd

•  Bosch Sensortec GmbH

•  Magnachip

Global Market Segmentation:

By Sensor Type

      • 1 and 2 Axis

      • 3 Axis

      • 6 Axis

      • 9 Axis

By Technology

      • Fluxgate

      • Hall Effect

      • Magnetoresistive

      • Others

By Application

      • Consumer Electronics

      • Aerospace and Defense

      • Automotive

      • Surveying

      • Marine

      • Others

Contnue....

About Reports Insights Consulting Pvt Ltd

ReportsInsights Consulting Pvt Ltd. is the leading research industry that offers contextual and data-centric research services to its customers across the globe. The firm assists its clients to strategize business policies and accomplish sustainable growth in their respective market domain. The industry provides consulting services, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports.

Topnotch research organizations and institutions to comprehend the regional and global commercial status use the data produced by ReportsInsights Consulting Pvt Ltd. Our reports comprise in depth analytical and statistical analysis on various industries in foremost countries around the globe.

Contact:

Email: sales@reportsinsights.com

USA: +1-214-272-0393  

Europe: +44-20-8133-9198

Website: -  https://www.reportsinsights.com


