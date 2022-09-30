U.S. markets open in 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,651.75
    -2.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,247.00
    -38.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,209.50
    -18.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,683.60
    +1.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.46
    -0.77 (-0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.10
    +6.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    18.92
    +0.21 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9772
    -0.0047 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7360
    -0.0110 (-0.29%)
     

  • Vix

    31.49
    +1.31 (+4.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1081
    -0.0042 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4770
    +0.0340 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,277.23
    +56.83 (+0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.16
    -4.82 (-1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,891.10
    +9.51 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

Digital Cooperation Organization advances global discussion on digital prosperity for all at United Nations General Assembly 2022

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) participated in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, to foster collaboration among nations around the digital economy and enable digital prosperity for all. DCO Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya held bilateral meetings and participated in events during the UNGA.

Digital Cooperation Organization advances global discussion on digital prosperity for all at United Nations General Assembly 2022 (PRNewsfoto/The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO))
Digital Cooperation Organization advances global discussion on digital prosperity for all at United Nations General Assembly 2022 (PRNewsfoto/The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO))

The DCO hosted a high-level round table in New York, which included DCO Member State representatives; H.E. Ahmad Hanandeh, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Jordan; Maria-Francesca Spatolisano, Assistant Secretary-General for Policy Coordination and Inter-Agency Affairs, Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA); Jonathan H. Adashek, Chief Communications Officer and Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, IBM; and high-ranking officials from several UN agencies.

Commenting on the DCO's participation, Deemah AlYahya, DCO Secretary-General, said "Driving economic growth, eliminating gender inequality, and promoting sustainability are global economic challenges outlined by the UN Sustainable Development Goals. These global challenges can only be addressed by multilateral cooperation, in areas such as innovation and emerging technologies and more importantly in developing innovation friendly regulatory frameworks." DCO presents a platform for multilateral, multi-stakeholder collaboration that allows for accelerating a vibrant, sustainable and, more importantly, inclusive digital economy."

Deema AlYahya met with Dr. Amandeep Singh Gill, the UN Secretary-General's Envoy on Technology., and Maria-Francesca Spatolisano, to discuss aligning the DCO with the UN SG's Roadmap for Digital Cooperation.

The Secretary-General held a number of bilateral meetings with ministers, NGOs, and private sector leaders including H.E. Nele Leosk, Ambassador-at-Large for Digital Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia; H.E Paula Ingabire, Minister of Information Communications Technology and Innovation, Rwanda; H.E. Dr. Abul Kalam Abdul Momen, Minister of Foreign Affairs, People's Republic of Bangladesh; Hon. Kyriacos Kokkinos, Deputy Minister to the President for Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, Republic of Cyprus; H.E. Mohammed Thamer Al-Kaabi, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, Kingdom of Bahrain; H.E. Ivan John Uy, Secretary of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Republic of the Philippines; H.E. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan; and H.E. Amb. Hissein Ibrahim Taha, Secretary General of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Secretary-General AlYahya held several meetings with executives from the Digital Impact Alliance (DIAL) at the United Nations Foundation, NVIDIA Corporation, and the Global Partnerships Forum.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1911949/DCO_at_UN.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1867632/DCO_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO))
(PRNewsfoto/The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO))
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-cooperation-organization-advances-global-discussion-on-digital-prosperity-for-all-at-united-nations-general-assembly-2022-301637695.html

SOURCE The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO)

Recommended Stories

  • 'Big impact': UK economic chaos, pound plunge hit businesses

    Like many small business owners in Britain, Harry Niazi hoped for government help to keep his south London fish and chip shop going in the face of rocketing energy bills and soaring inflation. For Niazi and millions across the United Kingdom, things went from bad to worse after the promise of huge unfunded tax cuts sparked turmoil in financial markets and sent the British pound tumbling to a record low against the U.S. dollar this week.

  • Unpaid internships face new scrutiny as barriers to careers

    The value of an internship is unmistakable. It teaches marketable skills, it builds professional networks, and it helps students test-drive careers. Unpaid internships are facing new scrutiny from colleges, state lawmakers –- and even the White House, which announced its interns this fall will be paid for the first time to help remove “ barriers to equal opportunity ” for low-income students.

  • Modi launches India-made high speed train in modernisation drive

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a third Indian-made high speed train in his home state of Gujarat, as a part of plans to modernise the country's rail network. New Delhi plans to launch 75 of the Vande Bharat Express trains by August 2023 to connect all major industrial and business cities. The average speed of Indian trains has remained around 50 kmh, and of freight trains around 25 kmh, hitting the state-owned railways' earnings, according to a national auditor's report in April.

