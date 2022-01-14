U.S. markets close in 4 hours 55 minutes

Digital Education Content Market to Record 10.34% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Adobe Inc.- One of the Leading Companies, announced the launch of Magento Commerce branded stores for Amazon sellers, in May 2019 | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Education Content Market Facts at a Glance-

Attractive Opportunities in Digital Education Content Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Digital Education Content Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including Adobe Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Articulate Global Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Discovery Education Inc., and Echo360 Inc among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: End-user (K-12 and higher education) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

  • Geographies: APAC (China and Canada), Europe (Germany and UK), North America (US).

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Digital Education Content Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 are expected to increase by USD 42.93 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of almost 12%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate of 47% among the other regions. The US and Canada are the key markets for digital education content in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC, South America, and MEA.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in APAC

Vendor Insights-

The digital education content market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological advances to compete in the market. Content providers, platform providers, and service providers are among the market's vendors.

Adobe Inc - In May 2019, the company announced the launch of Magento Commerce branded stores for Amazon sellers, a new offering that is available through Magento, a part of Adobe Experience Cloud that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

NIIT Ltd - In November 2019, the company partnered with KPMG to introduce the KPMG NIIT Finance Academy in India to build skills and talent for "Finance of the Future."

Pearson Plc - In December 2019, the company was awarded commercial agreements from the UK Home Office to provide Secure English Language Tests (SELTs) to people who need to demonstrate their proficiency and skills in the English language to work or live in the UK.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The digital education content market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for digital education content in North America.

To promote learner engagement and stimulate student interaction with teaching faculty, educational institutions in the United States are increasingly turning to digital content in classrooms. Several universities in the United States, like the University of Tennessee and the University of South Florida, have adopted a bring your device (BYOD) policy, which allows students to learn and improve their digital literacy while incurring minimum financial costs. Students can access a variety of content on a subject through their internet-enabled devices, thanks to universities actively investing in the development of digital libraries and online instructional tools.

Furthermore, governments in nations such as the United States and Canada are supporting the use of digital content in schools and libraries through government initiatives aimed at improving students' learning experiences.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Digital Education Content Market Driver:

The need for digital education content is being fueled by factors such as rising mobile device adoption and a greater desire for customized learning. The demand for digital education content is being driven by the development in mobile cellular subscriptions, which allow customers to access digital content on their smartphones and tablets whenever they want. Digital education content items from market vendors are also being adopted by educational institutions to provide tailor-made content that is integrated with traditional course curricula.

  • Digital Education Content Market Trend:

Students, parents, and teachers can monitor learning activity and implement essential steps to improve the learning process thanks to companies like Adobe Systems packaging analytical tools with digital education content. The implementation of data analytics is likely to boost the growth of the worldwide digital education content market, owing to the increased demand for personalized individual learning in the education sector during the forecast period,

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Related Reports:

Game-based Learning Market in US by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

K-12 Game-based Learning Market by Product, School Level, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Digital Education Content Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 12%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 42.93 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.34

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 47%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Canada, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., MPS Ltd., New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, TAL Education Group, and Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-education-content-market-to-record-10-34-of-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--adobe-inc--one-of-the-leading-companies-announced-the-launch-of-magento-commerce-branded-stores-for-amazon-sellers-in-may-2019--technavio-301460295.html

SOURCE Technavio

