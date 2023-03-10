U.S. markets close in 2 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,880.38
    -37.94 (-0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,032.92
    -221.94 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,193.05
    -145.31 (-1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,783.37
    -43.21 (-2.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.82
    +1.10 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.10
    +34.50 (+1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    20.56
    +0.39 (+1.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0668
    +0.0081 (+0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7080
    -0.2170 (-5.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2059
    +0.0136 (+1.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8260
    -1.3360 (-0.98%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    19,955.00
    -1,531.11 (-7.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.58
    -0.25 (-0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,748.35
    -131.63 (-1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,143.97
    -479.18 (-1.67%)
     
BREAKING:

Silicon Valley Bank becomes largest to fail since financial crisis

Digital Content Creation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Content Format, By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By End-user, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030

·5 min read

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Source: ReportLinker Research
Source: ReportLinker Research

Digital Content Creation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Content Format (Textual, Graphical, Video, Audio), By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By End-user, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06428277/?utm_source=PRN

Digital Content Creation Market Growth & Trends

The global digital content creation market size is anticipated to reach USD 69.8 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing adoption of various technological advancements, such as AI-based applications, increase in the usage of smartphones and the internet, and cloud computing is expected to create growth opportunities for digital content creation tools and services in the global market. In 2022, according to the IBM Global Adoption AI Index report, 35% of the firms reported using AI in their operations which was a four-point growth from 2021. The key factor for adopting AI was the accessibility that made AI simple to implement throughout the firm, moreover, various firms are also shifting to AI to help them enhance task automation and reduce costs.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the digital content creation market.A global increase in COVID-19 cases slowed the economy, and many corporations were shutting down as a result of partial or total lockdowns.

The growth in the usage of online platforms was driven by lockdowns as people were finding a different medium to entertain themselves during the pandemic, moreover, this caused an increase in the usage of online shopping and streaming platforms.For instance, according to a report by UNCTAD, the online e-commerce store Mercado Libre in Latin America sold two times more products in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.

Furthermore, the e-commerce platform Jumia in Africa reported a 50% growth in transactions during the first six months of 2020. Moreover, in 2020, according to a report by BCG, OTT subscriber growth increased by 60% due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The report stated that Indian customers paid more for the content they viewed during the pandemic.

Digital Content Creation Market Report Highlights

  • In terms of component, tools dominated the market with a share of 73.7% in 2022. The segment is led by tools owing to their usage in digital marketing which will result in driving the use of digital content creation tools. The services segment is estimated to register a higher CAGR of 14.8% owing to the growth of AI adoption. In 2022, according to the IBM Global Adoption AI Index report, 50% the businesses witnessed benefits from automating their operations through the implementation of AI respectively.

  • In terms of content format, video dominated the market with a share of 38.7% in 2022 and registered the highest CAGR of 14.4% in the forecast period. This is owing to the growth in the number of users who feel comfort in watching video content, for instance, according to a survey by google 79% of the respondents in the U.S. said that they found comfort and solace in consuming video content.

  • In terms of deployment, the cloud segment dominated the market with a share of 74.7% in 2022 and registered the highest CAGR of over 13.9% in the forecast period. This is owing to the growth of cloud-based digital content creation tools such as Figma, Adobe Creativity Cloud, and several others. In 2021 according to the Design tool survey, 63% of designers preferred to use Figma as their primary tool.

  • In terms of enterprise size, the large enterprise segment dominated the market with a share of 61.7% in 2022. In the large enterprise segment, firms are adopting AI at a faster rate. For instance, according to Adobe, four in ten organizations were planning to leverage AI, and in 2020 39% of companies in the large enterprises segment planned to invest in AI. Moreover, small and medium enterprises will register the highest CAGR of over 14.1% owing to the adoption of cloud computing services. According to a cloud computing statistics report published in 2022 by a computer software company, Flexera, the pandemic caused more than 30% of small and medium businesses to use cloud computing.

  • In terms of end user, retail and e-commerce dominated the market with a share of 32.4% in 2022 owing to the growth of digital advertising spending in the retail industry, which would drive the creation of digital content. Furthermore, media and entertainment will register the highest CAGR of 14.9%. One of the factors responsible for its dominance is the growth in the OTT video market, according to research by ABI in 2020; the global OTT video market will reach USD 200 billion by 2024.

  • The market was dominated by the North American region with a share of 33.8% in 2022, one of the key reasons being the dominance of the music industry in North America, as in North America, according to the Recording Industry Association of America, 83% of the revenue made by the American music industry in 2021 came from streaming services. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region will witness the highest CAGR of over 15.0% in the forecast period, as in July 2022, according to the GSMA report, the 5G subscribers increased by 67% in the developed region of Asia Pacific region respectively.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06428277/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-content-creation-market-size-share--trends-analysis-report-by-component-by-content-format-by-deployment-by-enterprise-size-by-end-user-by-region-and-segment-forecasts-2023---2030-301767933.html

SOURCE Reportlinker

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Too big to fail’ is back as Bill Ackman says government should consider a Silicon Valley Bank bailout

    The founder of Pershing Square Capital Management said the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank "could destroy a long-term driver of the economy."

  • Xi adds oversight risk to China EV battery growth plans

    The world's largest battery maker CATL and its rivals in China were put on notice this week with a message from the top. When Chinese President Xi Jinping said he was “both pleased and concerned” about CATL’s electric vehicle (EV) battery dominance, industry executives and regulators heard a caution to be ready to throttle back expansion to keep the current boom from collapsing in a bust of overcapacity. Xi’s remarks, made in response to a presentation by CATL's chairman Robin Zeng on the sidelines of China's annual parliament on Monday, showed CATL has drawn the attention of top Chinese officials.

