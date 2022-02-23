U.S. markets closed

Digital Development Corporation Launches NFT Project in collaboration with a 101-Year-Old Former POW

·3 min read

DENVER, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 101-year-old Robert McAdam, PhD, a former WWII POW and Purple Heart recipient, is the world's oldest known collaborative NFT artist. His 6,000-piece generative NFT art collection is entitled "Peace 101."

The American war veteran's collection is planned to be auctioned in April/May of this year and is expected to appeal to a global audience. Images of the art series will be previewed during the "reveal," shortly before the announced auction date.

The current blockchain NFT craze and the web 3.0 takeover is not just for Millennials and Zoomers. Today, the Digital Development Corporation, (www.ddc1.com ) in collaboration with Dr. McAdam, announces its first NFT production from the "G.I. Generation."

Born in Chicago in 1920, Robert (Bob) McAdam is among the few surviving veterans of World War II. As a navigator during the war, his bomber was shot down over Austria. Parachuting from the plane, Bob broke ribs as he fell through trees, and he suffered internal bleeding. Bob was captured and forced into the Nazi POW camp Stalag Luft I, in Barth, Germany until his liberation in 1945. Bob was awarded the Purple Heart for his injuries suffered from enemy action. After his experiences in WWII, Bob earned his PhD in physical education and was a professor of kinesiology.

Additionally, from an early age, Bob proved himself to be an accomplished athlete. In his high school years, Bob played on the city championship baseball team and won medals in boxing.

In his 50s, Bob became a state Senior Olympic handball champion.

Also, in his 50s, Bob began to play racquetball. He went on to become a four-time world Seniors racquetball champion, and at the age of 85, he was inducted into the International Masters Racquetball Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

At 96, in an unsanctioned race, Bob broke the world record for the fastest 5K run in the 95 and older age group. One year later, at the age of 97, in a sanctioned race, he once again broke the world record for running the fastest 5K in the 95 and older age group.

Bob's World War II POW experience and his desire for global unity make his NFT series "Peace 101" particularly powerful. More information about the featured artist is available at www.ddc1.com.

To learn more about the "Peace 101" collectible series, go to: www.ddc1.com. Images of the art series will be previewed in a "reveal" shortly before the announced auction date, which will be preceded by a press announcement.

Follow the DDC on Twitter, Discord, Telegram.

Twitter: Digital Development Corporation LLC (@DigDevCorp) / Twitter
Discord: Digital Development (discord.com)
Telegram: Telegram: Join Group Chat

For press inquiries, contact Charlotte Luer: cluer@ljhfm.com / +1-239-404-6785 or email inquiries to: info@ddc1.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1752175/Digital_Development_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-development-corporation-launches-nft-project-in-collaboration-with-a-101-year-old-former-pow-301488042.html

SOURCE Digital Development Corporation

