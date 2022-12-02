Digital content market: Historic industry size and analysis of 15 vendors and 7 countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital content market size is forecasted to increase by USD 694.88 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 13.78%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by digital transformation across sectors, the renewal of services across online streaming channels, and the growing consumption of online content.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Content Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global digital content market as a part of the interactive media and services market, which covers companies engaged in content and information creation or distribution through proprietary platforms, where sales are primarily generated through pay-per-click advertisements.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Activision Blizzard Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., AT&T Inc., Baidu Inc., Bloomberg L.P, Comcast Corp., Deezer SA, DISH Network Corp., Electronic Arts Inc., Gannett Co. Inc., iHeartMedia Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Ltd., Roku Inc., Sony Group Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and The Walt Disney Co.

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category focused, industry focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase

basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by content type (digital video content, digital game content, digital text content, and digital audio content) and application (smartphones, computers, smart TV, and others).

Segmentation by end-user (inclusion/exclusion)

Inclusion:

The digital video content segment grew gradually by USD 236.59 billion between 2017 and 2021. During the forecast period, the growth of this segment will be driven by extensive development in high-speed broadband infrastructure and telecom network infrastructure, with the adoption of 4G and 5G technologies in emerging economies. The high popularity of the subscription-based model in developed economies will also drive the growth of this segment.

What are the key data covered in the digital content market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the digital content market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the digital content market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the digital content market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of digital content market vendors

Digital Content Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 179 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.78% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 694.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.74 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies and Industry Risks Companies profiled Activision Blizzard Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., AT&T Inc., Baidu Inc., Bloomberg L.P, Comcast Corp., Deezer SA, DISH Network Corp., Electronic Arts Inc., Gannett Co. Inc., iHeartMedia Inc., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Ltd., Roku Inc., Sony Group Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and The Walt Disney Co. Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global digital content market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Content type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Content Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Content Type

6.3 Digital video content - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Digital game content - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Digital text content - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Digital audio content - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Content Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Computers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Smart TV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Activision Blizzard Inc.

12.4 Alphabet Inc.

12.5 Amazon.com Inc.

12.6 Apple Inc.

12.7 AT and T Inc.

12.8 Baidu Inc.

12.9 Bloomberg L.P

12.10 Comcast Corp.

12.11 Deezer SA

12.12 DISH Network Corp.

12.13 Electronic Arts Inc.

12.14 Gannett Co. Inc.

12.15 Microsoft Corp.

12.16 Sony Group Corp.

12.17 The Walt Disney Co.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