  • Google over-hired talent to do ‘fake work’ and stop them working for rivals, claims former PayPal boss, Keith Rabois

    The PayPal Mafia veteran claimed new hires were given "fake work", adding that mass layoffs seen in the sector are overdue.

  • Piedmont, Atlantic to seek legal advice against short-seller's claims

    Blue Orca alleged in a report on Wednesday that the mining licenses obtained by Atlantic in Ghana were through what appeared to be "textbook corruption". In 2021, Piedmont invested $100 million in Atlantic to secure spodumene - high-purity lithium ore - from Atlantic's mine in Ghana. Piedmont has a spodumene supply agreement with electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc.

  • Morgan Stanley, Charles Schwab, and the $750 Million Recruiting Move That Went Off the Rails

    Four years after two advisors’ recruiting move went haywire, a Finra arbitration panel ordered Morgan Stanley to pay damages to the advisors and rival Charles Schwab.

  • PepsiCo, FrieslandCampina halt business with palm oil supplier

    U.S. soda and food maker PepsiCo Inc and Dutch dairy producer FrieslandCampina N.V. have asked their suppliers to cease buying palm oil from plantation owner Astra Agro Lestari, accused by environmental groups of land and human- rights abuses. Environmental groups last year found that Jakarta-based palm oil producer Astra Agro Lestari (AAL) did not obtain consent from local communities before claiming land, improperly disposed of waste and cleared areas leading to flooding in Indonesia.

  • Rolls-Royce mini-nukes project at risk

    The UK is preparing to invite international bids for next generation nuclear power projects, in a move that could imperil Rolls-Royce’s plans to roll out mini-nuke factories across the country.

  • Exclusive-Chip equipment maker ASML's suppliers eye Asia plants outside China amid tensions

    HANOI/AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Suppliers to Dutch chip-making machines giant ASML Holding NV are considering building plants in Southeast Asia instead of China amid political tensions between Beijing and the West, according to two sources and documents seen by Reuters. Officials from a dozen tech companies are set to visit Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore next week, according to a note from the Brabant Development Agency, a Dutch public body involved in organising the trip. "The majority of the companies (are) joining because they are considering to expand/setup production locations in either Vietnam or Malaysia," said the note prepared by the agency together with Brainport Industries, which represents 200 high tech manufacturing companies based near the Dutch city of Eindhoven.

  • When It's Time to Stop Saving for Retirement

    Successful retirement planning demands lots of saving and smart money management. But once you retire, how do you transition from saver to spender?

  • SVB Is in Sale Talks After Capital Raising Failed, CNBC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- SVB Financial Group is in talks to sell itself after attempts to raise capital amid a bank run failed, CNBC reported.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raisi

  • Who Saw It Coming? Short Sellers Were Out Front of Bank Upheaval

    (Bloomberg) -- While this week’s bank-stock drama blindsided most of the market, at least one corner of Wall Street spied trouble ahead.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still R

  • Tesla's Dirty Little War In China

    Tesla price cuts have ignited a China EV price war, as market leaders, startups and foreign automakers fight for sales. Here's what's ahead.

  • U.S. crypto exchanges could face possible class-action lawsuit

    Securities lawyer Tom Grady, known as one of the nation’s leading investment fraud attorneys, is preparing for potential litigation against the nation’s biggest crypto exchanges

  • GM seeks to cut jobs by offering thousands of workers the chance to get paid to quit

    General Motors is doing layoffs a little differently: It’s letting people choose to leave.

  • Top Retirement Savings Tips for 55-to-64-Year-Olds

    If you plan to retire within the next 10 years, you still have time to boost your 401(k) contributions and make other moves to increase your savings.

  • Ford to cut 1,100 jobs in Spain after other European layoffs

    Ford Motor Co. announced Friday that it will cut around 1,100 jobs at its plant in the eastern Spanish city of Valencia. Ford Spain said in a statement that it notified unions on Friday of what it described as “a profound restructuring of its operations." Ford has recently championed the Valencia plant as its preferred site to assemble “next-generation” electric vehicles on the continent.

  • Europe Energy Prices Soar Amid French Nuclear Woes and Strikes

    (Bloomberg) -- European energy prices jumped amid concerns about France’s nuclear fleet and disruptions due to widespread strikes, along with a late-winter cold blast in other parts of the region.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisSVB Races to Prevent Bank Run as Funds Advise Pulling CashWhy Is Everyone Talking About SVB? Here's Everything We Know About the Bank Right NowPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From

  • GE working to address durability issues with LEAP jet engines, says company exec

    General Electric Co is working on addressing issues with the durability of its LEAP jet engines and changes will be rolled out next year, Karl Sheldon, a senior executive at the company's aerospace unit, said on Thursday. Sheldon said changes are being made to the engine's turbine blades and nozzles, which are getting affected by hot and harsh conditions. Sheldon said enhancements are being made to the cooling jacket around the turbine blade to make it more durable.

  • 3 Communication Stocks Likely to Gain Despite Industry Woes

    The infrastructure upgrade for digital transformation and accelerated pace of 5G deployment should help the Zacks Communication - Infrastructure industry thrive despite near-term headwinds. ATEX, BAND and WTT are well poised to benefit from the continued transition to cloud network.

  • Replacing Silvergate’s Network Is a Challenge for Crypto Industry: JPMorgan

    Some of the services provided by Silvergate will migrate to other banks such as Signature Bank, Provident Bancorp, Metropolitan Commercial Bank and Customers Bancorp, the report said.