Digital Dose Inhalers Market to Exceed Value of US$ 7.22 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Asia Pacific market to expand from rapid commercialization of smart inhalers for management of chronic respiratory diseases; North America witnessing sizable revenue streams

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc.: An in-depth digital dose inhalers market insight reveals that smart inhalers are helpful in enhancing medication adherence in patients with chronic respiratory diseases. In particular, the awareness about the effective of such technologies is growing among patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. The digital dose inhalers market size is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2022 to 2031.



A granular digital dose inhalers market analysis presented in a TMR study found that the integration of patients’ data with EHR (electronic health records)/EMR (electronic medical records) has opened up new strategies in the management of COPD. Stakeholders are gearing toward raising the awareness about adequate use of digital inhalers. Of note, they are increasingly focused on educating elderly population in developing economies about the affordability of inhalation delivery systems.

Recent developments in the digital dose inhalers have underscored the penetration of metered-dose inhalers especially in the U.S. and Europe, thus expanding the commercialization of products in the digital dose inhalers market. The need for simplified and reliable ways of tracking medication adherence in chronic respiratory diseases will shape the future outlook of the digital dose inhalers market.

Key Findings of Digital Dose Inhalers Market

Prevalence of Asthma and COPD to Spur Penetration of Products: Advancements in digital inhaler health platforms are enriching the value chain of companies in the digital dose inhalers market. Their role in boosting adherence to inhaled therapies among patients with COPD and asthma has opened value-grab opportunity for market players. New technologies enable monitoring of adherence in that the patients and clinicians can obtain data on inhaler actuation and sometimes on techniques through the use of add-on or embedded sensors. These product attributes will continue to attract demand, thus expanding digital dose inhalers market size.





Uptake of Metered Dose Inhalers Steering Substantial Revenues : The past few years have witnessed rising adoption of metered dose inhalers in hospital settings, mainly due to high risks of COVID-19 infections in patients with respiratory diseases. The study reiterates that meter dose inhalers is a remarkably lucrative segment in the digital dose inhalers market. It held a major share and the products are anticipated to witness widespread penetration among the patient population.





Demand for Digital Inhalers Among Asthma Patients Underpins Enormous Opportunity: Digital technologies have opened new strategies for the management of patients with asthma as their use in e-health is crucial. Strides in e-health will thus expand the window of opportunities A number of products have gained approvals over the past few years, especially from the U.S. FDA, thus enriching the prospects of the digital dose inhalers market.



Digital Dose Inhalers Market: Key Drivers

Prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases pose high global health burden, particularly COPD and asthma. Of note, incidence and prevalence of asthma have increased across all demographics worldwide over the past few decades. The burden of asthma is a key driver for expanding prospects of the digital dose inhalers market.

Growing awareness about the benefits of smart digital inhalers to patients is a key underpinning propelling the evolution of the digital dose inhalers market

Digital Dose Inhalers Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held a major share of the global digital dose inhalers market. The region has witnessed the commercialization of digital systems over the past few years. High prevalence of COPD and asthma and the awareness of their mortality are catalyzing expansion of product portfolio of leading global players in the regional market.

Asia Pacific is witnessing enormous potential revenues. The TMR study projects the regional market to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. High burden of asthma is one of the key trends fueling the prospects.

Digital Dose Inhalers Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the market are H&T Presspart, Cipla, Inc., AptarGroup, Inc., Sensirion AG, 3M, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Glenmark, AstraZeneca, and Novartis AG.

Digital Dose Inhalers Market Segmentation

Product Metered Dose Inhalers Dry Powder Inhalers

Application Asthma COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease Others





Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Countries Covered

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Brazil

Mexico

GCC Countries

South Africa