  • Analysis-India sharpens stand on Ukraine war but business as usual with Russia

    India is articulating its position against the Ukraine war more robustly to counter criticism that it is soft on Russia, but it still has not held Moscow responsible for the invasion and will not alter its policy on importing cheap Russian oil and coal. In their first in-person meeting since the Feb. 24 invasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told President Vladimir Putin earlier this month that "today's era is not an era of war" - the clearest position New Delhi has taken on the conflict. India's foreign minister followed up last week at the U.N. Security Council, describing the trajectory of the Ukraine war as "very concerning" and the risk of a nuclear escalation as of "particular anxiety".

  • Africa's week in pictures: 23-29 September 2022

    A selection of the best photos from across Africa and beyond this week.

  • Ukraine Latest: Putin Pushing Ahead With UN-Denounced Land Grab

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin on Friday will sign accession documents formalizing Russia’s annexation of four occupied regions in Ukraine as Kyiv, backed by the US and its allies, pushes efforts to recapture lost territory. Putin is also expected to address legislators and other officials later. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making

  • Khloé Kardashian Reveals Tristan Thompson Proposed and She Never Told Her Family

    Khloé Kardashian reveals that her ex, Tristan Thompson, proposed to her back in December 2020 during the latest episode of Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians.’

  • House Democrats have officially drafted a bill that bans politicians, judges, their spouses and children from trading stocks — but here's what they're still allowed to own and do

    Is this enough to stop conflicts of interest? To a certain extent.

  • Truss and Kwarteng refuse to release OBR forecasts ahead of budget

    OBR to deliver the first iteration of forecast to the chancellor on 7 October and will set out the full timetable up to 23 November next week.

  • China Shares Plunge to Lowest Valuation on Record in Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- Grim milestones keep piling up for Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsAs September draws to an end, the Hang Seng China Enterprises

  • Exxon CEO Warns Biden Administration Against Limiting Fuel Exports

    Exxon is arguing against the push to get energy companies to slow overseas shipments and stash more fuel in storage tanks.

  • Market instability replaces inflation as the biggest risk, raising the chances of a pivot by the Federal Reserve

    Market instability is the biggest risk to central banks globally, replacing inflation, owing to massive amounts of leverage. Market stability affords the Fed the space needed for the most aggressive rate-hiking campaign since the late 1970s. The BOE on Wednesday was forced to start buying bonds to solve a potential crisis with U.K. pension funds.

  • Energy crisis sires new European order: a strong Italy and ailing Germany

    In the weeks after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Italian energy major Eni, embarked on a whirlwind of trips to gas suppliers in Africa. The visits included meetings with officials in Algeria in February plus talks in Angola, Egypt and Republic of Congo in March, with Descalzi often accompanied by senior Rome officials, according to company and government releases. State-controlled Eni and Italy were able to leverage existing supply relationships with those nations to secure extra gas to replace a large part of the volumes it received from its top supplier Russia.

  • Vanguard Says There's a 65% Chance of a Recession. Here's How to Prepare

    Analysts at the mutual fund giant Vanguard estimate the likelihood that the U.S. will drop into a full-blown recession sometime during the next 12 months at 25%, and some time during the next 24 months at 65%. The Vanguard analysts … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says There's a 65% Chance of a Recession – Here's What to Do appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Privately Held Student Loans No Longer Qualify for Biden Debt Relief Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration on Thursday reversed course on part of its student debt forgiveness plan and will no longer forgive privately held federal student loans, according to an update to a Department of Education fact sheet. Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making

  • Pound rebounds as ONS admits its recession forecast was wrong - live updates

    Eurozone facing 'severe risks' to financial stability, admits ECB The FTSE 100 closed down 1.77pc at 6,881.59 The Dow Jones closed down 1.54pc at 29,225.61 Ben Marlow: There is a ticking timebomb under the financial system Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Ukraine advance on Russian outpost challenges Putin’s grip on Donbas

    Ukrainian troops are moving to capture the Russian-held eastern town of Lyman, threatening a new setback for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's campaign in the Donbas as he prepares to declare the region part of Russia. The capture of the town in the north of Donetsk region could pave the way for Ukraine to make inroads into the adjacent Luhansk province, foiling Putin's goal of seizing all of the industrial Donbas region declared after his forces failed to subdue the entire country in February, military analysts said. The regions are among four chunks of eastern and southern Ukrainian territory that Putin is expected on Friday to declare Russian-annexed land after what Kyiv and Western countries say were bogus referendums staged at gunpoint.

  • Follow These Steps to Get Your Student Loan Forgiveness

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration's announcement that qualifying borrowers can receive up to $20,000 in forgiveness on federally held student loans first elicited cheers from many of the 43 million Americans eligible to have their debt wiped. Then came a barrage of questions.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok

  • Apple’s Tech Supply Chain Shows Difficulty of Dumping China

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsAmerican companies have had a growing list of reasons to downgrade their ties with China in recent years. Former President Donald Tru

  • New York joins California in aiming to make all auto sales hybrid or EV by 2035

    New York is following California's lead by mandating that all new cars, pickups and SUVs sold in the state must be either EVs or plug-in hybrids.