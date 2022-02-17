U.S. markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,444.50
    -25.50 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,675.00
    -176.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,498.00
    -102.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,061.00
    -16.50 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.86
    -1.80 (-1.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.20
    +14.70 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    23.63
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1378
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.71
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3606
    +0.0028 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0770
    -0.3750 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,219.90
    -965.88 (-2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.75
    -18.63 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,552.48
    -51.30 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 218,000 Americans likely filed new claims last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Digital Diabetes Management Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the digital diabetes management market are Bayer AG, Medtronic, Roche Diagnostics, Dexcom, Inc. , Abbott Laboratories, Ascensia Diabetes Care, Insulet Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Tandem Diabetes Care and LifeScan Inc.

New York, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Diabetes Management Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229184/?utm_source=GNW


The global digital diabetes management market is expected to grow from $8.85 billion in 2021 to $10.82 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $24.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.4%.

The digital diabetes management market consists of sales of digital diabetes management devices and related services.Digital diabetes management includes devices, apps, and software that manage blood glucose levels in the human body.

These devices play a vital role in the care of diabetes patients with the management of patient’s blood glucose levels and controlling their conditions.

The main types of products and services in digital diabetes management are devices, application, data management software & platforms, services.A data management platform (DMP) is a piece of software that collects and manages data.

They enable companies to create audience segments that can then be utilized to target certain individuals and settings in online advertising campaigns. the different types of devices include handheld devices, wearable devices and used in various sectors such as self or home healthcare, hospitals and specialty diabetes clinics, others.

The increasing prevalence of diabetes is projected to propel the demand for digital diabetes management devices and related services, thereby increasing the demand for the market.Diabetes is a leading cause of death with 30% of loss of life expectancy from diagnosis of diabetes.

According to the European Society of Cardiology’s (ESC) global statistics on diabetes published in April 2019, approximately 4 million people under the age of 60 years die from diabetes every year. The prevalence of diabetes for the age group 20-79 years is predicted to increase to 9.9% to reach 628.6 million people with an expected growth of 48% by the end of 2045, globally. Digital diabetes management devices provide continuous care for diabetic patients and provide relevant data for further analysis.

Data security is a major challenge limiting the growth of the digital diabetes management market.Data safety is necessary to maintain integrity and confidentiality.

Lack of accurate flow of information and commands is likely to compromise the function of digital diabetes devices and may put patients or users at the risk of health complications.According to the Global Application and Network Security Report, 2019–2020 published by Radware, a cybersecurity company, data security and service & application availability are the top two concerns of the healthcare industry.

Moreover, according to the 2019 HIPAA Journal, the data breaches are occurring more than once a day with the average breach size of 18,208 records, growing by 30.1% in November 2019. Thus, data security is a key challenge for the growth of the digital diabetes management market in the coming years.

Several companies are increasing attention on developing design-focused and AI-powered connected apps to enhance the user experience, which is gaining significant popularity in the digital diabetes management market.Key companies operating in the digital diabetes management market including OneDrop, Ascencia, and Dario are increasing their focus on developing their products as stylish gadgets rather than medical devices.

For instance, Medtronic plc and IBM Watson Health announced the launch of AI-powered Sugar.IQ smart diabetes management app, designed to improve and simplify daily diabetes management.

In April 2020, OneDrop, a consumer diabetes management platform, announced the acquisition of assets, IP, and certain staff of Sano Intelligence Inc., an innovator in health sensing technology for an undisclosed amount. OneDrop and Sano Intelligence shared a vision of transforming traditional healthcare into preventive and proactive self-care. The companies are expected to integrate Sano’s silicon sensing technology into a painless silicon-based health sensing platform for use across multiple conditions, which is a personalized solution for a rapidly growing health issue. Sano Intelligence, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is a manufacturer of non-invasive connected CGM patch.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The countries covered in the digital diabetes management market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229184/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • IBM spinoff Kyndryl signs 'beachhead' networking deal with Nokia

    Kyndryl, the former infrastructure services business of IBM, signed a deal with Nokia to help automate factories by bringing in cloud computing and artificial intelligence over wireless networks. After getting spun off from IBM in November, Kyndryl has started building its wireless network business and has already signed pacts with cloud providers such as Alphabet's Google and Microsoft. The separation from IBM was important because it was difficult to go and announce big partnerships with companies that would be viewed as IBM's competitors, Paul Savill, Kyndryl's Global Practice Leader, said in an interview.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Cisco raises annual earnings forecast, announces $15 billion in share buybacks

    The company, which sells routers, switches, security services and software products, has been heavily investing in its cloud offerings to keep up with the pandemic-fueled surge in demand for its videoconferencing platform Webex, virtual private network and cybersecurity products. "We're seeing progress as we drive the continued shift to more software and subscription revenue delivering growth," Chief Financial Officer Scott Herren told analysts.

