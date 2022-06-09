U.S. markets open in 9 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,112.25
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,884.00
    -5.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,600.50
    -15.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,890.40
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.32
    +0.21 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.20
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.14
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0733
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0290
    +0.0570 (+1.92%)
     

  • Vix

    23.96
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2538
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0160
    -0.2160 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,258.99
    +15.69 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    655.32
    +3.69 (+0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,593.00
    -5.93 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,298.10
    +63.81 (+0.23%)
     

Digital Education Content Market Size to Grow by USD 47.10 Billion | 10.34% YOY growth rate in 2022 | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·14 min read

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Digital Education Content Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been recently added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness a potential growth difference of USD 47.10 billion from 2021 to 2026. This comprehensive analysis offers insights on factors influencing the market to witness a CAGR of 11.94% during the predicted period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Digital Education Content Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Digital Education Content Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on CAGR and YOY analysis, Read our Sample Report

Digital Education Content Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.94%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 47.10 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.34

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa, China, US, Canada, Germany, and UK

Performing market contribution

North America at 47%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Apollo Global Management Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Echo360 Inc., Edutech, MPS Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., NIIT Ltd., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Purdue University, TAL Education Group, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Totara Learning Solutions Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Know more about the scope of the market coupled with parent market analysis, as you Download this Sample Report

Digital Education Content Market Revenue-generating Segment Highlights

  • End-user

  • Geography

Key revenue-contributing economies

  • China

  • US

  • Canada

  • Germany

  • UK

Get Segment-based contribution highlights with this Sample Report Copy

Digital Education Content Market Vendor Landscape

  • The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors are focusing on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market.

  • Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

  • Adobe Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Apollo Global Management Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Echo360 Inc., Edutech, MPS Ltd., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., NIIT Ltd., Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Purdue University, TAL Education Group, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Totara Learning Solutions Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

  • Companies such as Adobe Inc. offers the digital education content authoring tool Adobe Captivate which enables educational institutions to create and design a range of digital education content.

Download Report Sample Copy Right Here to get strategic insights of each vendor

Digital Education Content Market Value Chain Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global digital education content market as a part of the global education market.  Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the digital education content market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The digital education content market report covers the following areas:

Digital Education Content Market Takeaways

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist digital education content market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the digital education content market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the digital education content market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital education content market, vendors

Related Reports:

E-learning Market by End-users and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Content Marketing Market by Objective, Platform, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 K-12 - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Higher Education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Adobe Inc.

  • 10.4 Apollo Global Management Inc.

  • 10.5 Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

  • 10.6 MPS Ltd.

  • 10.7 New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc.

  • 10.8 NIIT Ltd.

  • 10.9 Pearson Plc

  • 10.10 Providence Equity Partners LLC

  • 10.11 TAL Education Group

  • 10.12 Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-education-content-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-47-10-billion--10-34-yoy-growth-rate-in-2022--17-000-technavio-reports-301563032.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • US Natural Gas Slumps After Fire at Texas LNG Export Terminal

    (Bloomberg) -- US natural gas prices tumbled after a fire broke out at a Texas export terminal, threatening to leave supplies of the fuel stranded in the domestic American market despite surging overseas demand. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersThese Are the World’s 20 Most

  • 4 reasons high gas prices aren’t Joe Biden’s fault—and one critical way he’s adding to the problem

    “Biden didn’t help the problem, but he didn’t create it either,” says Jay Hatfield, CIO of Infrastructure Capital Management. Here’s how he’s not helping with high gas prices.

  • Gas prices: 'Demand destruction' has already started, says strategist

    Gasoline prices at all-time highs may be starting to put a dent in demand at the pump. Yahoo Finance spoke to several strategists to get their take on when consumers start buying less gas amid rising energy costs.

  • Novavax CEO: There’s ‘a large market globally for our vaccine’

    Novavax CEO Stanley Erck joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expectations for the upcoming FDA advisory meeting vote regarding the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, stock data, and the outlook for the future of COVID-19 vaccines.

  • As Boeing slows, MAX inventory rises in Wichita

    Spirit CEO Tom Gentile said Wednesday that around 85-90 737 MAX fuselages are now in storage in Wichita.

