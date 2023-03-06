U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

Digital Edge Marketing Expands Leadership Team with Key Hire and New Transitions

·3 min read

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Edge Marketing is pleased to announce Nick Obukhov as the new Vice President of Marketing Strategy. Alongside Nick's appointment, Digital Edge is equally proud to announce the successful transition of Kim Ritten and Mae Bodine into their new positions as Vice Presidents of Client Strategy.

Nick's arrival enriches Digital Edge's senior leadership team and reinforces the agency's commitment to delivering unparalleled value to its clients. Nick prides himself on his unrelenting pursuit of knowledge and constantly strives to enhance his skills in managing the digital experience. He adeptly transitions from developing long-term strategies and budget planning to performing technical tasks, and has spent the last decade gaining extensive expertise in his diverse skill set. In his role, Nick will be responsible for leading the development and execution of marketing strategies that will drive growth and achieve agency and client goals.

Kim Ritten is currently transitioning from her previous role as the Vice President of Client Relations at Digital Edge. As a seasoned professional in the field of tourism sales and marketing, Kim has brought over three decades of experience in hotel sales and marketing and destination organization expertise to the agency during her five-year tenure. With a deep passion for the industry, Kim uses her extensive knowledge and warm and kind demeanor to foster meaningful relationships and partnerships, resulting in successful outcomes for both our clients and the Digital Edge team.

Mae Bodine expressed her enthusiasm about her new role as Vice President of Client Strategy, stating, "During my tenure of six years at Digital Edge, I have had the privilege to advance my skills in marketing and nurture a competent and dynamic team – a team of people who would make anyone proud! As I continue to grow as a leader within our company, I am eager to bring my proficiencies to our esteemed clients. My primary focus will be to establish and foster robust relationships with our partners and support their marketing initiatives through strategic planning."

"We are thrilled to welcome Nick to our team and extend our congratulations to Mae and Kim for their recent transitions," said Mya Surrency, Co-Founder of Digital Edge Marketing. "These exciting changes reflect our continued investment in strengthening our leadership team and commitment to delivering exceptional results for our clients. We are confident that Nick, Mae, and Kim's collective expertise will play an essential role in driving our company forward, and we look forward to their valuable contributions."

The Digital Edge team collectively brings more than 100 years of experience in destination marketing, group sales and hotel sales. With in-depth travel & tourism industry expertise, and as a leading agency that specializes in meetings and events marketing, Digital Edge possesses a unique advantage in being able to effectively fulfill the distinctive needs of destinations.

To explore the agency further, visit DigitalEdge.marketing.

Media Contact:
Mya Surrency
(833) 438-1110
354742@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-edge-marketing-expands-leadership-team-with-key-hire-and-new-transitions-301762276.html

SOURCE Digital Edge Marketing

