Digital Content Market Value is Set to Grow by USD 594.11 Billion, Progressing at a CAGR of 14.06% from 2020 to 2025, Maximum Business Opportunities to come from Digital Video Content Segment for Market Vendors

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Y-O-Y growth rate of 2021 for Digital Content Market was estimated at 13.40%. The increased utilization of social media is expected to be the key trend in the market, although factors such as piracy issues may impede market growth. The report also provides the market impact, new opportunities created, macro & micro factor analysis, statistical tools, and trend projection.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Digital Content Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

SUMMARY OF THE RESEARCH REPORT

Digital Content Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market is segmented by Content Type (digital video content, digital game content, digital text content, and digital audio content).

The digital content market share growth by digital video content will be significant during the forecast period. Leading players such as Netflix, Amazon.com, and HULU are upgrading their content and innovating new business models.

The availability of various subscription options and premium content has led to an increase in the demand for OTT video services.

The segment's growth is attributed to the extensive development in high-speed broadband infrastructure and telecom network infrastructure, with the adoption of 4G and 5G technologies in emerging economies.

The market is segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

55% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

US is the key market for digital content in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

The growing media and entertainment, telecom, and education sectors will facilitate the digital content market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Digital Content Market: Some of the Key Topics Covered

Market Driver

One of the key factors driving the digital content market is the increasing number of smart connected devices. Smart devices are affordable in both developed and developing nations, which is the reason for the high penetration rate of these devices. Large companies, such as Apple, Amazon.com, and Alphabet, have upgraded their online libraries, and they provide consumers direct access to music and high-definition (HD) video content. Hence, the demand for digital content is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Market Trend

Another key factor driving the digital content market growth is the increased utilization of social media. Social media has become a major data source for many organizations because of its ability to provide instant feedback about the content through blogs and social networking sites. Mobile phones and tablets are being equipped with more personalized services such as location-based mobile technology that can help in identifying potential customers for marketing purposes. This will help vendors target their audiences with customized offers.

Market Challenge

Piracy issues is one of the key challenges hindering the digital content market growth. File sharing, copying, and downloading from illegal online sources are big challenges to digital content service providers. Losses amounting to billions of dollars are registered because of the illegal downloading of digital video, game, text, and audio content, which limits the growth of the global digital content market.

Digital Content Market: Vendor Landscape

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Baidu Inc.

Comcast Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Netflix Inc.

Sony Corp.

The Walt Disney Co.

The digital content market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Digital Content Market: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist digital content market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the digital content market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the digital content market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital content market, vendors

Digital Content Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.06% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 594.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.40 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 55% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Activision Blizzard Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Baidu Inc., Comcast Corp., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Sony Corp., and The Walt Disney Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Content type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Content type

5.3 Digital video content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Digital game content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Digital text content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Digital audio content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by Content type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Activision Blizzard Inc.

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

10.5 Amazon.com Inc.

10.6 Apple Inc.

10.7 Baidu Inc.

10.8 Comcast Corp.

10.9 Microsoft Corp.

10.10 Netflix Inc.

10.11 Sony Corp.

10.12 The Walt Disney Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