  • Intel Goes After Gamers AMD Abandoned

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been losing market share to Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) over the past few years. A combination of chronic manufacturing delays and other missteps at Intel, good products from AMD, and bleeding-edge technology at third-party foundries have enabled AMD to erase many of Intel's long-held advantages. While AMD relies on third parties to make all its chips, Intel makes most of its chips in-house and outsources what makes sense.

  • Intel is betting $5 billion on old semiconductor technology

    Intel's $5.4 billion deal to buy Tower Semiconductor represents a big investment in manufacturing analog chips—a different strategy from US chip giants like AMD and NVIDIA which have gone fabless.

  • EU takes on Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos with launch of internet satellites

    The EU is poised to flood the skies with internet-wielding satellites as part of a €6bn (£5bn) plan to rival two of the world's richest men.

  • Exclusive-Trump app opens to hundreds of testers ahead of expected launch

    Details about former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media app are trickling out as about 500 beta testers have begun using an early version of “Truth Social,” two sources told Reuters. The testing of Truth Social comes a year after Trump was banned from Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet's YouTube.

  • Google launches ad blocking software on Android phones in privacy crackdown

    Google is to launch advertising blocking software on its Android mobile phone operating system in a privacy crackdown that will prevent companies from tracking users around the internet.

  • Could Apple's Fintech Move Hurt Block and PayPal?

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently introduced "Tap to Pay on iPhone," a new feature that allows merchants to accept NFC payments on their iPhones without using additional hardware or payment terminals. Merchants can accept Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallet payments with the service, which will roll out on the iPhone XS and newer devices across the U.S. later this year. Apple Pay has been adopted by more than 90% of U.S. retailers since its launch in 2014.

  • The Morning After: Sony's weirdest wireless earbuds yet

    Today’s tech headlines: A burger-flipping robot may be coming to a White Castle near you Sony unveils its weirdest wireless earbuds yet Microsoft’s 3D ‘Fluent’ emoji arrive in Teams.

  • BlackBerry Annual Threat Report Uncovers Growing Shared Economy in Cyber Criminal Underground

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today released the 2022 BlackBerry Annual Threat Report, highlighting a cybercriminal underground which has been optimized to better target local small businesses. The report also uncovers cyber breadcrumbs from some of last year's most notorious ransomware attacks, suggesting some of the biggest culprits may have simply been outsourced labor.

  • 5 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Tech stocks tend to also be closely associated with innovation, disrupting old industries and creating new ones. This allows these technology companies to evolve and grow at an outsized pace for many years (if they have strong management teams and enough opportunity). Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) started as a content delivery network (CDN), a network of servers distributed across the world that helps deliver web content.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Starts Corrective Decrease, DOGE Bulls Eye Rally

    Bitcoin price started a downside correction below $44,000, Ether might find bids near $3,030, and DOGE could rally if it breaks the $0.1700 resistance.

  • Twitter Adds Ethereum (ETH) Tipping to Payment Services

    Twitter adds Ethereum (ETH) and a number of other payment options to support content providers amidst heightened regulatory scrutiny.

  • Databricks Is Undeterred by Wall Street's Skepticism of the Software Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- Databricks Inc., one of the most valuable startups in the U.S., is still planning an initial public offering even as Wall Street has become more skeptical about growth in the software industry, according to Chief Executive Officer Ali Ghodsi.Most Read from BloombergHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came Fro

  • Amazon Just Dropped Dozens of Smart Home Gadget Deals, Including Up to 50% Off Fire Tablets

    You can also score smart TVs, speakers, and indoor cameras ahead of Presidents Day.

  • Google to overhaul ad tracking system on Android devices

    Google announced plans Wednesday to limit ad tracking on its Android operating system running on billions of devices, a sensitive privacy issue that rival Apple has already moved to address on its iPhones.

  • Akamai acquires Linode for $900M

    Akamai, the company you probably mostly think of as a content delivery network but that also offers security and edge computing services, today announced that it has acquired Linode. The price of the acquisition is $900 million, with Akamai expecting Linode to add about $100 million in revenue for its fiscal year 2022. Linode, which launched back in 2003, quickly made a name for itself as an affordable place to rent virtual private servers.

  • His mother, grandfather died young of same condition. How 19-year-old escaped that fate

    Estrella Guillen of Miami has raised her grandson Bryan Fernandez since the day he was born.

  • Google keeps Android ad tool into at least 2024, exploring other options

    Alphabet Inc's Google on Wednesday said it would keep alive for at least two years a tracking technology on its Android phones that is relied upon by advertisers, easing speculation about its plans after Apple Inc frustrated the ad industry by restricting a similar tool. Google said it would give "substantial notice" before axing what is known as AdId. Advertisers, app makers and hundreds of small ad tech companies had expected changes to AdId after Apple last April forced software makers to seek user permission to track behavior across multiple apps through its comparable tool, called IDFA.