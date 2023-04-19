Digital Content Creation Market to Hit US$ 181.4 Bn in 2032 | Grow CAGR by 25.7% (Y-O-Y)

Market.Us

The approval of AI and the increase in healthcare expenditure are key factors propelling the growth of the market. North America is Expected to Dominate the Worldwide market.

New York, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital content creation market size was USD 19.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to surpass around USD 181.4 billion by 2032. it is poised to reach a CAGR of 25.7% from 2023 to 2032. Digital content creation is the process for the web, typically in a digital and electronic form which provides various benefits, such as substantial return investments, brand expansion, and low-cost operation. Additionally, it offers a way to raise adaptability in the brand by allowing the organization to connect with a traffic audience. Therefore, it has developed an essential tool for business communication due to the increasing online traffic spread of internet services.

Global Digital Content Creation Market

Key Takeaway:

By Component in 2022, the body tools segment generated a revenue share of 74.8% in 2022.

By Content , the video segment accounted for the highest market revenue share of 39.8% from 2023 to 2032.

By Deployment , the cloud segment dominated the highest market revenue share in 2022.

By Application , the branding and marketing segment generated the highest market revenue share from 2023 to 2032.

By End-User , the retail & e-commerce segment has dominated the market and is growing at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2023 to 2032.

In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 38%.

Europe held a 22% revenue share in 2022.

Asia-Pacific will grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023-2032.

Digital content creation tools and services are significant in selecting and creating appropriate content, such as blog posts and white papers. The rise in investment in digital content creation tools by medium and small businesses is anticipated to boost the market's growth. Digital content creation tools and facilities are essential in selecting and creating appropriate content to meet business demand. In addition, organizations are focusing on implementing digital strategies to attract potential clients.

Factors affecting the Growth of the Digital Content Creation Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the digital content creation market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure : The increase in healthcare expenditure and the approval of AI are the prominent factors boosting market growth.

Rising Usage of Social Media : Rising use of social media is one of the primary key drivers for market growth.

Increasing Demand for Personalized Content : The increasing requirement for interactive and personalized content allows users to boost market growth.

Rising Use of Digital Content Creation Tools: Using digital content creation tools sold by enterprises across verticals to promote their business is a significant factor for market growth.

Top Trends in Global Digital Content Creation Market

The novel generation of AI technology has shown solid creative capability and processing skills to progressively major content production procedures. In these methods of development and invention, Digital content has formed professional production content, AI-generated content, and user-generated content, which encourages business development. The content will be essential for Digital Content Creation in a future professional production. A vital industry trend driving the market growth is the rising deployment of cloud models.

Market Growth

Increasing approval of cloud computing and growth in the approval of AI investments in IT are boosting the requirement for market growth. In addition, the rising demand for personalized and interactive content drives the market growth. The rise in platforms such as YouTube has increased the popularity of video content. In addition, the growing approval of mobile devices fuels the market. Mobile devices are rising at speed and enable users to access digital content anytime and anywhere.

Regional Analysis

The digital content creation market was dominated by North America, which acquired the most significant revenue share, due to technological developments and strong adoption. Europe is also anticipated to hold a strong position in the market. The European government implemented the Digital Single Market Strategy that includes elements. The Asia-pacific region is anticipated to register the maximum revenue share during the forecast period due to the various acquisitions in the region.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) USD 19.5 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 181.4 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 25.7% North America Revenue Share 38% Europe Revenue Share 22% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Increased device internet speed enables users to access digital content anytime and anywhere. Therefore, the market is propelled by the increasing approval of mobile devices worldwide. In addition, voice research and personalization marketing are developing the digital content creation market. The primary forces boosting the global digital content creation market growth are increasing healthcare expenditure, the introduction of cloud computing, and the approval of AI are the primary factors driving the market growth.

Critical factors, such as rising requirements for improving brand status with valuable content in and cost-effective way, are the key factors boosting the market growth. In addition, the increasing approval of mobile devices drives market growth.

Market Restraint

Piracy and copyright infringement is the primary restraint in the digital content creation market. With the ease of distributing and sharing digital content, it has become difficult to prevent the rights of content creators. For Instance, video content creators face the problem of their work being shared or used without consent on several platforms, leading to a loss of revenue. This has increased piracy and copyright infringement, negatively impacting the market growth.

Market Opportunities

The increasing demand for video content is a significant opportunity for the market. Creating and distributing high-quality video content to their individuals and audience can reach and engage with their sales and drive brand awareness. The increase of platforms such as YouTube has increased video content's popularity. Additionally, videos on landing pages can surge conversions by 70%.

Report Segmentation of the Digital Content Creation Market

Component Insight

The tools segment dominated the digital content creation market, holding the most significant revenue share due to the growth in the use of tools in digital advertising and smartphones. Moreover, the statistics Zippa in 2022 identified that over 52% of customers recognized novel products and facilities on their smartphones on search engines such as Google; in addition to this application of SEO tools is essential for marketers.

Content Insight

The video segment accounted for the highest revenue share during the forecast period. The video segment is leading as adding videos surges the conversion rates. In addition, having videos on the landing page drives the opportunity of demonstrating the landing page of search engine result pages.

Deployment Insight

In 2022 The cloud segment dominated the most significant market revenue share. According to the O’Reilly Cloud Adoption survey, 80% of organizations have already developed cloud computing, which was a rise as related to the survey from the previous year by the company respectively.

Application Insight

The Branding and Marketing segment generated the highest market revenue share during the forecast period due to using digital content by branding and marketing to build a brand's reputation and promote services and products. In addition, branding allows for building relationships with the audience, which can eventually become loyal customers.

End-User Insight

The retail & e-commerce segment accounted for the highest market revenue share over the forecast period. The retail & e-commerce advantages are taken by key market players such as Walmart Inc. and Amazon. Com, Inc.

Market Segmentation

By Component

Tools

Services

By Content

Textual

Graphical

Video

Audio

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Application

Branding & Marketing

Customer Engagement

Product Demonstration

Other Applications

By End-User

Retail & E-Commerce

Automotive

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Media & Entertainment

Travel & Tourism

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America

The US

Canada

Mexico

Western Europe

Germany

France

The UK

Spain

Italy

Portugal

Ireland

Austria

Switzerland

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

The Czech Republic

Greece

Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia & New Zealand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Colombia

Chile

Argentina

Costa Rica

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Algeria

Egypt

Israel

Kuwait

Nigeria

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Key market players are entering mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to enhance their business and survive the highly competitive environment. Some of the major players include,

Adobe Inc.

Google LLC

Acrolinx GmbH

Integra Software Services Pvt. Ltd.

Quark Software, Inc.

MarketMuse, Inc.

Cascade Parent Limited

Aptara Inc.

Apple, Inc.

Corel Corporation

Walmart Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc. Company Profile

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Digital Content Creation Market

In February 2022 , Quark Software, which provides solutions for content automation, design software, and intelligence, announced the release of QuarkXpress 2022. The digital page and publishing layout software was offered for purchase standard perpetual license and a pre-paid annual subscription to users worldwide.

In January 2023, Adobe launched its Substance 3D solutions, which are personalized for the fashion and retail industries, and announced novel customers, such as Louis Vuitton, Burberry, and Amazon.