  • Altria Group shares stumble after Morgan Stanley says inflation is taking away Americans’ COVID stress relief: cigarettes

    Investment bank cuts its price target for cigarette maker from $54 to $50 as inflation bites into Americans' newly rediscovered smoking habit.

  • Oil Holds Near Three-Month High as US Stockpiles Tighten Further

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains near the highest close in three months after crude stockpiles shrunk at a key US storage hub and gasoline inventories fell for a 10th week, exacerbating market tightness.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersThese Are the World’s 20 Most Expensive Ci

  • Exclusive-Russia has no extra oil to sign deals with two Indian buyers - sources

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Russia's Rosneft is holding back on signing new crude oil deals with two Indian state refiners, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, as it has committed sales to other customers. Indian refiners have been snapping up cheap Russian oil, shunned by western companies and countries since sanctions were imposed against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which Russia calls a "special military operation". A lack of new term supply deals with Rosneft may push Indian refiners to turn to the spot market for more expensive oil.

  • SEC Chief Gensler considers new rules governing market makers, payment for order flow after GameStop drama

    SEC Chairman Gary Gensler is launching and effort to comprehensively overhaul stock market structure for the first time in nearly two decades,

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • UK food supply 'vulnerable' after fertiliser factory closes permanently

    Britain's food supply is now "vulnerable" after spiralling energy bills prompted the permanent closure of one of only two major fertiliser plants, farmers have warned.

  • Exxon’s Stock Hits First Record High in Eight Years

    The sharp gain this year for the oil company’s shares has coincided with a surge in crude prices.

  • As Exxon Mobil Hits $100, Let's See If the Targets Shift

    Shares of Exxon Mobil have broken above the round number of $100, so this is a good time to check the charts again to see if we need to alter our technical strategy. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is pointing higher and tells us that buyers of XOM continue to be more aggressive than sellers. The weekly OBV line is bullish and so is the MACD oscillator.

  • Exxon Mobil Shares Zoom From Multi-Decade Low to Record High

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. shares rose to the highest intraday level ever Wednesday and are on track to close at a record, stoked by an almost 60% surge in crude prices that’s lifting oil supermajors and complicating efforts to fight global inflation.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scar

  • Mongolia urges transparency as Rio Tinto seeks control of giant Oyu Tolgoi project

    A top official at the giant Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mining project in Mongolia has called for greater transparency and more power to the local management, as global miner Rio Tinto looks to buy out the troubled project. Mongolia owns 34% of Oyu Tolgoi, one of the world's largest-known copper and gold deposits in the Gobi desert, and Rio controls the rest through its 51% stake in Toronto-listed Turquoise Hill Resources. Rio Tinto and the Mongolian government in January reached an agreement to end a long-running dispute over a $6.75-billion expansion of the mine which is behind schedule and has run $1.4 billion over budget.

  • Do People Still Use Keurig K-Cups?

    Before big players like Starbucks and Dunkin' came onto the scene, Keurig 's K-Pods were ubiquitous and almost exclusively associated with single-use pod coffee. "Since their debut in the 1990s coffee pods and capsules have become incredibly popular," reporter Jimmy Stamp wrote for Smithsonian Magazine in 2012. As with many cases of market dominance, it wasn't long before some tried to unseat Keurig from its place at the top.

  • Oil prices could go ‘parabolic’, putting global economy in ‘critical situation,’ says Trafigura chief

    Oil prices could enter a “parabolic state,” posing a threat to global economic growth, the head of commodity trading giant Trafigura warns.

  • Gas prices surge again to record high but the driver is refineries, not oil prices

    High oil prices are usually blamed for record gas prices, but there's also a refinery shortage. More oil's meaningless if we can't convert it to gas.

  • 10 Best Coal Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best coal stocks to invest in. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the coal industry and the latest market situation, go directly to 5 Best Coal Stocks To Invest In. Energy produced from coal fulfils nearly one third of the global demand for power. Countries such […]

  • $140 oil is 'the level to watch as a recession indicator': DataTrek

    A sustained high price for crude oil could tip the economy into a recession, researchers at DataTrek warned in a new note on Tuesday.