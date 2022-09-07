Digital Content Market to grow at a CAGR of 14.06% by 2025, Driven by Increasing Number of Smart Connected Devices - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Content Market - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The digital content market share is expected to increase by USD 594.11 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.06%. The key factor driving the digital content market is the increasing number of smart connected devices which is expected to become more than 20 billion by 2020. Owing to the increase in the number of smart connected devices, it becomes easier to watch online content on tablets, laptops, or smartphones. Thus, the demand for digital content will increase as it offers flexibility to end-users in terms of place and time. End-user industries such as education and IT are experiencing significant improvements in their business processes owing to the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) analytics. Smart devices are affordable in both developed and developing nations, which is the reason for the high penetration rate of these devices. However, factors such as piracy issues may impede market growth. Piracy has been threatening the video, game, text, and audio content industries for years. File sharing, copying, and downloading from illegal online sources are big challenges to digital content service providers.

Digital Content Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Digital Content Market- Segmentation Analysis

The digital content market report is segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) and Market Landscape (digital video content, digital game content, digital text content, and digital audio content).

Revenue Generating Segment - The digital content market share growth of digital video content will be significant for revenue generation. Leading players such as Netflix, Amazon.com, and HULU are upgrading their content and innovating new business models. The availability of various subscription options and premium content has led to an increase in the demand for OTT video services. The segment's growth is attributed to the extensive development in high-speed broadband infrastructure and telecom network infrastructure, with the adoption of 4G and 5G technologies in emerging economies.

Regional Highlights - 55% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for digital content in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing media and entertainment, telecom, and education sectors will facilitate the digital content market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Digital Content Market- Vendor Analysis

The digital content market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Digital Content Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.06% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 594.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.40 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 55% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Activision Blizzard Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Baidu Inc., Comcast Corp., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Sony Corp., and The Walt Disney Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary Market" Research Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Content type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Content type

5.3 Digital video content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Digital game content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Digital text content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Digital audio content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by Content type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Activision Blizzard Inc.

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

10.5 Amazon.com Inc.

10.6 Apple Inc.

10.7 Baidu Inc.

10.8 Comcast Corp.

10.9 Microsoft Corp.

10.10 Netflix Inc.

10.11 Sony Corp.

10.12 The Walt Disney Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

